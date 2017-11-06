Sharks snap up Leolin Zas

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of winger Leolin Zas from Western Province.

The 22-year-old has represented South Africa at under 18, under 20 and “A” level and was set for a breakthrough year in 2017, before breaking his leg in two places during a pre-season warmup in February.

Capable as an option at fullback as well, the 90-odd kilogram Zas is a good signing for the team, as he boasts good skills under the high ball as well as the ability to finish. For the Sharks, though, much will depend on how well the player recovers from the serious injury and whether either his pace or his confidence has taken a knock in the process.

Zas will join the Sharks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season and more information relating to his fitness will no doubt follow in due course. Welcome to the Sharks, Leolin!