France v South Africa


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 18 Nov 2017 at 20:30
It’s a late one, guys.

Kick-off in Paris is at 21h45 SA time.

France: 15 Nans Ducuing, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 12 Mathieu Bastareaud, 11 Yoann Huget, 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Antoine Dupont, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Judicael Cancoriet, 5 Paul Gabrillagues, 4 Sébastien Vahaamahina, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot.
Replacements: 16 Clement Maynadier, 17 Sébastien Taofifénua, 18 Daniel Kotze, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Damian Penaud.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Siya Kolisi, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian de Allende.



  • Anyone actually gonna watch? I am not really sure if I should…

  • Watching Ireland play Fiji is just rubbing salt into the wound and underlines just how embarrassing the Boks were last weekend! 17-17 after 63 minutes…

  • 20-20 just on 70 minutes…

  • Yeah, no. This team no longer deserves my time

  • Ooooohhhh…Scotland ALMOST win it at the death!!! Hogg just couldn’t get away. What a game!

  • @T-Shark (Comment 1) : I wouldn’t at this point the results are just numbers no real result of definitive indication of what the team is capable of. We know they’ve not selected or coached to the full potential. It’s just going through the motions of flaming out against real competition and then scraping by against lesser teams and every media monkey saying were on the right track after recording what used to be an expected taken for granted win in yhe past. What does it actually achieve?

  • Ireland scrape home 23-20…Fiji gave them a real fright!

  • So I’m going to watch this…

  • Well, the intensity looks better straight away…but Ross Cronje still can’t kick for s*$%!

  • Great attack by France and equally great turnover by Marx…

  • Really good try by the Boks…forwards and backs doing their thing…

  • Leyds scores. SA looking a lot better

  • Pollard is so much better than Jantjies…much more sure and direct…

  • 5-0 after 8 minutes…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Much better…

  • Much better box kick from Cronje gives SA a scrum. But then shocking pass from Pollard gives France the ball

  • Pollard looking very rusty

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Mind you, DDA not being there alone already makes a huge difference…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 17) : He still gives our backline far more direction…mind you, DDA not being there must also improve this area immeasurably…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : For sure

  • 8-0 to the Boks after 17 minutes…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 19) : France need to watch him as he will take the half gap. He just needs to get into the swing of things

  • Owen Nkumane actually just said “The cheese cake was very good!” And then corrected it to “The kick chase was very good!” :lol: :lol: :lol:

  • Kicking from bot sides equally awful

  • Marx killing the French at the breakdown

  • Boks let a kick bounce and French 10 scores under the poles

  • Boks woeful under the high ball, woeful on defence and France score…ai…

  • Pisspoor tackling from Kriel

  • 8-7

  • 7-8 after 28 minutes…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : Even mallet wants Am there, now we know why

  • France suddenly playing with a lot more energy and direction

  • @jdolivier (Comment 31) : Venter plus Am would look a lot better

  • Etzebeth playing 10 too often.

  • Pollard has left quite a few points off the sheets through missed penalties

  • So at least this time there a bits that llok quite good…problem is: too often we are still just crap!

  • @pastorshark (Comment 36) : Fortunately France is pretty crap as well

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : Kriel’s defence is just always poor…can’t have that! Give Am his shot against Italy!

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 35) : Pollard 1 from 4…I think Venter has made the biggest difference in the back line. Now get Am there and we’re moving in a different direction. Then a proper wing and we’ll be a few more steps better…

  • Mallett and co agrees – Venter has made a major difference on attack

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : Snap…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : @pastorshark (Comment 41) : Mind you, we could have dropped DDA and replaced him with no-one and it would have been a 100% improvement…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 38) : Kriel does not have the smarts for centre. Maybe he should move back to 15 rather

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 43) : I agree…

  • SA actually manages to pull off a good maul and wins a penalty

  • And then gets nailed at the lineout

  • Rubbish Boks…Don’t take the 3 (though Pollard is missing everything),,,maul stopped as easy as you like…turnover!

  • French scrummy reminds me of Faf

  • Now France takes the 3…10-8 they lead!

  • 10-8 to France

  • Penalties now starting to go France’s way

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 51) : France also gaining the upper hand…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 33) : Maybe we would actually score tries with them

  • Can eben even pass????

  • @jdolivier (Comment 54) : He is not a very good flyhalf

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 55) : When he touches the ball everyone on this planet knows that he will put head down, so easy to defend. How many times in the last 2 matches have we heard: leyds loses the ball in contact.

  • Another miss for Pollard

  • Pollard misses another…my donder! 1 out of 5!! Still 10-8 after 55 mins…

  • wales sneaks home against Georgia, 13-6…and Georgia was within 5m of the line for the last 5

  • Owens handles players very well. Definitely the best ref in the world. And Pollard finally manages a penalty

  • wales sneaks home against Georgia, 13-6…and Georgia was within 5m of the line for the last 5 minutes or so, but just couldn’t score…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 60) : Definitely the best ref in the world!!

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 60) : Bosch at fullback for kicker doesn’t look like a bad option

  • @pastorshark (Comment 62) : Agreed

  • Boks lead 10-11 as we enter into the final quarter…

  • That was a good phase of play by the Boks…the try is awarded…50-50 call…

  • Try for Kriel. Pollard converts. 18-10 SA leads

  • Pollard finally kicks one – 10-18 after 63 minutes…

  • Coetzee has been quite a bit better tonight…

  • A poor lineout by France gives the Boks relief. The French have been pretty poor…

  • Skosan really needs to learn to jump for the high ball

  • Skosaan caught a high ball… :shock:

  • @pastorshark (Comment 70) : Boks has been better tonight but this French team is awful

  • Ach! Kriel loses the ball forward…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 73) : We’ve been patchy…last week there was not a single good thing…this time at least there were some very good moments…also a lot of crap, but definitely better…

  • Dan gets his cap…

  • Try France…down to the wire…

  • 17-18 with 3 minutes to go…

  • A few nice carries by Dan…clock running down…

  • Boks hold out to win 17-18…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 80) : And we did not need the silky skills of DDA at all

  • Not the most inspiring win…but better…and a win…so…ja…

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Did you mean to say “silky”…or was it a misspelling of “sucky”…?!

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Francois Venter was good tonight…best back by far…

  • Will Toetie have the guts to give guys like Am a chance against Italy?

  • @pastorshark (Comment 83) : Silly

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 85) : He has to…surely?

  • And he has to play Dan…in prep for Wales when Vermeulen and Louw will not be available for that…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 88) : You expecting a lot from Toetie

  • French coach will most likely be fired after this game.

