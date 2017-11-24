Bongi gets a start, Gelant on the bench

Bongi Mbonambi gets a first start in the number 2 jersey against Italy this weekend, with Blue Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant on the bench for a likely first Bok cap.

Coach Allister Coetzee has opted not to risk Malcolm Marx after picking up an injury against France last week, giving Mbonambi his first start in Green and Gold. Siya Kolisi, who welcomed his baby yesterday, is replaced by Pieter-Steph du Toit on the side of the scrum.

The backline is unchanged from the France clash a week ago, but Gelant is likely to earn his first cap from the bench. There is also a spot on the bench for Chiliboy Ralepelle as Marx gets the week off completely.

The Springbok team to play against Italy in Padova:

15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 0 points

14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 27 caps, 35 points (7 tries)

12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 0 points

11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 31 con, 39 penalties, 3 drops goals)

9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 10 points (1 tries)

8. Duane Vermeulen, Toulon (France) – 38 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

6. Francois Louw, Bath (England) – 56 caps, 40 points (8 tries)

5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 65 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points

2. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 12 caps, 0 points

1. Tendai Mtawarira, Cell C Sharks – 97 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Replacements:

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 35 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Japan) – 17 caps, 0 points

20. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 1 cap, 0 points

21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 12 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 21 caps, 201 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 39 penalties)

23. Warrick Gelant, Vodacom Bulls – 0 caps, 0 points