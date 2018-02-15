Two starting debutants for Sharks

The Sharks go into Saturday’s Super Rugby opener against the Lions boasting just two new faces in the starting lineup, with flyhalf Robert du Preez and winger Makezole Mapimpi uncapped for the side at this level.
Both do, of course, have prior Super Rugby experience with the Stormers and Southern Kings respectively. They spearhead an exciting attacking backline that features Lwazi Mvovo and Sbu Nkosi as additional strikes threats in the back three. Robert du Preez (senior) has opted to reunite his regular centre pairing form last year’s Super Rugby campaign, with Andre Esterhuizen starting at inside centre and new Bok Lukhayno Am outside.
Cameron Wright starts in the number 9 jersey, adding to the solitary Super Rugby cap he picked up in 2015.
Beast Mtawarira will return to action via the bench this week, meaning a start for Juan Schoeman at loosehead. Thomas du Toit is on the opposite side, with Franco Marais sandwiched between them. Captain Ruan Botha and Stephan Lewies form an experienced lock pairing, while Keegan Daniel has earned the selection nod at number 8, paired with the enterprising Jacques Vermeulen and Philip van der Walt on the flanks.
On the bench, Akker van der Merwe will look to pick up a maiden Sharks Super Rugby cap (he has 50 for the Lions), while John-Hubert Meyer (2) and Hyron Andrews (9) have somewhat less experience. Daniel du Preez completes the forward reserve contingent.
Michael Claassens, Curwin Bosch and Kobus van Wyk complete the reserves, making Marius Louw perhaps the unluckiest player in the squad, given his pre-season form.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk
Awesome can’t wait…feel sorry for Louw…really thought he deserved a place in the match day squad! Exciting looking back-line…hope they show what they can do!!!
I guess pretty much as expected, Beast on the bench after no rugby in the warm ups makes sense, Unlucky player? maybe Louw, and as I type this i see Rob did mention Louw being unlucky and I agree
Glad to see Sbu getting a starting place… we really have exciting and talented wings…
Tyler Paul maybe a tad unlucky a he also played quite well in warm ups, fact though is you only have so many places and I reckon with the rotations all will get game time.
Strong team, feel for Marius Louw after his pre season form.
It was a while ago that Keegan Daniel was person non grata at the Sharks SuperRugby squad and yet here he is again while others (coaches) have moved on. You just cant keep a good man down.
To be honest a month ago before warm up matches I had the same backline with Schreuder starting and Wright on the bench and Van Wyk on the bench, Van Wyk played brilliantly in warm up games so he very unlucky not to start.
So no complaints re this team from me, of course it could be stronger with injured players out but that is the way the game rolls.
Actually looking at our front row? if they hold up well against the Lions all i can say is EISH!!!!! our front row on the bench is pretty powerful
Overall its a good lineup, even if a bit unsure on the front row and subs and how they will fare. Got to feel unlucky for Louw and Paul…guess reputation trumps preseason games. Still reckon this team has a very good shot of beating the Lions.
Strong looking team, good luck Sharks
Very good team indeed! I would have also gone to Louw to start…then to the expense of who…think Andres selection is due to additional kicking option and the physique off course and come on how can he be left out anyway…looking forward to this game…a win and a solid defensive effort will do it for me!
Strong team with an impact bench. What will be interesting though is whether the Sharks, with their “new” game can get their strikers into space to score tries, something they weren’t able to do consistently last year.
@Baylion (Comment 12) : Going to be a damn tough game.
@sharks_lover (Comment 2) : tip from the top. Always read the article BEFORE typing a comment
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : That it is. I’m nervous about it. Winning streaks come to and end and I’m hoping it won’t be this game but could very well be
@robdylan (Comment 14) : @robdylan (Comment 14) : lol boet the excitement made me go straight to the post block
All it tells you though is great minds think alike lol
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : Agreed on Keegan – he actually seems to enjoy his rugby more and the experience and game reading ability and energy just eases his selection
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : Looking forward to Akker coming on and showing the lions what they missing!
If I look at the team it seems Rob SNR wants to go with a fast paced gameplan in the first 50 minutes or so, then bring some power and flair on for the last quarter. Beast, Akker and Dan provide some powerful muscle, Bosch and Kobus provide some sped and flair against a tiring backline and Claasens will bring some much needed experience and calmness to the closing quarter.
@DuToit04 (Comment 18) : For sure, that is a very strong bench we have, even Hyron Andrews must not be underestimated, he has been playing very well of late.
What I really appreciate about RdP senior is that he selects the best players for the job regardless of the media tension it may cause. I expect another article about poor old Chilliboy in the near future, but you simply cannot omit Franco or Akker from a team if they are fit and available. Overall a good looking team. Have to agree with you guys on Louw though. That said, I’m sure he’ll get his opportunity to shine.
Will be interesting to see when and if Zas will feature this season. Very excited to see him in a Sharks jersey soon.
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : That will be key. A well planned and fair rotation.
The SR is a VERY long competition, I’m sure the unlucky guys will get their time on the field to show what they can do. Who knows what AE’s stint in Japan did to his game, he might come out silky smooth whilst retaining his hard hitting attributes. We will see soon enough.
What a bench to have
@DuToit04 (Comment 11) : Personally I would have kept Andre as a sub for 12 and 15. Just for the first 2-3 games.
Personally I am very excited about this team.
The back three have incredible fire power.
The centres choose themselves.
Flyhalf is exciting, a big physical rounded off baller.
Scrummie, personally stoked to see Cam have a shot, he is our future.
Loose trio we are blessed with options when all available and fit, no complaints, and love the KD is back at the back – a good balance.
Locks are our two best starting, still hurts considering the quality that has come through our turnstiles
Front row is power, with good bench option (Beast hello)
The subs are impeccable, with so many more in the squad no doubt itching for some game time.
All in all, a great match day squad to beat the Lions.
@boertjie101 (Comment 22) : Zas will get his chance, he has been out injured a long time and is in recovery stage,
do people still play super bru?
@Poisy (Comment 28) : Jip, big Sharksworld group
Lions: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Sylvian Mahuza, 13. Lionel Mapoe, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronjé, 8. Warren Whiteley ©, 7. Cyle Brink, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Andries Ferreira, 3. Ruan Dreyer, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16. Robbie Coetzee, 17. Dylan Smith, 18. Jacobie Adriaanse, 19. Marvin Orie, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21. Hacjivah Dayimani, 22. Howard Mnisi, 23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
Two loosies on the bench and only two backline players, no reserve scrummie or flyhalf
@Baylion (Comment 30) : Overall still a very strong team. Very interesting bench though…not sure who will play 9 if Cronje goes down?
Just taking a quick look at some of the Sharks players not involved this weekend for various reasons: Coenie Oosthuizen, JL DuPreez, Louis Schreuder,Chilliboy Ralapelle, Jean Droste, Tyler Paul, Terra Mthembu, Wian Vosloo, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Tristan Blewitt, Leolin Zas, Rhyno Smith…some interesting names still to feature
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : Andries Coetzee probably covers 9 and 10
@KingRiaan (Comment 29) : thank you
@Baylion (Comment 33) : I can see him covering 10…but 9? eish i wouldnt fancy that scenario if i was a Lions supporter. Interesting they go with 2 loose forwards on the bench…perhaps concerned with Kwagga not able to play 80min yet and then a sub for Brink…
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : Or Kwagga covers 9?
Still, a weird bench
@Baylion (Comment 30) : Very strong team imo. And considering that Marx basically counts as another loosie for you guys we will have our work cut out at the breakdowns with Kwagga also there. I like that they are backing Harold Vorster, he was in good form since Rohan got injured.
@Baylion (Comment 36) : Yeh def odd. Starting lineup i fully get though.
@Baylion (Comment 30) : Quite a gambit by Swys, let’s see how it pans out for them. Sharks need this win, Lions bit of a bogey for us these last few Super seasons.
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : I imagine Coetzee could cover there for a few minutes, and I’m pretty sure Kwagga could do the job too…
@Karl (Comment 40) : Im sure Whiteley could too, but question is whether your side would keep fluidity with them there. Cant remember seeing a teamsheet where there was no 9&10 on the bench…
@Karl (Comment 40) : Eish…remember when Mallet chose that Italian flanker at 9, was a disaster
Good looking Lions team….going to be a cracker! Can’t wait!
Looks like it will rain Saturday…will spoil the flow of the game but might count in our favor being used to a slippery ball….remember last year’s Currie Cup game against the lions in the Tank!!!
Go Sharks!! We need to start well…
Maybe Akker would have been better to start against Marx.
I hope that our loosies are ready for a battle because with their Loose forwards and Marx the ruck is going to be very busy.
Dreyer is starting so provided Thomas can hold his end we should get loads of scrum penalties
@coolfusion (Comment 44) : That is a very good point and feel that may have been a very good way to go but in Rob we trust.
@Hulk (Comment 45) : I am keen to see if the Lions can match the Sharks looses actually. They haven’t got a like for like replacement for Ackermann. Brink is a hard worker, but he lacks the punch and physicality that Ackermann brought to the team. In Kwagga, Brink and Whiteley, they are simply too light in my opinion.
All under 100 kg’s??
Sharks have a lovely blend. Nice line out option in vd Walt. Nice balance in the loose trio with Vermeulen, vd Walt and Daniels.
@Quintin (Comment 37) : @coolfusion (Comment 44) : @Hulk (Comment 45) : @KingCheetah (Comment 46) : That’s true, I think our balance is much better, but like I said earlier, specifically at the break down area, Marx is a beast and Kwagga too. But with ball in hand, defense and linkup play with the backs, I think we have their number there.