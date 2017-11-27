Thomas in second Bok SOS

Tendai Mtawarira suffered a groin injury against Italy on Saturday, putting his participation against Wales this coming weekend in serious jeopardy.
While the veteran loosehead has not been ruled out yet and will be given every opportunity to recover, Bok management have taken the precautionary decision to summon fellow Sharks prop Thomas du Toit to Cardiff to provide front row cover.
Du Toit enjoyed a great domestic season for the Sharks and was called up earlier in the year to provide cover – ironically also for Mtawarira – during the Rugby Championships. He did not quite crack the match 23 and looks as though he may well have to wait a little longer to finally make a test debut.
All the same, it remains hugely encouraging for the young man to be so close to Bok selection. We wish both Thomas and Beast well for the coming week.Tweet
Who is the other loosehead prop on tour besides Beast and Kitshoff?
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Trevor, as his seen as a utility prop, which is just messing him around. start of 2017 bulls and trevor stated he was going to specialize as a tight head, went on to have a inconsistent year, along with untimely injuries and play half fight to help the bulls in SR.
2016 trevor played on both sides of the scrum for bull and boks and was a stand out, maybe his best year a pro since his last year for the cheetahs.
People question why trevors in the bok squad dispite having struggled mightly this year, boks clearly feel they invested time and games in him and dont want to lose all that experience by dropping him and bring in another prop with no caps, although I feel its likely better for trevor if he had played his way back into form and fitness with the bulls in cc 2017, his been mentioned as a future bulls captain, but every coach has his own way, and looks like trevor along with all the bulls senior players will have to give their all in pre season cause JM is not going to pick players on reputation.
Interesting times ahead in pretoria.
Anyone know when Rudolf Smit is back from injury ? his a good long term option for the boks as a Flo replacement. Carr and Notshe more 8st than flanks.
@revolverocelot (Comment 2) : So the Reserve tighthead on the bench is also the backup loosehead…eish. I think Trevor should stay at tighthead- has scrummed well there the times he has come off the bench. So hopefully both DuToit and Nyakane make the bench this weekend but i feel Nyakane may be moved to loosehead reserve with Fall Flat Dreyer the tighthead reserve.
As for Roelof Smit- think i saw him included in the Bulls Super rugby squad. For me Kolisi should be the direct replacement for Louw with a big tackling/ball carrying 7 selected.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : sad to say but think you’re 150% correct in that Trevor will be shifted to loose head cover with Dreyer benching as tight head cover. Big Tom will thus help Ruan, Bosch, Am and Louis carry tackle bags!
@JD (Comment 4) : yeah – I think this is exactly what’s going to happen
@JD (Comment 4) : Dreyer must be looking forward to the taste of the grass in the Millennium stadium
@revolverocelot (Comment 2) : I see Chris Cloete was MOM for Munster the past weekend.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : The welsh turf does look quite lush and green
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : oh that made me chuckle!
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : Didnt even know he was there. Short term contract?
I see Franco Mostert is not available this weekend so think Ruan Botha will make the bench. Strange that Jantjies is available though so dont think Bosch will make the team.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : ja Ruan should make the bench and Dan has a real chance of starting………. that’s if AC does not pick two loose forwards on the bench as I’m sure PSdT will start at 7 and could also cover lock!?!?!?
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : maybe Japan cancelled his visa due to his stellar performances for the Bokke!?!?!?
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : hahaha ja maybe his missing the green green grass of home and a quick snack is just what he needs before returning home.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Not to my knowledge. Think he has signed with them. Just checked, he has signed a three year contract.
By all means let’s give AC more cannon fodder. Soon he will have depleted our forwards, not accomplished anything and, jet off to his new job in Japan.
@KingCheetah (Comment 15) : Oh interesting. Didnt know that. Cloete at 6 with CJ Stander at 8. Opposition will have a tough time at rucks
Difficult to say whether congrats or condolences are in order when a player gets a Bok call up these days…
Given my sunny disposition today I’m going to congratulate Thomas
@JD (Comment 4) : Nope, only Bosch is carrying all the tackle bags and luggage by himself. The others are on holiday. This is all part of AC’s cunning plan to bulk Bosch up for SR next season and to rest the remainder of the Sharks so they will be ready for SR (AC is a closet Sharks supporter).
@Dancing Bear (Comment 19) :think there’s a couple of guys on holiday with the bokke!!! But heybwho will say no to a all expenses paid paid holiday!?!?!?
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : @KingCheetah (Comment 15) : strange that they were allowed to sign him as I’m sure Marcell was signed as a 6 so that should fill up the one player per position rule of Irish rugby!?
@JD (Comment 21) : Yeh interesting point. Not sure how strictly that rule is followed. I mean Deysel is there too.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Sounds like that rule is only ever quoted or used when they want to avoid renewing contracts.
@JD (Comment 21) : @SheldonK (Comment 22) : Yes, that is a good question. Unless they have Marcel as a 7.
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : Yeh seems that way to me too
Could be that Cloete has been signed as a potential Irish Qualifying Player, which would mean he would not fall into the category of Deysel and Coetzee..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 26) : I think you are right. It’s about players who can or cannot play for Ireland – even potentially.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 26) : Might be maybe Marcell long layoff also presented them with some mitigation clause as well?
@robdylan (Comment 27) : Ah yes…Cloete- another one of those famous Irish surnames along with Stander and Aki
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : I thought he had it changed to O’Stander by now?
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Yep Kolisi can take over from Flo, I was just thinking in terms of whose fit and whpse injured. as my ideal loose trio for us right now would be Siya, J krial, warren. Duane looked decent thus far so his back up, Not doing Cassiem any favours by playing him out of position, Marcel doesnt have enough caps unless is a wc year and his on his second long term injury. Dan is a unknown, JLDP definite back up as he has shown he can perform at test level. Carr and Notshe really good players too etc etc
Ive seen jaco krial and kwagga in person on a few occations this year, their pretty much the same build physically, its a wonder kwagga isnt jacos back up ay test level
our players being in the bok camp is a double edged sword, il be optimistic about it rather, having them exposed to high levels or training, travelling to different arena, experiencing the atmosphere, of big game inviroments, getting some game time here and there, maybe these guys come back with a point to prove, that they actually belong at that level and can out perform those above them on the depth chart.
in relation to the Coenie injury, these things happen, thats the game, still a big blow to our SR campaign.
@revolverocelot (Comment 31) : My only concern with playing Kolisi, Kriel and Whiteley is that none amongst them are big hard hit tacklers or ball carriers. They all like to play in the wider channels and have good hands and feet but arent really keen on the tight stuff. So all well and good when you playing on a hard and dry Ellis Park…could be a big problem in say Ireland or Eng. For me Kolisi,Kriel,Kwagga are all going for the same spot. PSDT,Vermeulen,JL Dup all for the 7 spot. I like a quicker 8 that can pass well so for me a Whiteley or even Van Der Walt
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : Marcell plays for Ulster, not Munster
https://m.sport24.co.za//Rugby/SuperRugby/bulls-confirm-bothas-departure-20170116
Arno’s at Ulster, already been capped by boks.
How old is cloete, think he can make the irish team and still be useful, his a solid player right now.
@robdylan (Comment 33) : Yep. Thought about it after typing. Good catch.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 26) : @SheldonK (Comment 22) : @KingCheetah (Comment 24) : @robdylan (Comment 27) : @coolfusion (Comment 28) : interesting did not know of the exception to the rule. For interests sake Cloete is 26 (turns 27 in Feb) so should qualify when he’s almost 30 so ja will be a bit old for an international debut.
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : hahaha Ja was talking about some if the “strange” surnames playing for some of the Six Nations teams!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : For me definitely vd Walt at 8. He ticks all the boxes that Whiteley ticks, but adds, bulk, abrasiveness, and height.
Agree Kolisis, Kriel, Kwagga, Roelof Smit and maybe Bholi for 6
Thormeulen maybe a tad ponderous for me at 7, will go with PSDT, JL duP, Cassiem, Mohoje, at 7
vd Walt, Thormeulen, Dan, and Whiteley at 8
@KingCheetah (Comment 38) : Yeh thats pretty much my thinking. Will be interesting to see how the Bulls loosies progress this next season as i believe some of them have real talent.
And in todays feel good, fuzzy wuzzy good news story Allister Coetzee says he is staying with the Boks until after Japan 2019.
Might have been easier to get rid of old Bob than AC.
@KingCheetah (Comment 38) : Vd Walt has always been unlucky not to get a Bok call up. Oddly he’s everything SA coaches like but for some reason he’s always been left in the wilderness. It boggles the mind.
@Hulk (Comment 41) : Agreed, but that isn’t anything new in SA rugby.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : Problem is AC’s wife keeps under the radar as the wives of almost every sports coach do – so that angle will not work either
@Hulk (Comment 41) : @KingCheetah (Comment 42) : Yep, agreed.
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Im busy working on the army angle, starting with the honorary SA Irish Regiment Colonel.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : Saw that too. But that’s what he says. He might get a different memo after or during Dec.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : You got to get his wife to publicly convince AC to drop the Colonel’s favourite player for her cousin
And so “a cunning plan to solve the problem” takes root (thanks Baldrick)
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : ja boet no matrer how bad the teams does he will not resign so unless he’s fired we will have him untill the end of his contract!!!
Watch this space. I say he gets canned before contract expires.
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : I think this eyot will be the nail in his coffin. I actually wish we included scotland in the tour and dropped Italy which is really never really supposed to be in a tour anyways unless you’re just sightseeing.
@coolfusion (Comment 51) : Final nail. ….even.