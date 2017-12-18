Sharks to play in Hong Kong

The Sharks have confirmed a pre-season fixture against Parisian club Racing Metro 92 in Hong Kong in February next year.

Racing is the club which of course now boasts the services of once Sharks stalwart Pat Lambie; having ditched the black and white for white and blue hoops, the Bok flyhalf has been in great form for his new team in European action over the winter.

A pre-season trip to Hong Kong has long been on the radar for the Sharks, with certain members of the administration understandably keen on the idea due to the financial benefits – and the opportunity to play in front of a large ex-pat audience in an up-and-coming rugby location. In years gone by, the idea has been put to bed due to a desire to minimise travel demands on the players and it would seem a rather strange decision to undertake yet another “meaningless” tour in a year when the Sharks return to a four-week Antipodean journey in mid March.

The game will take place at the Aberdeen Sports Ground in Hong Kong on 3 February next year.