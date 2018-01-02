Welcome to 2018

Happy new year, Sharksworld!

Let’s hope 2018 turns out to be a good year for one and all. We’ve got a few exciting developments coming up, not least of which the return to “sensible” 15-team Super Rugby, along with the trials and tribulations of full-length tours as well as another insane roster of derby double-headers. The Sharks have been hard at work announcing contract renewals and our immediate task, now that the machine is starting up again, is to figure out what a likely Super Rugby squad looks like. The challenge, of course, is to figure out which names were not announced, since its perhaps inevitable that a player or two has been cut along the way.

In the mean time, I wish you all a blessed and successful New Year. For those back at work today (like myself) hit it HARD and hope to stay on top all the way through to December. It seems like a workable plan…

Let’s do this thing.