Beast, Coenie start against Ireland

The Springbok team to face Ireland on Saturday has been announced with very few changes from the team that faced New Zealand in the last match of the Rugby Championship.

Sharks props Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen both start alongside Malcolm Marx while Pieter-Steph du Toit continues on the side of the scrum. Lood de Jager will partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row and Francois Louw will take his place at the back of the scrum.

There is a single change to the backline, Damian de Allende replacing Jan Serfontein in the 12 jersey.

On the bench Uzair Cassiem is back in the fold while Francois Venter gets another shot in the Green and Gold in the 23 jersey.

The Springbok team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday:

15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 5 caps, 0 points

13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers 27 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

10. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 20 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)

9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 6 caps, 10 points (1 tries)

8. Francois Louw, Bath, England – 54 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 63 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Coenie Oosthuizen, Cell C Sharks – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 95 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 11 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 19 caps, 0 points

18. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 1 cap, 0 points

19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 15 caps, 0 points

20. Uzair Cassiem, Toyota Cheetahs – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 22 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

23. Francois Venter, Toyota Free State Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points