Beast, Coenie start against Ireland

The Springbok team to face Ireland on Saturday has been announced with very few changes from the team that faced New Zealand in the last match of the Rugby Championship.
Sharks props Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen both start alongside Malcolm Marx while Pieter-Steph du Toit continues on the side of the scrum. Lood de Jager will partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row and Francois Louw will take his place at the back of the scrum.
There is a single change to the backline, Damian de Allende replacing Jan Serfontein in the 12 jersey.
On the bench Uzair Cassiem is back in the fold while Francois Venter gets another shot in the Green and Gold in the 23 jersey.
The Springbok team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday:
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 5 caps, 0 points
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
12. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers 27 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
10. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 20 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 6 caps, 10 points (1 tries)
8. Francois Louw, Bath, England – 54 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 63 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Coenie Oosthuizen, Cell C Sharks – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 95 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 11 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 19 caps, 0 points
18. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 1 cap, 0 points
19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 15 caps, 0 points
20. Uzair Cassiem, Toyota Cheetahs – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 22 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
23. Francois Venter, Toyota Free State Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points
Chilli must feel extra special now!
That is a kak backline. Our forwards should be competitive but the Irish backs are way way better than ours. Ireland by about 8
Pretty much as expected. Biggest weakness is still the back 3 imo. I think we have better options there.
Finally some creativity at 12.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Also not much on the bench for that backline.
Ireland has a host of injuries…if they were full strength, Springboks would be in the dwang. Duh-Duh, Andries Coetzee, Kriel…back line looks lacking in X factor. Cassiem, Page, Pollard, Mbonambi on the bench. Sorry, but I cannot get excited about this offering from SARU. Reminds me of a stuffed up, old, rusted bakkie with the signage: “Thunder Force reaction unit”. Grand idea, grand words, stuffed up old bakkie representing damaged thinking. No wonder Lambie cut the chords.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Yeah and the Irish play really smart with running lines and set moves these days. Well at least the continuity should help. Will we see the DDA of 2015? Highly unlikely I’d say.
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : If Pollard can play for longer than 5 minutes I do think he will make a difference. Venter is also a good player with a lot of potential that owes the Boks a good game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Not likely. Pollard is an unknown quantity, who knows how ready he is. As for Venter I’ve been waiting for a long long time bow to see him in world class form. So more likely than not these two won’t be any help. As for Paige…well its Paige…
@SeanJeff (Comment 6) : Kearney, Henshaw, Sexton, Murray – those guys on their own will own our backs. Granted I have never seen Conway, Aki, and Stockdale play, but Sexton and Murray will boss the game.
Wings are good but I don’t think they will see much ball.
Nice to see Coenie back but it might be a bit soon.
I must admit after the last game I am looking forward to this one…we all would have loved to see our stars there but they not…with the team selected I’m keen to see what DDA can dish up…Bokke to edge this one!
@McLovin (Comment 4) : BTW congrats on the CC man! Why didn’t he just select the whole WP team??
@DuToit04 (Comment 14) : Oh center on you are just stirring now…
Soooo, de Allende, hey? I, for one, am thrilled…
(please note: on occasion I am known to be capable of sarcasm)
@pastorshark (Comment 16) : well at least with him there the expectations is very low so will be hard to get disappointed!!!
So they picked just about every lock in the squad except Ruan. He should tell them he played scrummie in primary school.
@DuToit04 (Comment 14) : Thanks.
Just can’t see the Boks winning this one.
@SeanJeff (Comment 6) : Aren’t the Boks also shy a host of players? The pack selected could seriously put the Irish pack under pressure. We all know that a game is defined by how the set pieces go. In Beast, Kitshoff, Marx, Coenie, Wilco, Even, Lood, Mostert, PSDT, Kolisi, Louw and Cassiem, will certainly keep the Irish pack honest for the full match.
Really can’t understand the beef with Cassiem. He is a fine player, played out of position by AC. He works hard, and hasn’t played a bad test for the boks. Please don’t use the Albany test as an example, they were all shyte that day.
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : Bit harsh on Venter, who has hardly had any extended run at test level. He has been a very good player for the Cheetahs and the Sa A team.
@KingCheetah (Comment 21) : Cassiem disappears on that level and that to me is just as good as playing bad. All the hard work you speak of, I just can’t see it. Not doing anything wrong is not good enough on that level. He has to step up his game. Plus don’t you agree that we have much better options than him anyway?
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Agree here, he has a lot of potential but test level is much different than SR or SA A games. I would like for him to get a fair shot though.
@Quintin (Comment 23) : The better options aren’t being selected. Cassiem doesn’t select himself, and as I said, playing at * which is not his preferred position. Cassiem does the basics very well, and I don’t think he disappears nor do the people that rated the players.
I would prefer Duanne, or Ginger vd Walt at 8, but Vermeulen is out of favour, and Ginger not rated by selectors. At 7 there are many good players, none who are in the squad. Those are the vagaries of bok rugby.
JL injured, Mohoje is in the squad, there are many promising youngsters, but they are all still to make an impact at Super Rugby level.
I am not super unhappy with the pak- learning to accept how AC thinks. But if he is going to set up like that then id move Louw to 6 and play Kolisi the much faster player at 8. Our defense in the 10/12 channel will be targeted which is a concern for me. I do understand the benefit of consistency but with that AC needs to realise that not much will change as those same players will deliver the same perfromances…they arent all of a sudden going to become different players because they are consistently selected. Ireland are a very clever team and have a well drilled pack.
@McLovin (Comment 4) :
@KingCheetah (Comment 21) : I agree with you on the cassiem points, good player, they should play him at blind side
@revolverocelot (Comment 27) : Agreed. He can be a makeshift 8 in Pro14/Super rugby if needed but test level must stick to 7
I think you can judge this Bok team by looking at those eligible for the Boks but not playing:
1. Du Toit 2. DuPlessis 3. Herbst 4. Botha 5. Schickerling 6. Kwagga 7. D DuPreez 8. Vermuelen 9. Schreuder 10. Lambie 11.Mapimpi 12. Steyn 13. Am 14.Le Roux 15. Gelant
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : I’m damn more excited by that side than the one named. I do however have my reservations about Gelant and would rather see him get through a full SR season before considering him for an International start.
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : How many of those listed would strengthen the team?
du Toit has shown glimpses, but can’t see him unseating Kitshoff as the successor to Beast, with Dylan Smith fit again, and JC lurking.
du Plessis is still an option for me, but unlikely to see bok action soon again, with Marx in fine form (mostly)
Herbst wouldn’t even get close. Apart from Coenie and Wilco, young Frans van Wyk and Malherbe are also still around.
Botha is definitely a prospect, together with a plethora of young players like the Reuben van Heerden, and Jenkins
Schickerling will definitely be in the frame, but how soon will he oust Lood, Mostert or PSDT
Kwagga, a livelier, that could emulate Brüssow. Will he ever get a shot though.
Dan needs to work on his handling, imo Ginger should be the starting 8 at the Sharks
Vermeulen undoubtedly
Schreuder yes, as well as the young Lions scrums, and the Griquas boykie
Lambie, always a safe bet, but Pollard will likely displace the erratic Jantjies if he can remain fit, and quite a few young guns coming through. Unless Goosen makes a comeback
Agree with all the rest. Throw in the likes of Ulengo, Combrinck and Nkosi
@Hulk (Comment 30) : Yeh look i think he was the best attacking fullback in CC and he is in the mix hence i picked him
@KingCheetah (Comment 31) : I was only working with currently fit players hence no Combrinck/Nkosi etc.
As for Herbst he is one of the best tightheads in Europe and was one of the best here before he left, he is tough to scrum against, i wouldnt write him off.
The purpose of my team selection was to compare to the strength of the Bok team chosen vs Ireland….and i think mine would give them a lot of problems. Not that i dislike all in the Bok team- a lot i think are right
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : I’d say that team has a way better shot. So what you’ve saying is that in almost every position the coach picked a lesser man.
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : A Steyn Venter combo in midfield could also be something…
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : @coolfusion (Comment 35) : Not neccessarily, i dont disagree with all his selections. Like i think the front row is a a fair call, perhaps tough on Kitshoff and Louw but least they in the 23. Im fine with the locks and even understand to play a bigger tackler/carrier at 7- just PSDT for me must make his mind up and fully commit to either flank or lock. Id swap Louw and Kolisi as prefer the faster player at 8. 9 and 10 fair enough as he was form 10 although i do think a Polalrd/RDP Jnr type is the future. Id prefer 12/13 that can actually pass well. And then think we a bit frail in back 3…prefer bigger guys even if not as quick but still fast. So guess most issues are the backline
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : Fair enough, not knocking your selection at all. Herbst has really grown in stature, I know he definitely aided in the Cheetahs scrum demise.
@SheldonK (Comment 36) : Also 9 is solid, but he does not really set the world alight. So also for me not a long term option.
@KingCheetah (Comment 24) : Yeah look I’m not bashing the guy I just feel he has to do a lot more than what I’ve seen from him on that level. I remember the game he got injured in the 2nd draw against Aus he didn’t contribute much at all. As for the ratings I found this, his last game and they seem to agree : http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/RugbyChampionship/bok-ratings-well-the-wings-were-better-20171001
@Hulk (Comment 30) : Yeah I rate Gelant but also feel he needs a bit more experience however it couldn’t hurt to play him from the bench to see what he can do for us in the long run.
@Quintin (Comment 39) : Ja like I said I’m still waiting to see international level brilliance from Venter but he does have his work cut out with our current selections. I must say I can’t see him doing worse than D D probably a lot better but he would need some better front foot to do his job. At least he would be able to do that job should the opportunity arise unlike the incumbent inside center.