Coenie crowned as Sharks celebrate improved season

The Sharks held their end-of-season awards ceremony last night, with likable front-ranker Coenie Oosthuizen perhaps a somewhat unlikely recipient of the coveted “Player of the Year” award.

There is nobody who could have missed the marked improvement in the all-round standard of play from the big former Free Stater this year and his performance in Super Rugby were impressive indeed, doing the unfashionable work at the coalface in order to let others shine. Coenie is clearly a highly valued and respected member of the team, but as a contracted Springbok, it’s perhaps slightly baffling that he was marked as the Sharks’ best of the season, given that he played no part in Currie Cup.

There will be no such qualms about the player selected as Super Rugby Player of the Year, with Lukhayno Am a fitting recipient indeed. Am also picked up the Fans’ Player of the Year gong, which is a fitting tribute to a man who had established himself as the darling of King Park with his midfield exploits.

Currie Cup captain Ruan Botha was a worthy recipient of the Currie Cup Player of the Year award, while Jean-Luc du Preez also scooped a big prize as Players’ Player of the Year. Veteran Michael Claassens’ impact off the field and embodiment of the core team values – community, respect, pride, teamwork and work ethic – was recognised in the Ambassador Award, while S’bu Nkosi picked up a well-deserved prize for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The full prize winners were as follows:

Cell C Sharks U/19 Player of the season: Jacques Ackermann

Cell C Sharks U/21 Player of the season: Courtney Winnaar

Cell C Sharks XV Player of the season: Hyron Andrews

Cell C Sharks Super Rugby Player of the season: Lukhanyo Am

Cell C Sharks Currie Cup Player of the season: Ruan Botha

Ambassador Award: Michael Claassens

Breakthrough Performer of the Year: Sbusiso Nkosi

Fan’s Player of the Year: Lukhanyo Am

Player’s Player of the Year: Jean-Luc du Preez

Player of the Year: Coenie Oosthuizen

A big congratulations to one and all.