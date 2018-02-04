Hard-hitting Sharks dismantle Racing in Hong Kong

The Sharks yesterday secured a second successive 31-14, five-try-to-two Super Rugby warmup victory in defeating Racing 92 by that margin at the Hong Kong Rugby Club. As was the case the week before against the Bulls in Polokwane, the Sharks built their victory on a strong physical defensive display.

Makezole Mapimpi took his pre-season try tally to three in just two games when he crossed for the opening try inside the first ten minutes. Kobus van Wyk had followed up a great Cameron Wright up and under, snaffled the ball well and fed the backs. Lwazi Mvovo crossed advantage line, cut back inside and then found Lukhayno Am, who simply had to draw and pass to send his winger in on the left hand flank. Robert du Preez, who recovered well after a shaky start, missed the conversion but made amends late on in converting the second, a great score to impressive centre Marius Louw as the first quarter of the game drew to a close. Louw profited from a great bit of work from Stephan Lewies, who picked up from a ruck ten metres out, feinted outside and then fed the charging centre for a run-in under the posts.

Boasting a handy 12-0 lead, the Sharks were prepared to soak up pressure for the rest of the half, often forcing their opponents into hurried play and handling errors as their big men put in hit after crunching hit behind the advantage line.

The best score of the game came early in the second period, with Louw again profiting from silky backline skills. A strong scrum saw Robert du Preez take the ball going forward. He found van Wyk with a long pass out to the right, with Am again on hand to take the pass and make vital metres along the touchline before finding Louw with a scoring pass inside. Du Preez made it 19-0 and the Sharks were in full control.

A flurry of changes to both sides evened the contest up somewhat – while the newly introduced “maxi pack” from Racing didn’t do too much to improve their handling and running game, it certainly made them far more competitive in the close exchanges and their first try duly came with about 25 minutes to play, with big Samoan loose forward So’otala Fa’as’o eventually adjudged to have grounded after five solid minutes of battering away at the Sharks’ line. Cam Wright soon cancelled out that score with his second in as many games – the scrumhalf (who was excellent on the day) latched onto a scrappy offload from a forward five metres out and darted his way over. Curwin Bosch converted to restore the 19-point lead (24-7) and finished the game off in style himself right at the death, scoring a long-range try after a superb tackle rip from Jeremy Ward and a break from Mvovo. Racing second try, scored by replacement halfback Xavier Chauveau was thus cancelled out with Bosch converting his try to ensure that the Sharks emerged clear winners.

Racing 92 (14) – Tries: So’otala Fa’as’o, Xavier Chauveau. Conversions: Antoine Gibert (2).

Sharks (31) – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Marius Louw (2), Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch. Conversions: Rob du Preez (2), Bosch.