Unlucky break for Jean-Luc

It’s been confirmed that Sharks flanker Jean-Luc du Preez suffered an ankle fracture during the first half of Saturday’s Currie Cup Final and will thus be out of action for several months.
Du Preez has withdrawn from the Springbok end of year tour squad and will instead focus on rehab, with a hope of being fit in time for the start of the Sharks 2018 Super Rugby campaign. The Springboks have yet to announce a squad replacement for Jean-Luc, but in an ironic twist, it now becomes far more likely that twin brother Daniel will finally taste Test action on the tour, as the closest like-for-like replacement. There is a paucity of tall, heavy loose forwards in the squad and it’s precisely that sort of bettering ram player that tends to excel on the heavier European fields.
We’d like to extend our commiserations to Jean-Luc and wish him all the best for his recovery.Tweet
Now the question is if Dan does make his debut will it be at 7 or 8. Considering Cassiem is a 7 and Dan an 8, common sense suggests this is how they’ll line up. On the flip side common sense seems to be in short supply at the moment and I’d put my money on Dan being fielded at 7.
Dan has the hands of a lock
@robdylan (Comment 2) : His hands have been his biggest downfall but they certainly didn’t let him down on Saturday and hope that continues.
@Hulk (Comment 3) : really? You didn’t see him toss the ball away stupidly in our 22 by trying a stupid offload?
”There is a paucity of tall, heavy loose forwards in the squad and it’s precisely that sort of bettering ram player that tends to excel on the heavier European fields.’
Sounds to me you are making a very credible case for PSDT to play lose forward or 8,rather than Dan.
@The hound (Comment 5) : that case has already been made by other people
I am expecting a starting loose trio of Kolisi, PSDT and Cassiem with Dan on the bench
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : I think that’s right.
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Oh yes definitely. Etzebeth and De Jager to start at lock with Moster ton the bench.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Etzebeth apparently has an ankle injury, and although SA Rugby is very certain he will make the Irish test – Ruan Botha may just make the Bok bench sooner than expected
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Yes true i do remember hearing that. Will be interesting captain call if he cant play. Think will probably be Kolisi then.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Harsh.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Fair enough but on the flip side I saw him do about 3 of those type of passes that actually worked during the game. He does need to work on his handling skills especially if he wants to play Test rugby at 8, but I thought he had a good game and his error rate was way down. I’d also rather see Dan at 8 making mistakes whilst being effective rather than Cassiem be totally invisible throughout. However this doesn’t seem to be relevant as PSDT will probably start anyway.
@Hulk (Comment 13) : I’m trying not to compare Dan to Cassiem or anyone else, but rather focus on his own games at SR and CC level and work out whether I think the time is right for him to be effective at test level. To my mind, he is still making the kind of howler individual errors at lower levels that should preclude test selection. But hey, what do I know?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Ah, in that case I’d have to agree, I don’t think Dan is ready for International level. He does make to many mistakes and often tries to force a pass etc when he shouldn’t so would have to agree with you on that front. But AC has chosen him and on that front I’d like to see him being given an opportunity.
Of course Mohoje and Louw are also in the mix – so Dan probably won’t even make the bench. Given Louw’s NH experience, I then predict a trio of Kolisi, PSDT and Cassiem with Louw on the bench.