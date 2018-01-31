Sharks confirm coverage, name team for Hong Kong

In two pieces of good news, theSharks have both named a strong starting line-up for Saturday’s Clash against Racing 92 in Hong Kong and also confirmed live streaming of the game via their Facebook page. Yay, say the fans!

Tune in just ahead of a 10am (SA time) kick-off to access the live stream. You can fine the Facebook page here.

Ruan Botha leads what looks close to a full-strength Super Rugby starting team, bar a few Bok players that aren’t on tour. Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais and Tom du Toit comprise the front row, with Stephan Lewies partnering the captain at lock. Philip van der Walt is at openside, with Jacques Vermeulen at blind and veteran Keegan Daniel at the back.

Cam Wright steps up as starting scrumhalf in Louis Schreuder’s place, with Robert du Preez at flyhalf and Marius Louw taking the number 12 jersey. Bok Lukhayno Am wears 13, with Makezole Mapimpi, Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo the back three.

The other 11 members of the touring squad will feature off an enlarged bench.

The Cell C Sharks: 15. Lwazi Mvovo, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Marius Louw, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Robert du Preez, 9. Cameron Wright, 8. Keegan Daniel, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 6. Philip van der Walt, 5. Stephan Lewies, 4. Ruan Botha (Captain), 3. Thomas du Toit, 2. Franco Marais, 1. Juan Schoeman

Replacements: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Tyler Paul, 21. Lubabalo “Tera” Mtembu, 22. Grant Williams, 23. Curwin Bosch, 24. Jeremy Ward, 25. Sbusiso Nkosi, 26. Garth April