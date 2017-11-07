Ugly spat over semi-final selection takes gloss off a fine campaign

As I’m sure many will be aware, there’s been a bit of a media war-of-words developing over the last few days, regarding Robert du Preez’s decision to not select Bok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle for the Currie Cup semi-final and final.

I’m not going to link to the original article here. Those who are interested will find any number of summarised versions on the usual sites, since the original is behind a paywall. Sunday Times journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku wrote the piece in the aftermath of the final, alleging that Ralepelle had taken the coach to task after he wasn’t selected for the showpiece games. Allegations were made, many of them spurious and unprovable due to anonymous sources, with the intent seemingly to smear du Preez’s selection policies and management style in the eyes of the reader.

The Sharks hit back yesterday with a somewhat of a sledgehammer rebuttal on their own website. Again, I’ll not link to it but you can find it easily enough if you want to read it. In the unfolding game of “he said, she said”, the official release leaves no doubt whatsoever that, in the mind of du Preez and the Sharks, the blame is to be laid squarely at Ralepelle’s door. If the original piece was intended to besmirch du Preez’s character, then the reply is nothing short of all-out assassination of Ralepelle’s good name, which is both unfortunate and rather distressing.

Normally, I would be tempted to take sides here, but in this case, the whole incident seems so sordid and unnecessary that I do not want to touch it with a bargepole. Tshwaku’s article was petty, rather nasty, and smacked of hidden agenda. The Sharks’ reply was ridiculously heavy-handed and paints the picture of a dictatorship, rather than a family, where to step out of line means being shot – openly, publicly, and with both barrels.

We deserve better than this. We really do. Gary Teichmann, please show some leadership here and make a plan to FIX whatever is going on here. Families don’t tell tales in the press. Families don’t knife one another in public. Get a grip.