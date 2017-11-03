Makazole Mapimpi joins Sharks

The Sharks have confirmed that former Southern Kings and current Cheetahs winger Makezole Mapimpi will join the team ahead of Super Rugby next year.

The 27-year-old, who scored 10 tries in 13 appearances for the Kings in 2017, was snapped up by the Bloemfontein side earlier in the year, but opted to exercise a release clause in that contract when it became clear that the Cheetahs would join the Kings in Super Rugby relegation. Mapimpi is currently representing the Cheetahs in Pro 14 action, but will apparently join the Sharks for Super Rugby pre-season training in January.

Mapimpi is an example of a player who has battled his way to the top through sheer hard work; he started his career as an amateur with the bankrupt Border Bulldogs in 2014, shining as a rough diamond in a team of club players that took big hidings against professional opposition that year. His staying power was eventually rewarded and his rise through the professional ranks – based on a phenomenal strike rate and elusive attacking skills – has been as meteoric as it has belated.

We look forward to welcoming Makazole to the Sharks family.