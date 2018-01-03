Two Sharks in SA Sevens Academy squad

It hasn’t taken long for Sharks utility back Rhyno Smith to receive an opportunity to strut his stuff on the global Sevens stage, with the 24-year-old included in Marius Schoeman’s SA Sevens Academy squad heading to South America today.

The Sevens Academy team is used as a development vehicle to identify and expose the next generation of potential Blitzbok stars. The team will play in tournaments in Punta del Este in Uruguay and Vino del Mar in Chile over the next two weeks, in what coach Schoeman describes as an important trip.

“The competitive nature of these tournaments, the quality of opponents, the travel and the language barriers all combine to make this a very testing trip for the guys, which is exactly what we need to push the boundaries. Players will be out of their comfort zones and we will learn who can thrive when under pressure,” added the coach.

Several youngsters have been included in the squad, including former Paarl Gimnasium fullback Muller du Plessis. Du Plessis has signed a junior contract with the Sharks and will look to make his mark in under 19 rugby later this year wearing the black and white, but like fellow Paarl native Smith, has been granted a provisional release to play for the SA Sevens Academy.

The team is: Marco Labuschagne, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen, Muller du Plessis, Dewald Human, Selvyn Davids, Rhyno Smith, Stedman Gans, Mosolwa Mafuma, Angelo Davids. Management: Marius Schoeman (manager/coach); Sandile Ngcobo (assistant coach), Nadia Clenzos (physiotherapist).