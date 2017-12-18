Sevens stint for Smith

Rhyno Smith – despite having just penned a Sharks contract extension – will join the SA Sevens Academy in Stellenbosch next month in a bid to gain national colours in the abbreviated version of the sport.

Smith’s extension sees his contract – originally valid until the end of next year – now in force until the end of 2019, but he has been granted a temporary release by the Sharks to make a bid for the Blitzbok squad, in the hopes of representing Neil Powell’s team later on in this season’s World Rugby Sevens Series.

With the Sharks boasting plenty of backline options at both flyhalf and fullback, Smith battled for game tim even in Currie Cup last year and with his stature counting against him somewhat in the hurly burly world of Super Rugby, it seems a sensible choice to play some sevens and pick up some new skills, rather than spending a frustrating period in the stands.

Smith will presumably return to the Sharks on completion of the Sevens season, or earlier if injury necessitates. We wish him luck for the new challenge.