Rinse and repeat for Ellis Park?

While there are still two weeks to go ahead of the Super Rugby opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on 17 February, Sharks coach Robert du Preez may just have found himself in a very fortunate position ahead of that game. On the back of two impressive pre-season wins, the former Bok scrumhalf could just be forgiven if his current thinking is to change absolutely nothing ahead of that first crunch clash.

While it’s of course foolish to ignore the step-up in intensity required when facing a Super Rugby finalist at home (compared to, say, a second-string French team in a game that means little) the reality is that you can’t really make any accurate, form-based selection decisions this early in the season. Reality is, du Preez has no real chance of predicting what sort of challenge the Lions will present and could certainly do worse than back his in-form players to go out and do the same job they did in Hong Kong.

While the team that took the field on Saturday is not quite the strongest the Sharks can field at this stage, it has to be pretty close. We do not know why Beast Mtawarira, Daniel du Preez and Michael Claassens did not travel with the squad but since I’m not aware of any injury concerns there, I’d imagine all three would be able to play a role at Ellis Park if called on. Of those three, perhaps only Beast Mtawarira (in for Juan Schoeman) is a change that should really be considered. The rest of the tight five surely picks itself, but it’s at loose forward, as ever, that du Preez is going to have to juggle, particularly if he wants to make space for son Daniel.

Philip van der Walt, Jacques Vermeulen and Keegan Daniel were all very good in Hong Kong, with the latter in particular proving his worth in virtually every facet of play. Tyler Paul will, I’m sure, be deployed as reserve lock, but the coach still has to solve the “five into four” problem as he figures out what to do with the new Springbok. Dropping Tera Mtembu might seem logical, but he too played a very important role in Hong Kong and is a player that surely deserves better.

Cameron Wright has certainly done enough to earn a start at scrumhalf and if Claassens is fit, he’d be a sensible deputy, given Grant Williams’ greenness at senior level. Robert du Preez Junior did well enough at flyhalf to warrant a start, but it’s in midfield that things get tricky. Marius Louw, frankly, is in superb form, but the temptation must surely be to bring Andre Esterhuizen back in for the Lions clash, provided he’s in decent nick after a long Japanese stint. I’d not tinker at all with the back three that started in Hong Kong, with Makezole Mapimpi perhaps just shading Sbu Nkosi (although it’s a tight one).

Figuring out how to select just two backline reserves when all of Curwin Bosch, Louw/Esterhuizen, Jeremy Ward and Nkosi all deserve a spot is going to be tough indeed. If I were du Preez, I might go with a lineup something like the following:

Sharks (possible): 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Roert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha(capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Sbu Nkosi