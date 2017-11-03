Robert du Preez Junior joins the Sharks

The Sharks have now confirmed (somewhat obliquely) that flyhalf Robert du Preez Junior will join the team in time for next year’s Super Rugby competition.

This move has been an open secret for months, with a return to Durban (where he excelled as a junior) all but certain for the young pivot once his father, Robert Senior, took over as head coach. The oldest du Preez brother left the Sharks to join Maties in his final under 21 year, as the result of a junior flyhalf logjam in Durban that was only made worse by the somewhat ill-fated Jake White decision to lure Tim Swiel to Kings Park.

Whilst Rob Junior has had some injury troubles in the intervening years, he has invariably emerged as a “safe pair of hands” for the Stormers and Western Province in the number 10 channel with his robust defence and strong “in your face” style with ball in hand giving much direction to an attack that has at times tended to become lateral.

The Sharks haven’t revealed any details regarding length of contract, but given current form, it’s safe to assume that du Preez would come in as a strong candidate to start at flyhalf for the Sharks in Super Rugby and would hopefully want to make the move back to Durban a long-term one.

Du Preez, along with Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe, is currently in the UK with the Barbarians squad but will return later in the month to start pre-season training with the Sharks.