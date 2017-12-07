Blitzbokke a true national treasure

All roads lead to Cape Town this weekend where the Blitzbokke will have their sights on back-to-back tournament wins after they beat New Zealand in the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens a week earlier.

The Blitzbokke outplayed New Zealand 24 – 12 in the final to keep their flawless record in Dubai intact. The result not only means a second Emirates Airline Dubai Seven title in as many years, but also an early lead in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman, had lots of praise to his team mates and management after they were crowned champions again.

“It was pretty pleasing to be back on the field with all the familiar faces and everybody delivered. We realised that although it was the same old faces, we needed a new effort and focus as this is a brand new season with new goals and objectives,” Snyman said.

“We have seen in the past that a good start in Dubai does give you momentum for the rest of the series, so that was pleasing that we could start on such a positive note. Also, we now look forward to the HSBC Cape Town Sevens next weekend, our only opportunity to play in front of our home crowd.”

The South Africans were again amongst the top performers in Dubai as Seabelo Senatla finished 5th highest points scorer with 35 which includes seven tries, the second highest. Branco du Preez scored the second highest points for the Blitzbokke with 30, which included 10 conversions. Cecil Afrika was the third highest points scorer for his team on 35. Senatla also had the fourth highest clean breaks, 8. Kwagga Smith made the second highest tackles, 19

Smith, Afrika and Senatla also featured in the Dubai Dream Team that was selected after the final whistle, while Smith was named man of the match.

Speaking ahead of the Cape Town tournament, Steinhoff Springbok Sevens Player of the Year nominee Rosko Specman said, “It is a fantastic feeling being here and getting ready to play this weekend.”

“It is our one chance to play at home and that is incredibly special for us. We want to make South Africa proud.”

Specman is also one of three candidates for the World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Award for 2017.

South Africa’s first match is scheduled for 12:49 against Russia, followed by France at 16:10 and ending proceedings against Kenya at 19:56.

Pools for Cape Town Sevens:

Pool A: South Africa, Kenya, France, Russia

Pool B: New Zealand, Australia, Spain, USA

Pool C: England, Scotland, Argentina, Uganda

Pool D: Fiji, Samoa, Canada, Wales

The top five sides following the Dubai Sevens:

1. South Africa 22

2. New Zealand 19

3. England 17

4. Fiji 15

5. Australia 13

The Springbok Sevens team for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens:

1. Chris Dry

2. Philip Snyman (capt)

3. Tim Agaba

4. Kwagga Smith

5. Werner Kok

6. Kyle Brown

7. Branco du Preez

8. Rosko Specman

9. Justin Geduld

10. Cecil Afrika

11. Seabelo Senatla

12. Ruhan Nel

13. Siviwe Soyizwapi