A day at the Park. The story of what could have been…

As usual the best laid schemes of mice and men did not become a reality as due to work commitments my friend could not go on the trip. With the “Manne Naweek” a thing of the past I decided that the family would do a quick trip to Durbs with me and my lovely wife going to watch the final!

With pies, meatballs, biltong and droë wors packed we had an early start to the weekend, leaving Middle Earth Saturday morning before 6 o’clock.

The customary stop at Van Reenen’s pass had the usual “how you’re doing and where you from” with another couple of Sharks supporters. Turns out they were from Bloemfontein and they were going to watch their son (Marius Louw) play in the final. They were brimming with pride and after a good season and a decent game (with a wonderful break that lead to Odwa’s try) it was clear to see why!

Just before midday we arrived in Durban and headed straight to the Tank to collect our tickets. With a contagious buzz in and around the stadium it was there and then decided to buy another two tickets so that the kids could join us for the final.

After unpacking at the Lodge we headed back to the Tank via a short detour to the beach. Arriving at the stadium (with enough time to update my wardrobe at the Shark Cage) it seemed as if Poisy and I would never meet as time after time we missed each other due to the rushing crowds trying to get parking and everything else they needed before kick-off

With the shopping done and cold drinks in hand we arrived at our seats where we finally met Poisy and his girlfriend. A bit later Karl and his wife (both from Richards bay) also joined the party. Unfortunately even our loudest support and the “Dyman magic” (that we had in Bloem and Welkom) did not help the Sharks win. The atmosphere at Growth-Point Kings Park was great despite the people dressed in blue and white that cheered for the wrong team! For me the best part of the whole outing was meeting people from diverse background and living so far apart but still united by Sharksworld and a united passion for the Sharks.

At least my day did not turn out as bad as Poisy’s. His soccer team (Tottenham) also lost this time to my team (Man United) who nailed them 1-0! Now as for Karl who I’m sure will try to add his 2 cents, I must just say even after Chelsea beat Man United on Sunday they still suck and it’s time for a new team Karl, as no decent Shark supporter can also support Chelsea!

Sunday morning all our troubles and sadness of losing the final was washed away with a visit to the beach and a quick swim in the ocean before departing back to Middle Earth and the reality of the working life!!!

Big thanks to Rob and the Sharks for the tickets, to the players and staff, well done on finishing top of the log. Maybe next year…