Lions take a gamble

Swys de Bruin has named a Super Rugby match 23 for the first time as Lions head coach and he’s certainly shown that he’s not one to shy away from bold calls.
While de Bruin’s starting team pretty much picks itself (although perhaps it is a little odd that Rohan Janse van Rensburg doesn’t stat) it’s the composition of the bench that will have pundits scratching their heads a little.
Boks Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer start upfront, with the impressive Jacques van Rooyen completing the front row. Franco Mostert is also there and while he’s a key part of the front five, much will depend on just how much intensity he can bring this season having not had much of an off season for 24 months or so. Andries Ferreira is a workhorse in the number 4 jersey and completes a settled and dangerous tight unit.
Kwagga Smith, Cyle Brink and Warren Whiteley (the captain) comprise a pacy and skilful loose trio that’s perhaps a little shy of a tight bruiser.
At the back, the Lions are without first-choice wingers Courtnall Skosaan and Ruan Combrinck, but boast plenty of settled experience in Ross Cronje, Elton Jantjies Lionel Mapoe and Andries Coetzee. Harold Vorster is a strange pick ahead of Rohan Janse van Rensburg, with Sylvian Mauhza and young Aphiwe Dyantyi set to make their mark on the wing.
De Bruin has no recognised cover for either scrumhalf or flyhalf on the bench and has instead picked two centres in van Rensburg and Howard Mnisi. An extra loose forward in the form of Hacjivah Dayimani occupies the number 21 jersey, with a tricky customer in Marnus Schoeman also covering loose forward. The Sharks will do well to take note and perhaps single out Cronje and Jantjies for some early attention, just to see what the Lions do should one or both go down.
Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
Trokkie hasn’t spent much time with the squad and played a full schedule for Sale, which might be the reason for him being on the bench. There’s also talk of him covering wing.
Dayimani is an interesting choice. With his size and pace Swys might just bring him on on the wing, or as loosie playing in the tramlines on attack.
Flyhalf cover isn’t a major issue as Andries Coetzee has covered there often enough. The lack of scrumhalf cover is worrying though
@Baylion (Comment 1) : What are the realistic options if Ross goes down? Coetzee there or maybe him at 10 and Elton at 9? He must have a backup plan, surely, it’s just hard to guess what it is.
@Quintin (Comment 2) : Coetzee is the regular cover at breakdown if the 9 got tied up. Kwagga is another option from 7s.
In open play it’s always easy to train players to fulfill various roles occasionally, such as a 12 playing first receiver. Totally different thing if they have to do it for 20 or 30 minutes.
Obviously Swys knows his players and will have a plan but the idea seems to be to play Elton and Ross for 80 minutes, and hope for the best
@Baylion (Comment 3) : Well I’ll tell you one thing he’s got some balls making that call seeing that injuries are quite abundant in a contact sport. Hope all stays well, I want to see a good contest.
@Quintin (Comment 4) : Elton is physically unbreakable
It seems, from another site, Andries Coetzee is Ross’s backup. He played scrummie at Craven Week and, as I said, he covers there often during games.
Rob, isn’t it a little unsporting to wish injury upon opposition players?
@Baylion (Comment 5) : Ok so maybe he won’t do too bad for the 15/20 odd minutes if he’s called upon. Brave call from him, I actually like it.
Man Elton, I have no words You guys have any pedigree or promising backup in the squad at 10 since Jaco left?
Saw on the other post Brink is 114kg? That’s pretty beefy. Think Vermeulen is 112kg and PvdW is 109kg according to Sharks website.
@war1 (Comment 6) : Rob never wished injury upon anyone? Just mentioned that the Sharks take note of it.
@Quintin (Comment 7) : Ja, Brink is given as 99kg on the Lions web site but “a guy with contacts” tells me he’s down from 120 kg to 114kg.
We have some rookie backups for Elton, who did very well in the CC. I like Ashlon Davids and Shaun Reynolds is more a traditional Saffer flyhalf – big with a good boot
At scrummie the backups are also rookies (I think Dillon Smit is injured) – Marco Jansen van Vuren and Muis Meyer.
Seems Swys decided that he’s rather use experienced part time backups for this game and gamble on his first choices playing 80 minutes
@Baylion (Comment 9) : So no real depth at 10 or 9 over there. Hopefully one of the youngsters can make the step up for you guys.
@Baylion (Comment 9) : @Quintin (Comment 10) : Ja don’t know the backup players but must say don’t think it will their confidence if the coach prefers to use “part time” players to cover their positions. Also strange that with no real cover for Ross they did not get Paige for Super rugby