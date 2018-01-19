Van Straaten tackles expanded role

The Sharks have revealed that former Springbok flyhalf Braam van Straaten will be in charge of defence for the Super Rugby side this year, in addition to coaching kicking.

Van Straaten has been involved with the side for around a year in a consultative capacity, but this expanded role presumably implies that he will now become a full-time member of the coaching team, joining Dick Muir, Jaco Pienaar and Robert du Preez. Pienaar will continue to coach the forwards, with Muir presumably taking over from Sean Everitt as backline and attack coach.

Everitt has been appointed head coach for the under 19s, according to my information.

By retrenching defence coach Ryan Strudwick at the end of the year, the Sharks effectively made it impossible to bring in someone from outside of the existing coaching team to perform that role. Expanding van Straaten’s remit appears to be more-or-less sound way to get around the labour law implications and while I’m not sure he’s ever actually done defensive coaching before, he certainly never struggled to make a tackle during his playing days, so perhaps that’s good enough?