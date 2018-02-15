Lions take a gamble

Swys de Bruin has named a Super Rugby match 23 for the first time as Lions head coach and he’s certainly shown that he’s not one to shy away from bold calls.

While de Bruin’s starting team pretty much picks itself (although perhaps it is a little odd that Rohan Janse van Rensburg doesn’t stat) it’s the composition of the bench that will have pundits scratching their heads a little.

Boks Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer start upfront, with the impressive Jacques van Rooyen completing the front row. Franco Mostert is also there and while he’s a key part of the front five, much will depend on just how much intensity he can bring this season having not had much of an off season for 24 months or so. Andries Ferreira is a workhorse in the number 4 jersey and completes a settled and dangerous tight unit.

Kwagga Smith, Cyle Brink and Warren Whiteley (the captain) comprise a pacy and skilful loose trio that’s perhaps a little shy of a tight bruiser.

At the back, the Lions are without first-choice wingers Courtnall Skosaan and Ruan Combrinck, but boast plenty of settled experience in Ross Cronje, Elton Jantjies Lionel Mapoe and Andries Coetzee. Harold Vorster is a strange pick ahead of Rohan Janse van Rensburg, with Sylvian Mauhza and young Aphiwe Dyantyi set to make their mark on the wing.

De Bruin has no recognised cover for either scrumhalf or flyhalf on the bench and has instead picked two centres in van Rensburg and Howard Mnisi. An extra loose forward in the form of Hacjivah Dayimani occupies the number 21 jersey, with a tricky customer in Marnus Schoeman also covering loose forward. The Sharks will do well to take note and perhaps single out Cronje and Jantjies for some early attention, just to see what the Lions do should one or both go down.

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.