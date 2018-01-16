Pat takes another knock

In news that is as bad as it is predictable, Pat Lambie seems to have suffered a fresh concussion setback just a few months into his contract with Racing Metro in Paris.

Lambie lasted just 5 minutes of his side’s match against fellow French team Oyonnax on 30 December last year; the flyhalf appeared to take a knee to the head when making a tackle and was helped groggily from the field a minute later after considerable on-field attention. No news has been forthcoming regarding the nature or severity of the injury, but Lambie has not played since the incident and given his history of head injuries, there’s simply no way this one can be seen as routine or not serious.

I was clear at the time that I thought Lambie was taking a reckless gamble with his long-term health in moving to France when he should rather have retired and focused on cricket (or something else entirely). I take no particular pleasure in re-iterating that call now.

Get well, Pat. Do the right thing. It’s time.