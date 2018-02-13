robdylan

Neutral ref for Emirates Park clash


Written by Rob Otto

Posted in :Lions, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 13 Feb 2018
In some good news for the Sharks, up-and-coming Kiwi referee Glen Jackson has been handed the whistle for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions.

Fans will still be smarting after the refereeing shit show dished out by local man Marius van der Westhuizen in last year’s closely contested quarter-final at the same venue, with the feeling that “the Lions had to win for the good of SA Rugby” perhaps leading to some rather questionable on-field decisions, none more contentious than the sin-binning of Stephan Lewies, without prior warning, for an innocuous offence. The decision proved costly and turned a match that had been slipping away from the home side in the face of a ferocious Sharks onslaught.

The Sharks will hope that Jackson will blow the game on its merits and will look to secure their first Super Rugby victory over the Lions in several years; they will take plenty of confidence from beating these foes twice in Currie Cup last year, thus breaking a rather long winless streak in all competitions against the men from Johannesburg.

AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadazweni will run the touchlines, while the spectre of Marius Jonker, who played his own role in last year’s debacle, unfortunately continues to loom large from the TMO box.

Kick-off at Emirates Airline Park is at 17h15 on Saturday.



19 Comments

  • Good decision. Our refs are too dependent on the masses. Any hint of a probable line-up as yet Rob? Can’t wait till Saturday, the off-season has been long.

    Comment 1, posted at 13.02.18 11:50:20 by boertjie101
    
    		 

  • Good news

    Comment 2, posted at 13.02.18 11:51:19 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • I would expect the starting pack to remain unchanged from the one that faced Racing 92. In the backline I would guess the only change would come in the form of Esterhuizen replacing Ward.

    Comment 3, posted at 13.02.18 11:57:09 by boertjie101

    
    		 

  • Apologies, meant Esterhuizen replacing Louw.

    Comment 4, posted at 13.02.18 11:57:54 by boertjie101

    
    		 

  • If all these guys are fit i would like to see this team:
    1. Schoeman 2. Marais 3. DuToit 4. Botha 5. Lewies 6. Van Der Walt 7. Vermuelen 8. D DuPreez 9. Wright 10 R DuPreez 11. Mapimpi 12. Louw 13. Am 14. Van Wyk 15. Mvovo
    Bench: Beast, Akker, Geldenhuys, Paul, Daniel , Claasens, Bosch, Esterhuizen

    Its tough on some guys but there is a lot of rugby still to be played.

    Comment 5, posted at 13.02.18 12:23:04 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 5) : A solid team you’ve got there. We are fortunate this year with the amount of depth we’ve got in certain positions.

    Comment 6, posted at 13.02.18 12:26:28 by boertjie101

    
    		 

  • I think we will start as Beast Franco Thomas Ruan Stephan Philip Jacques Dan Cam Rob Makezole Andre Luk Kobus Lwazi

    Comment 7, posted at 13.02.18 12:28:38 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 5) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : And I think the politicians will hit us with a big stick with those teams. :mrgreen:

    Comment 8, posted at 13.02.18 12:38:51 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    
    
    		 

  • Jackson gives me a bit of pause (I remember a hammering Sharks got vs Hurricanes with him refereeing), but Blimey, way less biased than the local fellas. Also, at least it’s not that Bulls chap who definitively hates the Sharks as TMO…the name escapes me, but Gary Gold will remember

    Comment 9, posted at 13.02.18 12:39:37 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : fortunately we don’t talk about that here

    Comment 10, posted at 13.02.18 12:39:52 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • My team would be:
    15 Lwazi
    14 Van Wyk
    13 Am
    12 Andre
    11 Mapimpi
    10 Rob jr
    09 Wright
    08 Phillip
    07 Dan
    06 Vermeulen/Keegan
    05 Botha Capt
    04 Lewies
    03 Tank
    02 Franco
    01 Beast

    Reserves:
    16 Akker
    17 Schoeman
    18 Meyer
    19 Paul
    20 Claasens
    21 Curwin
    22 Louw
    23 Nkosi

    Yes I would go with 1 less loose forward and play a extra back, speed up and tackle hard, Tyler Paul covers 4 and 7.

    Comment 11, posted at 13.02.18 12:51:59 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • It’s interesting that Muir thinks the Lions will kick more onto the Sharks back three than they normally kick

    http://www.rugby365.com/tournaments/super-rugby/83269-audio-sharks-expect-aerial-bombardment-from-lions

    Comment 12, posted at 13.02.18 13:13:38 by Baylion

    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 7) : Ah Rob, as the head honcho on here you shouldn’t feed the monster. :evil:
    Little wonder the ref gets the blame even before the teams run onto the pitch :mrgreen:
    Stirring aside, hope the Sharks have a sterling Super season. Seeing I have no team in S15, I will back my hillbilly cousins from the East Coast :evil:

    Comment 13, posted at 13.02.18 13:15:43 by KingCheetah

    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 10) : Yeah I know, but I also know that towards the end of the season team make ups normally get prominent media space with unions and coaches in the spotlight. the chances are pretty good that teams will be selected with this in mind.

    Comment 14, posted at 13.02.18 13:30:29 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    
    
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 13) : :shock: :shock: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 15, posted at 13.02.18 13:30:44 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 11) : You must have looked at my notes, exact team I have on my wishlist :lol: How anyone can look at that lineup and not feel excited, I don’t know.

    Comment 16, posted at 13.02.18 14:48:38 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 16) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: I good like that :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol: I am not so sure you had the reserves like that?? ;-) ;-) :lol: :lol:

    And of course this is taking injured players into account….

    Comment 17, posted at 13.02.18 14:52:21 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Not the reserves no, that would have been too creepy :cool:

    Bring on Saturday as quick as possible universe, kthx!

    Comment 18, posted at 13.02.18 15:07:12 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : :lol:

    Comment 19, posted at 13.02.18 15:26:41 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

