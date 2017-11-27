Thomas in second Bok SOS

Tendai Mtawarira suffered a groin injury against Italy on Saturday, putting his participation against Wales this coming weekend in serious jeopardy.

While the veteran loosehead has not been ruled out yet and will be given every opportunity to recover, Bok management have taken the precautionary decision to summon fellow Sharks prop Thomas du Toit to Cardiff to provide front row cover.

Du Toit enjoyed a great domestic season for the Sharks and was called up earlier in the year to provide cover – ironically also for Mtawarira – during the Rugby Championships. He did not quite crack the match 23 and looks as though he may well have to wait a little longer to finally make a test debut.

All the same, it remains hugely encouraging for the young man to be so close to Bok selection. We wish both Thomas and Beast well for the coming week.