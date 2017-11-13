Ireland boss Boks in record win

The Springboks suffered their worst ever defeat to Ireland on Saturday, losing 38 – 3 to a very enthusiastic Irish team in Dublin.
I’m not going to beat around the bush, the Boks were terrible. All the while, the Irish were superb in both their tactical approach and execution. They came out with a plan, and the Boks allowed their plan to work for the entire 80 minutes, not once trying a different approach. Or even trying to catch the ball.
In all 80 minutes of rugby, the Boks did not look like scoring once. And it wasn’t due to a lack of possession either. The Boks did not look interested for most of the match and once they entered the last 10 minutes simply rolled over and let the Irish kill the match.
There was little to be positive about for a Springbok fan with no noteworthy contribution from any of the Bok backline players. One can say that 2 forwards particularly stood out: Francois Louw and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Other than that the team lacked leadership, motivation, a plain and I got a feeling they were simply on the field to ensure they got their Christmas Bonuses.
Reports circulating this morning indicate that master coach Allister Coetzee, with his 41% win record and 10% away win record, could be unemployed as soon as December 2017.
Meanwhile Coenie Oosthuizen is on his way home after suffering a knee injury in the opening minute of the tour. A replacement has not been called upon as yet. Furthermore Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the last minutes of the Irish disaster and will be managed in the week.Tweet
I actually thought beast had a good game. The whole backing were just plain crap.
Hi Richard, for me our woes have everything to do with plain arrogance and unintelligent planning for our rugby as a whole.
I am no coach and I am no rugby genius and nor do I profess to be and yet even I can point out a multitude of problems without even thinking hard about it.
Skills of our players are woeful, The is no mental strength, there are very poor combinations selected and and and…..
The team needs coaches that are strict and actually know what they are doing and an example below of some coaches that are better equipped.
Head Coach – Robbie Deans
Assistant HC and Forwards Coach – Johan Ackerman
Back line Coach – Davids from Kings
Defense Coach – not sure here, defense in shambles currently
Fitness Coach – Not Sure here but the team cannot play for 80 minutes
Psychological Coach – “MentalPrep” ??? Get the best we have.
Skills Coach – Not sure here as it should not be necessary to coach skills at this level but as we see it is desperately needed.
I know I am going to have half in here shouting at me that we should not select overseas based players, but I am of the firm opinion that firstly a player in a so called “Professional Era” should be allowed to apply his trade no matter where.
And we have the majority of our top experienced players playing over seas and yet we are arrogant enough to think we do not need them.
All countries but us work on selecting the best and on form players no matter their color or which Union they represent etc, The funny thing is we do have top non white players that are not the so called QUOTA players but are totally good enough to represent this country, For example both the top try scoring wings in SA this year are not selected and yet they are both Black, big, strong, fast and have good skills.
Take this backline for example and I can tell you they will easily thump the current Bok backline.
15 Galant
14 Mapimpi
13 Am
12 Frans Steyn
11 Nkosi
10 Lambie
09 Schreuder
Yes that is me being a tad biased but that backline would rock, and they are defensively strong, I also know POllard could slot in but his one weakness is lack of good quality kicking and poor option taking.
I know some will say but Lambie is injured, but no he is not, he is playing current and playing very well at that, another option is Steyn at 10 who this year is playing 10 and also playing well, in that case a strong Andre Esterhuizen could fit in next to him at 12, also we have 2 other strong big 10′s in Cronje and Rob Dupreez.
See what people do not realize is that the majority of backline players for the AB’s, Aussies, Poms, Irish etc are big, fast, strong and great skills, yes there are one or 2 small guys like McKenzie for the AB’s that has huge heart but they are scarce.
Hell I even think the Sharks backline for next year will cream the current Bok backline,
15 Mvovo
14 Mapimpi
13 Am
12 Andre Esterhuizen
11 Nkosi
10 Robert jr
09 Schreuder
As for forwards we for example need better loose forwards and I have no doubt the Boks miss Marcell Coetzee far more then what they will ever care to admit. I know in hindsight they will say but he is injured etc but he was not selected even when he was playing still.
Problem comes back to the arrogance of we do not need any of our players playing in Europe accept for example Louw because him and Coetzee are buddies.
@Bayshark (Comment 2) : Beast did play well, the penalties against him were a joke, the Irish TH was scrumming in at an angle, as so as he had the ref watching he scrummed straight and went backwards, I re watched and it is very clear.