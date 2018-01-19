Van Straaten tackles expanded role

The Sharks have revealed that former Springbok flyhalf Braam van Straaten will be in charge of defence for the Super Rugby side this year, in addition to coaching kicking.
Van Straaten has been involved with the side for around a year in a consultative capacity, but this expanded role presumably implies that he will now become a full-time member of the coaching team, joining Dick Muir, Jaco Pienaar and Robert du Preez. Pienaar will continue to coach the forwards, with Muir presumably taking over from Sean Everitt as backline and attack coach.
Everitt has been appointed head coach for the under 19s, according to my information.
By retrenching defence coach Ryan Strudwick at the end of the year, the Sharks effectively made it impossible to bring in someone from outside of the existing coaching team to perform that role. Expanding van Straaten’s remit appears to be more-or-less sound way to get around the labour law implications and while I’m not sure he’s ever actually done defensive coaching before, he certainly never struggled to make a tackle during his playing days, so perhaps that’s good enough?Tweet
I think this is a great team set-up, very sound mix – good balance.
It would be nice to see this coaching getting a few seasons behind the belt, we have had a lot of chopping and changing since Plum left.
I rate Braam so highly, and with Muir who has proven his salt his calm demeanour – damn, that’s a good balance. I wonder how he feels going from Head Coach, to Bok Assistant Coach to Director of Rugby to Assistant Coach – hopefully the strike a good chemistry.
Don’t we still have Horak coaching one of our junior sides? Or was it the Sharks XV?
like the heading
Overall I like the look of this team…just a bit concerned about the defence portfolio…I hope that van Straaten shows us that the lack of experience in that area is not a problem?
@Richard (Comment 1) : Pienaar will have to sort the CC final issues else Sharks will be in trouble despite the potent firepower
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Mike is heading up junior recruitment and contracting, AFAIK
@Kabouter (Comment 5) : I would love to see Balie Swart come back as scrum coach – we play well as a pack, but definitely had our scrum exposed, might be a technical thing might be that not having our top blokes play in Currie Cup that we got stuffed – JC and Wilco were immense in that game.
@Richard (Comment 1) : You’re not the only one to rate Braam so highly. I remember this comment from @Oom_Rugby on the Twitter: https://twitter.com/Oom_Rugby/status/784298415211450369
Described as a revolutionary and highly technical coach, he’s served coaching time both locally and abroad; from school to top tier international teams. I’ve had one eye on his career for a while now, and I’m pretty excited to see him take this opportunity.
The thing for me is that the guys getting involved have good rugby brains. So im hoping to see some smart rugby from the Sharks this year. We must remember that very seldom are significant improves instant…and the ones that are are seldom consistent. So lets not expect a 50pt win in week one
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Butch’s old job?
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : We had Brendan Venter and with all his experience he failed us. I think I would rather have a less experienced guy with loads more desire to build something. Of course we would all like a brilliant ex player with years of coaching experience backed up by a shatterproof track record. But these are cards we hold. Could be worse. …
@vanmartin (Comment 10) : pretty much yes. Except as I understand Mike actually gets out of bed and arrives for work each morning.
@robdylan (Comment 12) :
@Culling Song (Comment 13) : shame. People really get upset when I bully Butch.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Not me I get the JamesVenter flexible hours scheme. ..
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : Wish I could have those hours. …