Mix and match Sharks for Polokwane

Robert du Preez has named a 32 man squad for Saturday’s Super Rugby warm-up match against the Bulls in Polokwane. The coach has selected two full starting line ups and will thus change the entire team at half time.
Ruan Botha leads the first half outfit, joined by Hyron Andrews in the second row. Thomas du Toit is at tighthead, with Akker van der Merwe and Juan Schoeman completing the front row. A big back row sees Jacques Vermeulen picked at openside, with Tyler Paul at 7 and Keegan Daniel at number 8.
Young halfbacks Cam Wright and Curwin Bosch will spearhead a backline that sees Jeremy Ward and Luk Am in midfield. Sbu Nkosi and Kobus van Wyk are at wing and Lwazi Mvovo in number 15.
Franco Marais captains in the second half with Mzamo Majola and Johnny Meyer on either side. Gideon Koegelenberg joins Stephan Lewies at lock, with Philip van der Walt, Wian Vosloo and Tera Mtembu the loose forwards.
Louis Schreuder and Robert du Preez junior are the halfbacks, with Marra Louw and Tristan Blewett a young centre pairing. Courtney Winnaar is at left wing, with Makezole Mapimpi in the right. Garth April completes the line up.
Chiliboy Ralepelle and Khuta Mchunu travel as squad reserves, but of Beast Mtawarira, Dan du Preez, André Esterhuizen, Leolin Zas and Michael Claassens, there is no sign at the moment.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman
15 Garth April, 14 Makezole Mapimpi, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Franco Marais (captain), 1 Mzamo Majola
Reserves: Khuta Mchunu, Chiliboy Ralepelle
Interesting lineups. Andre Esterhuizen not back yet? And no Leolin Zas? No Claasens? Also no Jean Droste?
Very good teams…wondering or concerned about Chiliboy being around how does he influence the guys around him or even more so the youngsters…hopefully he is professional enough to be over that issues.
Any indication if the game will be televised ?
For me the interesting selections are (1) Lwazi Mvovo at fullback (2) Thomas du Toit
And Lastly – who is Courtney Winnaar?
@byron (Comment 6) : Courtney Winnaar is a youngster that played u21s last year. Can pretty much operate anywhere from 10-15. Had a big afro last year.
@DuToit04 (Comment 5) : afraid I have confirmation that it won’t be
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Andre just arrived back this weekend. I assume there will be an injury update at some stage. Looks like Boks are being rested.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : Yeh figured about the Boks, and well JL DuPreez is injured as we know, same with Coenie so just Beast and Dan DuPreez rested
The Sharks come to Limpopo and I am working on the day of the game. Good luck to them, hopefully someone on Sharksworld will be there to give updates
@DuToit04 (Comment 4) : All is well, that was confirmed as a journo taking liberties with the truth. Although its interesting how since then many people seem eager to show chilli the door, bad idea, quality depth at hooker is very useful to have.
I do understand if people are concern about squad chemistry, but no need to worry.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : That seems sensible too…and Zas?
@robdylan (Comment 8) : I thought that would be the case with the game being in Polokwane…
Nice blend of teams. Good to have a good hit-out in what will surely be 20 min chukkas.
This game doesn’t need televising.
I am interested in Lwazi at Fullback this season, gives the back three good balance.
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : That’s good news! I have always been a fan of him and think youngsters can look up to him despite his past
What date is the bulls game? Any one know if it will be broadcast yet?