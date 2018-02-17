Scrum woes cost Sharks in Joburg

The Lions have handed the Sharks a 26-19 Super Rugby defeat at Emirates Airline Park this afternoon, building on the foundation of a dominant scrum to ensure victory over their coastal rivals.

It was the visitors who started more brightly, with Robert du Preez pinning the home side back with his long boot and also scoring the opening try just nine minutes into the contest. With the Sharks’ new signing at 10 in imperious form and the scoreline 7-0 in their favour, things were looking up for the men in black.

That elation lasted as long as the first scrum, however, with Jacqques van Rooyan absolutely hammering Thomas du Toit as part of a meaty eight-man effort in the 16th minute that set the tone for the set piece contest. While Ruan Botha’s imperious lineout presence caused issues for Malcom Marx all day, the Sharks simply had no answer to the Lions’ power at scrum time and spent the remainder of the half on the back foot, conceding tries to first rookie winger Aphiwe Dyanti and then veteran centre Lionel Mapoe. With Elton Jantjies on target, the Lions led 14-7 going into the break, notwithstanding a late Sharks flourish that saw du Preez again come close.

The Sharks brought on their reserve props at half time and the introduction of Beast Mtawarira and Johnny Meyer paid immediate dividends. Sbu Nkosi scored a belter down the right hand side just two minutes into the half, with du Preez missing the conversion to leave his side trailing by two. He missed a penalty some minutes later – an important moment given that the Sharks once again had momentum.

An awful defensive mix-up saw the Lions score again with half an hour to play, with Mapoe again the man in possession. New signing Makezole Mapimpi was caught out badly on defence in the build up, but made amends not long after in scoring a try of his own. This one came off a strong Sharks scrum in the Lions 22, with Cameron Wright feeding the winger with a lovely looping pass out to the left.

This Lions team wasn’t going to lie down, though and struck back in the 59th minute through Kwagga Smith. Jantjies missed the conversion – as well as two later penalty attempts that could have made the game safe for his team. Curwin Bosch sparked the late counter that gave the Sharks a sniff in the final ten minutes, but despite at least three opportunities to score through lineout drives in the closing minutes, the Sharks were unable to get over the line for that vital fourth try.

Lions (26): Tries Dyantyi, Mapoe (2), K Smith. Conversions Jantjies (3).

Sharks (19); Tries R du Preez, Nkosi, Mapimpi. Conversions R du Preez (2).