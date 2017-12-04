Congrats to the new Boks!

I’m not going to say very much about Saturday’s 24-22 Springbok defeat to Wales. Hell, the way the team (and the backs in particular) played in that opening half, we deserved to take a proper hammering, so perhaps some credit is owed to the team for averting that scenario. Still – Bok rugby remains messy as always and I certainly won’t pretend to have any quick fixes up my sleeve.

I did want to call out the positive news from my point of view, though – which was eventual and very overdue maiden Test caps for both Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am. Both players have been sublime all year and one only has to wonder what might have been had it been Schreuder, rather than Ross Cronje, who’d started the game – perhaps then the awful mix-up that led to Wales’s first try in the opening five minutes could have been avoided. By a similar argument, it’s hard to imagine Am being quite as defensively at sea as Jesse Kriel was when Hadleigh Parks strolled through for the second try just minutes later.

Schreuder at least enjoyed a decent cameo and showed in his 20 or so minutes that he’s not out of place at this level. Poor Am had less of an opportunity and was left to try and make miracles happen in the last 3 minutes of the game – especially tough when played out of position on the wing.

Both will certainly look to build on these performances next year, though and hopefully become more regular Springbok participants in an era that hopefully features more sensible selection tactics.

The final shout-out goes to Daniel du Preez, who I thought played superbly in his first Test match start. I’ve been critical of Dan at times this year, but was really very impressed with a performance that was as disciplined and clinical as it was hard-nosed.