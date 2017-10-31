Richard Ferguson

Botha gets Bok call


Sharks lock Ruan Botha has been called into the Springbok touring side to travel to Europe this weekend.

He replaces Sharks team mate Jean-Luc du Preez in the touring squad after du Preez’s ankle injury was confirmed.

According to coach Allister Coetzee, there is plenty loose forward options in the team and he rather wanted an extra lock to travel with the team. This takes the total to four Sharks that could potentially earn their first cap in the Green and Gold.

Botha is likely to achieve exactly that as Franco Mostert will not be available for the Wales test match at the end of the tour, as it falls outside the International window.



  • Very happy for him. He has really been a pillar this year and deserves the call-up. I think the team achieved a lot due to him taking over as captain.

  • Happy for him. would have called up kwagga though, does this mean that PSDT is going to play more at Blindside ?

  • Great reward for Ruan who has really come through for us this season. I would keep him as captain for the Super campaign next year

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Thats a no brainer

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 2) : Yup no doubt PSDT will start the Ireland game at 7 with Kolisi at 6 and Cassiem at 8

  • @The hound (Comment 4) : Agreed

  • @SheldonK (Comment 5) : I think Cassiem at 8 is hugely overrated, and has not worked but if we have to play those 3,put PSDT at 8,and Cassiem at 7 where he is more familiar
    Said before PSDT could be another More du Plessis

  • @The hound (Comment 7) : I would concur…however that would require the Bok management learning from mistakes and well…

  • Well done,Ruan! :lol: Put Brakpan on the map. :grin:

  • I live in Brakpan (not ashamed to say it :grin: ) so had to give a shout out because Ruan was born here.

  • Boks can do with some class….well done big guy….

