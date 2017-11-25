End of Year Tour 2017: Italy vs South Africa

Last year this time the Boks would have been quite confident of a victory over the Italians, but we all know how that ended. Will this year be different?
The Boks will again be confident of getting a second victory on tour after sneaking in over the French last week. There hasn’t been much in the form of change with the backline being unchanged for this encounter and only two changes up front.
The Italians would have set their target on another victory over the Boks, seeing how they have struggled on this tour so far.
Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Tommaso Boni, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Abraham Steyn, 6 Giovanni Licata, 5 Dean Budd, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Andrea Lovotti.
Replacements: 16 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Francesco Minto, 20 Renato Giammarioli, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Matteo Minozzi.
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant.
Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017
Venue: Stadio Euganeo, Padua
Kick-off: 15.00 (16.00 SA time; 14.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Cold and wet. Rain, with a high of 10°C, dropping to 7°C
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: JP Doyle (England), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)
Its no fairytale…Italy have been consistently bad since their peak last year when they beat the springboks. So, they won’t win, and my best guess is that the Saffas will win but look a little poorly doing it. It won’t change the results in Dublin, Albany, Durban and the last game against Italy (in Florence?); A paucity of Sharks in selection means that the team holds barely more than a breath of interest. The faster the springboks implode, the faster Allister will be gone…its uncomfortable to say, but not as uncomfortable as it ought to be.
Penalty Italy
Italy 3
Boks 0
10min
Try Francois Louw
Converted by Pollard
Boks 7
Italy 3
15min
Patient buildup from the Boks and eventually Louw scores the try.
200 points in 25 games for Pollard
Kickable penalty not taken by Italy. Going for the line out
@Mutley (Comment 7) : Italy build numerous phases and Italy get a penalty under the post after offside by Pollard
Penalty converted
Italy 6
Boks 7
20min
Scrum Penalty to the Boks. They play the advantage but does not ake use of it. Poite calls them back and brings them back. Pollard goes for the line out
@Mutley (Comment 10) : and Bongi Mbonambi scores a try from the maul
Boks gets a maul going for a change and Bongi scores
Pollard converts from the corner
Bokke 14
Italy 6
25min
Better kicking from Pollard so far
Beast replaced by Kitshoff. 28min
Line out stolen by Italy
Ross Cronje hits a half gap and offloads to Lood who loses the ball. Scrum to Italy 15m from the Italian goalline
Italy win the scrum and kicks upfield. Line out to the Boks on about the halfway
Francois Venter scores for the Boks. But TMO first to check