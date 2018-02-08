Good and bad news

We’re awaiting an official injury report form the Sharks, but talk via the grapevine is that Louis Schreuder might well be ready to play far sooner than was initially feared.

Schreduer limped off with a hamstring injury when the Sharks played the Bulls in Polokwane and first concerns were that he might face an extended spell on the sidelines. It now seems he might be back in action in just a few weeks, meaning he’ll play a full roll in the campaign this year. Michael Claassens is also apparently returning to training after an unspecified injury and should be fit for the opener against the Lions.

The bad news is that Jeremy Ward is understood to have suffered a potentially serious hand injury against Racing 92 in Hong Kong. We await further details, but we should probably expect the former under 20 captain to miss a few months of the season as a result.

More on all of this as we get it.

Update: The Sharks have now confirmed all of the injury news here.