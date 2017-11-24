Bongi gets a start, Gelant on the bench

Bongi Mbonambi gets a first start in the number 2 jersey against Italy this weekend, with Blue Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant on the bench for a likely first Bok cap.
Coach Allister Coetzee has opted not to risk Malcolm Marx after picking up an injury against France last week, giving Mbonambi his first start in Green and Gold. Siya Kolisi, who welcomed his baby yesterday, is replaced by Pieter-Steph du Toit on the side of the scrum.
The backline is unchanged from the France clash a week ago, but Gelant is likely to earn his first cap from the bench. There is also a spot on the bench for Chiliboy Ralepelle as Marx gets the week off completely.
The Springbok team to play against Italy in Padova:
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 27 caps, 35 points (7 tries)
12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 0 points
11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 31 con, 39 penalties, 3 drops goals)
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 10 points (1 tries)
8. Duane Vermeulen, Toulon (France) – 38 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
6. Francois Louw, Bath (England) – 56 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 65 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
2. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 12 caps, 0 points
1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 97 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 35 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Japan) – 17 caps, 0 points
20. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 1 cap, 0 points
21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 12 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 21 caps, 201 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 39 penalties)
23. Warrick Gelant, Vodacom Bulls – 0 caps, 0 points
How those back 3 and 13 keep their place is a mystery. Oh well perhaps this tour has been a nice refreshing break for Schreuder,Bosch and Am…and one positive is that at the trainings they could be working on their 9/10/12 combo for the Sharks next year. Also fun fact- who knew that Oupa Mahoje was on tour? hehe
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Fun fact? Is the K for K(C)ooper?
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : haha god insight…but no
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Pity – would have liked to hear his theory on how string theory could be applied to improving the effectiveness of back line play
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Well its not scientific but at the moment it looks like they all tied together with a string. No free thinking and looking for space with running lines etc. The amount of chips in a Simba packet is more deceptive than our backline
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I did
He could have been better served playing for the Cheetahs than picking up splinters. Ditto Cassiem.
@KingCheetah (Comment 6) : Correct! Same with the 3 Sharks chaps. AC doesnt know how to utilise a match day 23 nevermind a squad. Most are there just tourists.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Refer back to my previous posts. I said AC won’t change a thing if he can help it. In his mind the improved performances on individual positions look like overall team improvement. Which it isn’t. Sure Venter did better at center than de Allende. But that was expected. AC has been exposed as a sad excuse for a coach. He may be better off being someone’s assistant.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : Look for me it boils down to 2 things. 1. AC is not a good selector, strategist and man manager which is a problem. I dont say coach because at this level and with the contact time with players there is no time to coach them how to do things. 2. The players we have locally are not as good as we like to think they are.
Fantastic news on news24 about a “Top SA Referee” retiring. Turns out it is a biased blue bull referee.
Best news i have had all day. Good riddance Jaco van Heerden
Meh…
Unchanged backline…what the actual flipping hell?!
I give up…
@Dunx (Comment 10) : Are we allowed to say: Yaaaaaay!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Ja but I suspect he won’t change players now either so that he can with 2 mediocre wins using the same guys try and prove that he was on the right track all along. And then paint himself into a corner by not having the reserves gebm run in when the competition was weaker. It would have been a good/less risky time to get AM Botha and Gelant in now. It would give Venter time to bond with a better partner than Kriel. How much better will kriel get in one game against a minnow and how much more valuable would it be to trial run Am?
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : I think it says a lot about the state of our rugby that we go into a game vs Italy wondering if we will win…
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : Well at the least it says a lot about our coaches confidence in his team and his own handy work, that he is too afraid to make a change.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I see people in all other blogs asking if he isn’t missing a trick blooding his alternative and possibly better players with this game. Sounds a lot like a desperate win at all costs play not considering the future play by Alistair.
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : The coach has no clue what he is doing, do not be surprised if we lose, but even if we win? Italy? here is a simple fact, Springbok Rugby is a joke and soon will will struggle to even beat the likes of Georgia.
@pastorshark (Comment 12) : You are allowed to say whatever you want I am flippen ecstatic about it. Pity it wasn’t a package deal and greef gone too.