Sharks contract renewals pick up steam

The Sharks have decided to keep us going through December by drip-feeding information regarding player contract renewals. It’s a pretty good way to keep the interest simmering and prevent a glut of good news all on one day, followed by nothing.
I’d encourage you guys to keep an eye on the Sharks Twitter feed and Facebook page throughout the festive season to keep up to date with these renewal announcements as they come. Each one is accompanied by a nice little video too.
I’ll update this thread periodically as new names are added to the list.
Extensions announced so far are as follows:
Mzamo Majola (Loosehead prop) – 2020
Akker van der Merwe (Hooker) – 2019
Courtney Winnaar (Utility Back) – 2020
Cameron Wright (Scrumhalf) – 2019
Hyron Andrews (Lock) – 2019
Wian Vosloo (Utility Forward) – 2019
Rhyno Smith (Fullback) – 2019
We're expecting some bigger fish to follow as we move closer to Christmas.
Rob can you please add the age of the players just for interest sake (and to be a bit difficult on this Monday morning)?
im concerned about TH prop
Any departures confirmed?
Sharks seem to have done all their signing of players already. As mentioned only concern is tighthead but i think they banking on Thomas Dutoit there until Coenie is back.

@SheldonK (Comment 3) : I wouldnt like that because he has been really good on loosie. We need to get a specialist but as you have said that is probably their thinking
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Can’t believe Thomas du Toit is still only 22.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Ja but I’m lazy and don’t want to hop around pages to see stuff!!!
@robdylan (Comment 4) : @MysticShark (Comment 6) : looking at the ages of the Currie cup squad I just hope Sharks can keep them together for a couple of years as there’s some serious talented youngsters there that will form the heart of a very good Sharks squad!!!
If tank moves to TH that leaves beast and schoeman at LH, who are our other LHs ?
I see that young number 2 we had in our squad is on the bench for Bath, cant remember the name, good for him.
the other young number 2 we had is with the kings permanently, good for him too.
With chilli, aker and franco its unlikely young player will get much game time unless injuries hit.
have the Sharks started pre season yet ? last year this time they did.
Very glad about Akker and Cameron especially.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Wonder if Victoria is the one from Bell Potty?
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : yes they started 2 weeks ago
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : no – wrong van Vuuran. The one playing for Bath is Michael. Ours is Kerron.
As for loose head…. Beast, Thomas, Schoeman, Majola.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : No idea. Some script kiddie probably playing with a compiler kit.
To me the biggest suspense currently is what going to happen in the SARU Coetzee saga. I have an unpleasant feeling that they are going to surprise us with an extension or completely bone headed appointment that will doom our RWC hopes. It just feels like they are that level of incompetent.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : I just have no faith that the current board at SARU are the kind of people who are able to rescue rugby. Quite the opposite judging by the decline post 1997.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : ok cool, is K still with us ?
Is Majola headed back too us for SR from the kings ?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Rob, I saw an article on FB that Mampimpi may want to get out of his contract with the Sharks in order to stay with Cheetahs and there may be a loophole to enable him to do so – have you heard anything?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 20) : I think the loophole should be: Do you want to play for the Sharks? No. Then you can leave.
We don’t need players that don’t want to play for us.
@Hulk (Comment 21) : I like your version best
In all seriousness, I am not supportive of contract breaches at all, but we have been worked over by the Sharks in season past, so karma is what it would be. Mapoe comes to mind.
@Hulk (Comment 21) : I agree with the sentiment we need to protect the culture of true sharks men. However the report says his reasons is that he would want to stay because the cheetahs running style suits his play. With the backline the sharks have built including rob junior and now pulling dick muir back in. I can’t see the sharks NOT focussing on a more expansive running style at the back so that argument doesn’t hold water. However it’s up to him he should stay at cheetahs or fully commit. He should also be realistic and see which team gives him the better option for furthering his career and being part of a team that has better odds of success. Whichever that may be in in his mind. Just saying a team suits my style is not enough that limits your options and means you will not adapt to any other teams style local or international makes for a very one dimensional career and player at the end of the day.