Gelant, Dan get first starts

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, or is that ex-Springbok coach, has made a massive 11 changes to the team facing Wales this weekend. Dan du Preez and Warrick Gelant get first starts while Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am are in line to earn first caps from the bench.
Gelant is the only change to the backline, replacing Courtnall Skosan. Andries Coetzee survives the chop somehow, playing his 13th match and still try-less.
Amongst the forwards, Beast Mtawarira has not recovered in time and is replaced by Steven Kitshoff. Malcolm Marx on the other hand has recovered and takes his place in the 2 jersey. Wilco Louw gets consecutive starts to complete the front row. The second row is unchanged while Siya Kolisi is back from a short trip home, completing a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and first starter Dan du Preez.
Bongi Mbonambi drops back to the bench after his first start last weekend, with Trevor Nyakane and Ruan Dreyer the prop reserves. Oupa Mohoje and Uzair Cassiem are second row/loose trio replacements. Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am will earn first caps should they get the call from the bench while Elton Jantjies somehow got out of his Japanese commitments to keep Curwin Bosch out of the team.
The Springbok team to play against Wales in Cardiff is:
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 12 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 28 caps, 35 points (7 tries)
12. Francois Venter, Toyota Cheetahs – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
11. Warrick Gelant, Vodacom Bulls – 1 caps, 0 points
10. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 25 caps, 206 points (2 tries, 35 conversions, 39 penalty goals, 3 drop goals)
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
8. Dan du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 2 caps, 0 points
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers, – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 35 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 66 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – 4 caps, 0 points
2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 13 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
1. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi, DHL Stormers – 13 caps, 5 points (1 try)
17. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 36 caps, 5 points (1 try)
18. Ruan Dreyer, Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Oupa Mohoje, Toyota Cheetahs – 17 caps, 0 points
20. Uzair Cassiem, Toyota Cheetahs – 7 cap, 5 points (1 try)
21. Louis Schreuder, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points
22. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 22 caps, 203 points (2 tries, 38 conversions, 38 penalty goals)
23. Lukhanyo Am, Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points
So again Coetzee selects a player and plays them out of position. So sad
Great for Schreuder and Am. Pity Botha did not make the bench.
I suppose the plan is for PSDT to replace any lock should he be injured, and Oupa to move to 7.
Ruan probably most deserving of all the reserves and most overlooked as well.
Ive always been of the opinion that a coach should be given the benefit of the doubt as its really not an easy job and you are judged on what a bunch of players feel like doing on a given weekend. However, this team selection really annoys me.
What the hell is he trying to do here??? Some of these selections and combinations make no sense. Why Dryer again? Why include both Mahoje and Cassiem? Cronje again? Hope Botha and Bosch have at least been given some nice shopping vouchers to spend there. AC under pressure has now fully lost the plot and this could very well and should be his last game.
@Dunx (Comment 1) : Its crazy, a guy performs in a certain position, he is selected for the Boks on that basis, of his performance in that position, and then when he does get his chance to start a game its in a position other than the one he has shone in.
@Dunx (Comment 1) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : Gelant did not perform great under pressure against the Sharks so maybe that’s why thye decided to pick him at 11 and not 15!? That said it’s not as if Coetzee had a great tour so far (well at least according to me)!?
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : had a feeling he was going to pick two loosies on the bench and the later in the game move PSdT to lock. As for your other questions they play for the Lions so they must be better than the rest!!!
At least Big Tom is there to help Bosch and Botha carry the tackle bags for the last couple of days!!!
@JD (Comment 6) : I don’t think Andries Coetzee has been as bad as everyone makes out. He’s safe under the high ball and has broken a lot of tackles when counter-attacking from the back. He’s always willing to have a crack at the opposition and, I feel, that he would look a lot better in the All Blacks or England side as the coaches would make use of his skills.
The Lions players shone against foreign opponents in Super Rugby but look mediocre when in the Bok side. AC has tried to fit square pegs into a round hole. You can’t take players that thrive under a particular gameplan and then expect them to thrive on the international stage playing to a gameplan (and I don’t even know if the Boks have one) that doesn’t suit them.
Ruan Pienaar and Francois Hougaard are adored in Ireland and England respectively because their coaches let them play to their strengths. Neither was a tactical-kicking genius like Fourie du Preez and yet they were forced by Heyneke to try and emulate him. The same situation is repeating itself under AC!
@ChrisS (Comment 8) : sorry but the Lions players looks good when their pack is dominant! Just like the Sharks they struggle when that does not happen. Games against (I think it was the Canes) where there was lots of pressure they folded and looked ordinary.
Coetzee is a good players but he’s nowhere near the form he showed last year! Against Ireland he was bad and I’m not sure if he managed to catch one high kick! Granted he was a bit better against France and Italy but just remember that since beating bokke last year Italy only won 1 game and as for France the draw against Japan shows they’re also in the same s&%#£ that we are and nowhere near the team that reached World Cup finals!!!
@JD (Comment 9) : He has also not been playing with a sterling backline at the boks now has he? In fact probably the most misfiring backline he has ever had to play with. Not that this should be an excuse, I’ve seen guys like Lambie keep shining even when his supporting backline was hashing it up. But not everyone is a Lambie.
Anyone know if Ben10 is on loan to the Kings or a permanent move?