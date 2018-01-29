Williams makes the plane for Hong Kong

The Sharks have selected a 26-man squad for their tour to Hong Kong, comprising the bulk of the 32 players that played against the Bulls in Polokwane on Saturday.

Young scrumhalf Grant Williams is the golden ticket winner, winning a spot on the plane at the expense of the unfortunate Louis Schreuder, whose hamstring injury (previously reported as a knee) looks set to keep him out of action for some time. Akker van der Merwe also misses out due to a shoulder niggle, which we hope isn’t too serious.

The squad will play a match against French side Racing 92 in Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon (local time).

Sharks tour squad:

Props: Juan Schoeman, Mzamo Majola, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer

Hookers: Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle

Locks: Ruan Botha (capt), Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews

Loose forwards: Keegan Daniel, Jacques Vermeulen, Tera Mtembu, Philip van der Walt, Tyler Paul

Scrumhalves: Cameron Wright, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Curwin Bosch, Robert du Preez

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Jeremy Ward

Wings: Sbu Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk, Makezole Mapimpi

Fullback: Lwazi Mvovo, Garth April