End of Year Tour 2017: Italy vs South Africa


Posted in :End of Year Tour, Original Content, Springboks on 25 Nov 2017 at 14:30
Last year this time the Boks would have been quite confident of a victory over the Italians, but we all know how that ended. Will this year be different?

The Boks will again be confident of getting a second victory on tour after sneaking in over the French last week. There hasn’t been much in the form of change with the backline being unchanged for this encounter and only two changes up front.

The Italians would have set their target on another victory over the Boks, seeing how they have struggled on this tour so far.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Tommaso Boni, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Abraham Steyn, 6 Giovanni Licata, 5 Dean Budd, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Andrea Lovotti.
Replacements: 16 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Francesco Minto, 20 Renato Giammarioli, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Matteo Minozzi.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Lodewyk de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant.

Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017
Venue: Stadio Euganeo, Padua
Kick-off: 15.00 (16.00 SA time; 14.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Cold and wet. Rain, with a high of 10°C, dropping to 7°C
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: JP Doyle (England), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)



19 Comments

  Its no fairytale…Italy have been consistently bad since their peak last year when they beat the springboks. So, they won't win, and my best guess is that the Saffas will win but look a little poorly doing it. It won't change the results in Dublin, Albany, Durban and the last game against Italy (in Florence?); A paucity of Sharks in selection means that the team holds barely more than a breath of interest. The faster the springboks implode, the faster Allister will be gone…its uncomfortable to say, but not as uncomfortable as it ought to be.

    Comment 1, posted at 25.11.17 15:20:32 by SeanJeff
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  Penalty Italy
    Italy 3
    Boks 0
    10min

    Comment 2, posted at 25.11.17 16:15:38 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Try Francois Louw

    Comment 3, posted at 25.11.17 16:16:01 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  • Converted by Pollard
    Boks 7
    Italy 3
    15min

    Comment 4, posted at 25.11.17 16:16:57 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Patient buildup from the Boks and eventually Louw scores the try.

    Comment 5, posted at 25.11.17 16:17:23 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  200 points in 25 games for Pollard

    Comment 6, posted at 25.11.17 16:17:52 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Kickable penalty not taken by Italy. Going for the line out

    Comment 7, posted at 25.11.17 16:19:57 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  @Mutley (Comment 7) : Italy build numerous phases and Italy get a penalty under the post after offside by Pollard

    Comment 8, posted at 25.11.17 16:21:08 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  • Penalty converted
    Italy 6
    Boks 7
    20min

    Comment 9, posted at 25.11.17 16:21:48 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Scrum Penalty to the Boks. They play the advantage but does not ake use of it. Poite calls them back and brings them back. Pollard goes for the line out

    Comment 10, posted at 25.11.17 16:25:38 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  @Mutley (Comment 10) : and Bongi Mbonambi scores a try from the maul

    Comment 11, posted at 25.11.17 16:26:18 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Boks gets a maul going for a change and Bongi scores

    Comment 12, posted at 25.11.17 16:27:06 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pollard converts from the corner
    Bokke 14
    Italy 6
    25min

    Comment 13, posted at 25.11.17 16:27:21 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Better kicking from Pollard so far

    Comment 14, posted at 25.11.17 16:28:08 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  Beast replaced by Kitshoff. 28min

    Comment 15, posted at 25.11.17 16:30:59 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Line out stolen by Italy

    Comment 16, posted at 25.11.17 16:31:43 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Ross Cronje hits a half gap and offloads to Lood who loses the ball. Scrum to Italy 15m from the Italian goalline

    Comment 17, posted at 25.11.17 16:35:48 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Italy win the scrum and kicks upfield. Line out to the Boks on about the halfway

    Comment 18, posted at 25.11.17 16:37:13 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

  Francois Venter scores for the Boks. But TMO first to check

    Comment 19, posted at 25.11.17 16:38:36 by Mutley
    Author
    MutleyTeam captain
    		 

