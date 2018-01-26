Sharks clarify Ben10 situation

The Sharks have let me know that flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg has joined the Southern Kings on loan for the duration of the Pro14 competition.

The young pivot remains contracted to the Sharks, but is unlikely to feature in Super Rugby this season having not been named in the 45-man squad or the competition. The Sharks would presumably retain the right to recall him from PE in the case of injury to any of their other flyhalves.

Janse van Rensburg already has a handful of Pro14 caps for the Kings and will use the opportunity to improve through game time and exposure unlikely to be afforded to him in Super Rugby.