Two starting debutants for Sharks

The Sharks go into Saturday’s Super Rugby opener against the Lions boasting just two new faces in the starting lineup, with flyhalf Robert du Preez and winger Makezole Mapimpi uncapped for the side at this level.

Both do, of course, have prior Super Rugby experience with the Stormers and Southern Kings respectively. They spearhead an exciting attacking backline that features Lwazi Mvovo and Sbu Nkosi as additional strikes threats in the back three. Robert du Preez (senior) has opted to reunite his regular centre pairing form last year’s Super Rugby campaign, with Andre Esterhuizen starting at inside centre and new Bok Lukhayno Am outside.

Cameron Wright starts in the number 9 jersey, adding to the solitary Super Rugby cap he picked up in 2015.

Beast Mtawarira will return to action via the bench this week, meaning a start for Juan Schoeman at loosehead. Thomas du Toit is on the opposite side, with Franco Marais sandwiched between them. Captain Ruan Botha and Stephan Lewies form an experienced lock pairing, while Keegan Daniel has earned the selection nod at number 8, paired with the enterprising Jacques Vermeulen and Philip van der Walt on the flanks.

On the bench, Akker van der Merwe will look to pick up a maiden Sharks Super Rugby cap (he has 50 for the Lions), while John-Hubert Meyer (2) and Hyron Andrews (9) have somewhat less experience. Daniel du Preez completes the forward reserve contingent.

Michael Claassens, Curwin Bosch and Kobus van Wyk complete the reserves, making Marius Louw perhaps the unluckiest player in the squad, given his pre-season form.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk