Sharks launch digital fan mag – and it’s AMAZING

A big shout out to the guys at Sharks HQ on the launch of their brilliant new digital fan magazine, called Sharks Uncaged.
Times have changed and the reality is that a traditional printed magazine is just soooo last century. Digital is where it’s at and with the Sharks boasting a fan base that spans the globe, it’s become absolutely vital to embrace new distribution channels and incrase engagement with the brand.
I think they’ve done a great job with the first issue, which you can find here.
Well done, Sharks – keep it up and keep the content fresh.
Loving it! Great idea! We have amazing gear, amazing grounds, kit, sponsors, managers, players and all and all, we are a massive union, but what we don’t have are the fans… Sure we have a massive following, but we need the fans back in the stadium! I hope we can pull some big crowds this season!