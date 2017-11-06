Sharks snap up Leolin Zas

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of winger Leolin Zas from Western Province.
The 22-year-old has represented South Africa at under 18, under 20 and “A” level and was set for a breakthrough year in 2017, before breaking his leg in two places during a pre-season warmup in February.
Capable as an option at fullback as well, the 90-odd kilogram Zas is a good signing for the team, as he boasts good skills under the high ball as well as the ability to finish. For the Sharks, though, much will depend on how well the player recovers from the serious injury and whether either his pace or his confidence has taken a knock in the process.
Zas will join the Sharks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season and more information relating to his fitness will no doubt follow in due course. Welcome to the Sharks, Leolin!Tweet
Interesting this…wonder what he will be like after his injury. He did have a lot of gas and was prepared to get involved. Can operate at wing or fullback if needed.
On a similar story trail i see Tythan Adams, who played 1 game for the Sharks in CC has signed with Griquas for enxt year
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : oh has he? I knew they were looking at him
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Yeh saw Rovers confirmed it at their awards function. Hope he comes right there…lots of talent and a bit surprised the 7s neve rhad a look. Same as would be surprised no team looks to permanently contract Ruan Nel
Pretty decent stock at wing now , who will play and who will watch i would like nkosi and mapimpi starting , have anyone thought about giving kobus v wyk n go @15
@John (Comment 4) : jeez, now there’s a thought. I don’t think Kobus has a boot to speak of, though?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I’ve never liked small fb’s like April/Aplon/Kolbe. I prefer the fb to have big boot and a monstrous tackle. Man how good a defender was Ludik?
@John (Comment 4) : I personally think van Wyk is more suited closer to the action as he breaks tackles regularly.
happy for Tythan Adams
we are well stocked in the back three positions, will the two recruits and sithole going to the kings and odwa retiring.
lots of quality options.
my view is still to start mvovo at 15 and rob at 10, bosch to make his way back via the bench, its not a demotion when your 20 and you were rushed into the starting position cause once lambie got hurt you were the best option (better than ben, april, inny)
Bosch had is ups and down, physically he still reminds me of johan goosen when he burst on to the scene
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Will leaving Bosch out not result in the same thing as Chilliboy now in terms of not picking a Bok? I dont think it will as that doesnt seem to be Bosch nature…but just a thought.
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : The difference being, Goosen didn’t she away from the physical play, in fact, he could probably have had less injuries if he had more regard for his own health. He was often in the middle of rucks trying to win back the ball. Bosch is scared.. Big problem.
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Jip, you guys have great depth in the back three.
Mvovo at FB, Mapimpi, Nkosi, and Was as wing options, How about using van Wyk at 13, I have a suspicion he has played there for WP?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I know Andre Esterhuizen played most of his school career at 15. Would not be the worst oke at the back. Big boot, should be safe under the high ball and a good attacking option…
@VanWilder (Comment 12) : Was it the Sharks that switched him to 12 then?
talk about get our stocks in backline players up. We seem to have built a nice squad. Only issue i have is that we may be a tad short on good tightheads.
@SheldonK (Comment 13) : I stand corrected, but he was pretty much a shoe-in for the SA schools side at 15 before he had his disciplinary issues and ultimate suspension form Cravenweek…
If I remember correctly, the Sharks even tried him at flank for a while, because he was too slow for outside back. So I guess it was the sharks that tried to move him to 12/7…
@VanWilder (Comment 15) : I do remember seeing that he was a 15 and i think played there for the Sharks junior sides but was moved to 12 when he came into the senior setup. The flank thing was like a 3 week trial, didnt really work out. By all accounts he has been working on his distribution and kicking in japan so lets see. I feel for a guy like Marious Louw who has really progressed well during the CC
@SheldonK (Comment 13) : I know we nearly turned him into a 6/7.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Yeah I actually rate Marius Louw , it’s going to be hard to keep everyone happy next year but with SR being as long as it is, I’m sure there will be opportunity for the fringe players.
@Quintin (Comment 18) : Will be interesting to see what happens next year with CC and that Supersport rugby challenge thing
Guys here we go and to fit some players into the Starting lineup we want to change some players out of position, seriously our defense and backline is at it’s best with AE at 12 and not 15 or 10 or 14 etc, for a player to life another player he has to do so by being the better player on form. Also there is gap with such a long season that some players can be rotated, for example last year Rob had no options and AE for example played every single match.
This year if we lose a player like April or Radebe I will not be unhappy as these are CC players at best, we as supporters need to stop wanting players purely because he one day made a good break and now we love them, surely consistent good play must be the yardstick? Take a Marcell Coetzee for example, can anyone ever remember him having a shocker? I cannot.
Chances are with the depth we now have we will lose Blewett, Radebe and April,and I can live with that as it is impossible to keep all players happy, as for Bosch/ for me a rare talent and some how they need to get this kid to tackle or he will never lift his game to the upper level.
Tackling is all about heart and attitude, once he can tackle you will see this kid become something special until then he will be known as he can kick and that’s it.
Now all the speculated players have been confirmed so we need Rob to confirm the story about Dick Muir returning as assistant coach to Rob.
A problem area that is still there is a fetcher, no matter how we look at it we struggle at the breakdowns because we have no player slowing ball down of the opposition and none stealing, man what this team could do with a return of Marcell Coetzee
http://sharksrugby.co.za/official-response-sunday-times-article/
This is about what the Sharks squad will look like for next year.
Sharks back line really starting to look good,
Full Back: Mvovo, Smith,
Wings: Nkosi, Mapimpi, Van Wyk, Zas
Center: Am, Esterhuizen, Louw, Ward, Deysel, Tristan
Flyhalf: Bosch, Dupreez, Ben10, April, Radebe,
Scrumhalf: Schreuder, Wright, Claassens, Faf de Villiers, Grant Williams.
Forwards:
Props: Beast, Tank, Ross, Juan, Coenie, Hubert Meyer.
Hooker: Marais, Chilli, Akkers,
Lock: Lewies, Ruan, Koegelenberg, Paul, Andrews, Droste, JJ van der Mescht
Loose Forwards: Dan, Jluc, Phillip, Mtembu, Vermeulen, Keegan, Vosloo
Of course there may still be another surprise or 2 and that may also be among the coaching staff.
In my view from those players our best 23
1 Beast
2 Marais
3 Coenie
4 Lewies
5 April
6 VD Walt
7 JLuc
8 Dan
9 Schreuder
10 Rob jr
11 Nkosi
12 Andre
13 Am
14 Mapimpi
15 Mvovo
16 Akker
17 John Hubert
18 Thomas
19 Paul/Droste, Here watch out for young JJ vd Mescht
20 Vermeulen
21 Wright
22 Bosch
23 van Wyk
Not really too excited about this signing. Surplus.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : This kid when i saw him play was very fast and was solid at the back so lets see,
Reading the Sharks response to the Times article it seems like a rather thinly veiled rebuke of Chiliboy. Any indication of whether this incident is going to result in the termination of his contract/him moving on, or are management and player looking to draw a line under it and move on?
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : Find a proper fetcher, and play your best 8th man at 8 and see the Sharks backline starts to perform. Sharks doing vd Walt an injustice by playing him at 6. Better yet send him back to us
@KingCheetah (Comment 28) : I happen to agree but that side is selected with players that are there, i did mention the fact that we need a decent fetcher
@sharks_lover (Comment 29) : So you did
I am a huge Ginger Ninja fan. I saw in him a player that could emulate Juan Smith.
@KingCheetah (Comment 30) : As am I, the Ginger also has a huge work rate, thing is though they could rotate but yeah we need a fetcher. and it must be one with some pace at that.
Guys, RdP jnr will play 10 next year with Bosch starting at 15 most games. No doubt.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : im confused as to where the signing surplus is? Mpimpi is a straight swap for odwa … dupreez for lambie. Zas I would call forward planning and since the chances of us losing mpimpi, nkosi, mvovo to the boks we need cover
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : bit harsh on Botha as you’re picking April ahead of him!? Don’t you think he might be a bit short!?
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : @KingCheetah (Comment 28) : Ginger Ninja needs to play 8 for the Sharks!!! He’s by far the best no8 at the Sharks and probably the best currently playing in SA!
So if I was a cynical person I would say Sharks only singed Zas to get back at WP for signing the unmentionable one after we had to pay all his rehab cost! Shoe on other foot thing!
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : That was meant to be Ruan Botha @ 5
@JD (Comment 36) : lol pay back is a biotch
@JD (Comment 36) : Well I reckon the Sharks dare not SINGED to him as signing would be the way to go
Sorry JD mate but that was pay back for your own TYPO lol
@sharks_lover (Comment 39) : @sharks_lover (Comment 38) : hahaha Ja well yes better stop now before the others biotch about our spelling!
@byron (Comment 33) : Dupreez for Lambie? What about Bosch BJVR April Radebe. As for wings nkosi mapimpi ,mvovo , van wyk Blewitt , Adams. Fullbacks any of the fh’s with exception to bjvr can do it plus we still have rhyno smith and Mvovo. You don’t see surplus? Rob jnr and mapimpi make the bus full imo. Unless we plan to lose one or more of our already signed players I think Zas is surplus.
@byron (Comment 33) : And while the boks don’t call? You won’t find enough work for all not atvyhe levels they want and you will lose some. So who will it be? since it’s always the good guys who get alternative offers first.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : All of the FH you mentioned have been found wanting, Rob on form and fit is a perfect fit. Adams has signed for Griquas, and isn’t Blewiit more of a midfielder. Nah, I think for S15, that is a smart move.
With Rob Jnr there, it will take some of the high expectations off Bosch, maybe he can be mentored, though I personally feel he lacks heart to get dirty.
We can speculate a lot but in the end it will depend who is fit and firing at the time. Also have to see what form and fitness the guys from Japan are in. That being said i dont think many if any SA sides can have as strong a backline as:
9. Schreuder 10. DuPreez 11. Nkosi 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14 Mapimpi 15. Bosch
That backline has power and defense in the middle, finishing out wide, and good clearing kicks from the back.
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : Well, now that we can fairly say we have the team, I’d like some trophies. No hiding behind ‘we are rebuilding’ or ‘growing’. Shouldn’t take long for DuPreez to settle in, my only worry is that we were bossed in the scrums in the final. Was it just a strong performance from the WP front row or do we have a problem there? I couldn’t watch the whole game.
@Quintin (Comment 45) : I dont think the scrums are a proper- was just a case of WP being much betetr on the day. Scrumming is about the whole pack being in sync and we just werent. Its also all well and good to have the backline players but we need to be a bit more inventive that just passing it down the line and hopefully someone breaks the line. As for trophies…im not sure we have a Super rugby winning team as yet- i think we should do well but winning it is very tough. I think we should definitely target the CC again as we just ran out of steam this year. Its funny how the rugby year develops though so will have to wait and see
@SheldonK (Comment 46) : It still worries me that we just fell apart in the final in all aspects of our game. Maybe a case of the pressure of the big occasion getting too much for the players?
We need a proper tighthead backup…….Vincent Koch
@Bokhoring (Comment 47) : Yeh could well be a case of pressure and expectation. I mean we havnt touched the CC semis in years and now make the final- so big expectation. Im hoping we can learn from it going forward and will hopefully be in a better mental position this next year. To win finals you need your big players to rise to the occassion…and our guys went quiet.
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : When I saw that the bookies and every single scribe (I read) predicted a Sharks win, I really got worried. South African teams (and especially the Sharks) do not do well when seen as the outright favourites.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : The Sharks/WP CC Final very much resembled the Lions/Crusaders Super rugby final this year.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : You obviously missed my posts
@sharks_lover (Comment 52) : Just never had a chance to agree
Any news of anyone departing the Sharks?
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : The problem that I had this season is that we never really put a.team away and that even though we ended up quite high on points we used our get out of jail cards a couple of times.
We never fully managed to put a full 80 minute game together. We dominated when the weather helped us. Our set.pieces worked in patches.
I blame a lack of experience and a lack of consistency in positions. I think we used the.curie cup to grow experience. Im disappointed but im not upset in the season