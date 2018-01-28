Sharks take the early spoils

Robert du Preez’s Sharks squad enjoyed a good early-season hit-out against the Bulls in Polokwane yesterday, banking on a strong second-half showing to emerge 31-14 victors in a scrappy game.
While details coming out of the untelevised game are sparse, the impression seems to be that the Sharks were certainly the stronger of two rather disjointed (albeit very enthusiastic) sides. It’s perhaps a little unfair to compare “apples with apples” in this game, however, given that the Bulls fielded much the same side throughout, whilst the Sharks brought on a completely fresh 15 at half time.
The sides shared the first-half spoils, with scrumhalf Cameron Wright scoring the first try about half an hour in (and Curwin Bosch converting). Manie Libbock evened things up on the stroke of half time, dotting down and converting his own effort to ensure a 7-all scoreline.
The second period belonged to the Sharks, with new signing Makezole Mapimpi topping and tailing the half with a brace of tries. Centre Marius Louw benefited from an intercept to score one of his own, with either Jacques Vermeulen or Stephan Lewies (depending on whose account you believe) nailing one for the forwards. Robert du Preez added two conversions.
The Bulls scored a second as well, through hooker Jaco Visagie, also converted (perhaps by Libbock?).
One concern coming out of the game for the Sharks is that scrumhalf Louis Schreuder appears to have hurt his knee. We have no further details at this stage regarding severity of the injury.Tweet
Solid start, not at all concern about results of pre season games more focused on having our combination actually playing together and getting used to one another.
I really hope LS is ok
Any indication if the game in hong kong will be televised ?
Rob Du Preez has said that Louis will be out for a ‘while’ apparently a hamstring injury and is currently in crutches. Coach happy with the win, but disappointed with the injury blow. I hope we back Cameron in Louis’ absence and invest in him. Wishing him a speedy recovery and trust no more injuries to the boys.
@Richard (Comment 2) : Thanks for the update injuries do happen, big fan of LS, but like wise cam, glad we kept classens then, you need quality depth its always a difficult balancing act, its tough to tell a quality player his not at least coming off the bench ever game, rugby player most of all want to play every game and get paid handsomely to feel valued.
we did let venter, ungerer, and the namibian scrummie all go though, could have made sense to keep one but there are other factors at play that we are not privy to I bet.
faf devilliers, likely still being thought of as not yet equiped for SR.
Cam starts, mike off the bench then.
@revolverocelot (Comment 3) : Personally I would start Claasens for first few games. Just until team gets back into the discipline again. Can’t afford to lose Wright early.