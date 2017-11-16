Coenie injury a catastrophic Sharks blow

In the immediate aftermath of the very disappointing news of Coenie Oosthuizen’s serious knee injury, sustained early enough during the Boks’ disastrous capitulation against Ireland to avoid any personal culpability, the concern has been about how his impact will be missed on tour. Fortunately, in that area, the Springboks are blessed with an able replacement in the form of outstanding young tighthead Wilco Louw.

It’s the impact to the Sharks and their 2018 Super Rugby campaign that will be far more telling. No confirmation has come out regarding the exact layoff period, but with Coenie damaging both MCL and ACL in his knee, it’s safe to assume that he’ll miss the bulk of the Super Rugby season, but more likely all of it. It’s a sucker punch to Robert du Preez and his coaching team, who will have felt that their squad was coming together very nicely indeed ahead of the marathon return to a 15-team format next year.

In Currie Cup, the Sharks relied heavily on veteran Ross Geldenhuys in the number 3 jersey, with occasional and able backup from the young and improving John-Hubert Meyer. The madness of a 22-man squad for the regular season meant that Meyer was denied the opportunity to feature every week and thus develop his game and he’ll thus now go into his maiden Super Rugby season without quite as much rugby under his belt as we’d like.

Geldenhuys, who is now 35 years old and was made to look rather ordinary in the Currie Cup final, despite a good campaign up until that point, will be the only tighthead in the quad with Super Rugby experience, albeit for teams other than the Sharks. Looking for a backup player to Geldenhuys and Meyer yields little comfort too – the only other senior players “on the books” would be Enoch Mnyaka, who has spent an entire year injured after being brought in from Boland and is thus also still uncapped at senior level for the Sharks and Thiery Kounga, who lasted a scant 10 minutes of an uninspiring Currie Cup debut before picking up an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

The real danger, to my mind, is that the Sharks will be tempted to once again interfere with Thomas du Toit’s frankly stellar development as a world-class loosehead by forcing him to switch sides – a makeshift move that does nobody any good.

Let’s hope the Sharks have a cunning plan up their sleeves. I think they’re going to need it.