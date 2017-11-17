Sharks welcome Dick Muir back to Kings Park

The cat is out of the bag and former Sharks player and head coach Dick Muir returns to the Tank in 2018, in a consultant role that spans both attack and general backline play.
Muir was appointed emergency caretaker coach by the Sharks in 2005 in the midst of the Kevin Putt-era doldrums. He spent the next three years turning a young and talented group of players into a team capable of very nearly winning Super Rugby in 2007, before moving on to an assistant coach position with the Springboks. A somewhat acrimonious gig as Director of Rugby at the Lions followed, before a move away from the rugby limelight altogether.
Muir comes back to the Sharks at an interesting time indeed and many fans will welcome his input as the team looks to further develop a young backline full of attacking potential, but lacking both finishing skills and sensible decision making abilities at times. The extent to which the cavalier former centre is able to coexist with the strict and pragmatic head coach – former provincial teammate Rob du Preez – will go a long way to defining the success of this new era.
The bad news is that two stalwart assistants are being sacrificed to make way for Muir, with Sean Everitt demoted once more to under 19 rugby and poor Ryan Strudwick let go altogether. Details are sketchy at this stage, but it feels as though once more, the Sharks are making changes to a coaching team that has NEVER managed to retain the same staff in the same positions for two consecutive campaigns over the course of the last five seasons.Tweet
On paper Muir coming in looks like a great idea as he does seem to get a backline working nicely.
With Everitt going to u19s what is happening to Paul Anthony?
Must admit i dont rate Strudwick mch as a coach- can see him getting involved in schoolboy rugby again
Good news. Muir made a 20yr old Waylon Murray look like a superstar. Imagine what he could do with a guy like Am.
This can be seen as getting rid of two coaches who has been at the Sharks for a while…or you can see it as still getting rid of the coaching staff that John Smit assembled…
I’m happy Muir is back. I still remember his first game in charge after taking over from Kevin Putt in 2006 and we actually went on to beat the Brumbies that day. The very next year we ended up heavy favourites to lift the Super 14 trophy before brain-dead Steve Walsh cost us the final.
@boertjie101 (Comment 4) : was that 2006 or 2005?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Could have been 2005, my bad. Still, a year and a half turnaround from a nowhere team to Champion quality is pretty darn impressive!
Well hopefully this is what we need to add some invention and unpredictability to our backline moves that for the most part seem to be pass the ball down the line and home for a overlap or a really good long pass from bosch. I watch all of our super rugby games again over a two week period, our defense was real good, but our attack was poor especially against better teams.
In relation to the coaches being demoted or let go, lets not be so quick to judge their ability, sometimes they are decent just that this specific situation did not suit their strengths in relation to what they bring to the team, there seem to be a lot of overlap in terms of skill set in our coaching staff.
In unrelated news:
what do you guys think of lions fh/fb jaco van de valt leaving for scotland ? run out for the scots in a few year maybe ?
I am happy with Muir returning but Strudwick as far as I am aware was coaching the Forwards? so what now? Everett leaving I understand, so who will coach the forwards?
Also how much will Muirs input be as he is a full time coach but a Consultant? Does this mean Muir still is coach where he is but assists the Sharks then only as consultant? one would have hoped he was with the Sharks on a full time basis, surely?
@revolverocelot (Comment 7) : Interesting that, but with us not securing RWC 2023 there will be a big drain again this year
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : nope Strudwick was replaced as forwards coach he was working as the defence coach.
@revolverocelot (Comment 7) : very true just like players the coaches can also be influenced by the setup and structures at a specific team!
Best of luck Mr Studwick and hope you find a decent opportunity in your future!
Mr Everitt best of luck at the youngsters!
Welcome back Mr Muir looking forward to see what you can do with the young and talented players in the Sharks backline!
Well maybe Teich can lure John Plumtree back as forwards coach of the Sharks seeing as I’m sure he, RdP snr and Muir played together at the Sharks in the 90′s! Could be a reunion of sorts!!! Also maybe get Lem back to teach Boscha couple of tricks on how to tackle!
@JD (Comment 13) : Wouldn’t that be great, Plumtree is an awesome forwards coach. I think the appointment of Muir is good. He will bring a lot of experience with him and to me thats exactly what we need for that young backline. Teichman pulling all the right strings thus far regarding coaching imo add to that the good signings we’ve made the last couple months. I think he’s doing a great job.
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : Jaco Pienaar has been coaching the forwards all year. Strudwick doing defence
So will there be conflict in Rob du Preez development of a string forwards based game and Dick who will want to focus on expansive backline play? Or is there room for both (assuming personalities can be put aside) in yhe new setup?
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : I am however happy dick is back. Sorry for everrit and strudwick buck would we seriously not take one lukhanyo am over two sbura sitholes? Of course not.
This is awesome news! Looking forward to a creative amd smart backline next year to match up with our quality forward pack. 2018 is going to be a good year for the sharks????
I have called this a couple of months ago, and yet was made out to be off mu trolley, we’ll i guess now it is jusy official
The Shark back line and general attack play can certainly do with a bit of a shake-up. So I am not too fussed about Everitt being demoted, but dropping our defense coach altogether could be a bit of a worry
@HB (Comment 19) : Actually these rumours have been in the papers since middle of the year. But it was just rumour till Teichmann discussed it with his team. Sorry to burst your bubble dude but many sharksworld members have been discussing and calling this one for months now.
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : no Bubble burts, maybe you shoukd go back a while, I was the 1st one on the site to asked the question about it, and yet I was made out to be out of my mind after it, so no bubble is burts, well not mine in anyhow, so sorry for that, although it might have given a great felling in trying to burts it
@HB (Comment 22) : Hmm ok if you say so…
Dick Muir to be in charge of overseas team spirit, travelling agenda and booking of accommodation, training venues etc… Wasnt he once, while in charge of the Lions, reported to have taken them to a nudist / topless beach in Australia.
Welcome back Dick Muir, may it be more fruitful than your last stint with us.
@revolverocelot (Comment 7) : he’s just about the right level of useless to play for Scotland
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : well, they’ve laid him off so they can’t even appoint a replacement externally
@robdylan (Comment 26) : So one of Dick / Rob will handle defense then?
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : think there’s room for both depending on the opposition, weather, etc. I believe in a balanced game plan with a bit of kicking, “stamp kar rugby” and also expansive running all happening in one game. If it’s on to run then do it but if it’s not then kick it or use forwards with a bit of “stamp kar” until you earn the right to go wide!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : hey if it makes them win why not!!!
@robdylan (Comment 26) : @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : or maybe take the BV approach and just forget about it!
@robdylan (Comment 26) : @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : @JD (Comment 30) : not sure if my memory is not all gone yet but I’m sure Michael Horak is still at the Sharks? He was signed as a defensive coach and did a decent enough job of it at the Cheetahs and Kings so maybe he’s an option?!
@JD (Comment 29) : Damn right, problem was that the Lions took a drubbing on that trip so you can imagine the flak that he got for that one.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 32) : hahaha Ja maybe should stay away from that then!
@JD (Comment 28) : Then again we are in SA where there is always only room for one game plan.
@JD (Comment 30) : Forget about it and stop watching. ..
@JD (Comment 10) : @robdylan (Comment 15) : Thanks guys.
This consultant business is a crock.
Muir should be an assitant coach in this setup, but since he’s been a head coach and a DOR before he wouldn’t want the status downgrade.
And they don’t want to fire or demote RdP as of this moment, so they make up a hazy consultant structure.
Consultants do what they always do. Make presentations filled with self evident or impractical recommendations. Blame failure on the implementation and move on to the next pay day.