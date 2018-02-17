Scrum woes cost Sharks in Joburg

The Lions have handed the Sharks a 26-19 Super Rugby defeat at Emirates Airline Park this afternoon, building on the foundation of a dominant scrum to ensure victory over their coastal rivals.
It was the visitors who started more brightly, with Robert du Preez pinning the home side back with his long boot and also scoring the opening try just nine minutes into the contest. With the Sharks’ new signing at 10 in imperious form and the scoreline 7-0 in their favour, things were looking up for the men in black.
That elation lasted as long as the first scrum, however, with Jacqques van Rooyan absolutely hammering Thomas du Toit as part of a meaty eight-man effort in the 16th minute that set the tone for the set piece contest. While Ruan Botha’s imperious lineout presence caused issues for Malcom Marx all day, the Sharks simply had no answer to the Lions’ power at scrum time and spent the remainder of the half on the back foot, conceding tries to first rookie winger Aphiwe Dyanti and then veteran centre Lionel Mapoe. With Elton Jantjies on target, the Lions led 14-7 going into the break, notwithstanding a late Sharks flourish that saw du Preez again come close.
The Sharks brought on their reserve props at half time and the introduction of Beast Mtawarira and Johnny Meyer paid immediate dividends. Sbu Nkosi scored a belter down the right hand side just two minutes into the half, with du Preez missing the conversion to leave his side trailing by two. He missed a penalty some minutes later – an important moment given that the Sharks once again had momentum.
An awful defensive mix-up saw the Lions score again with half an hour to play, with Mapoe again the man in possession. New signing Makezole Mapimpi was caught out badly on defence in the build up, but made amends not long after in scoring a try of his own. This one came off a strong Sharks scrum in the Lions 22, with Cameron Wright feeding the winger with a lovely looping pass out to the left.
This Lions team wasn’t going to lie down, though and struck back in the 59th minute through Kwagga Smith. Jantjies missed the conversion – as well as two later penalty attempts that could have made the game safe for his team. Curwin Bosch sparked the late counter that gave the Sharks a sniff in the final ten minutes, but despite at least three opportunities to score through lineout drives in the closing minutes, the Sharks were unable to get over the line for that vital fourth try.
Lions (26): Tries Dyantyi, Mapoe (2), K Smith. Conversions Jantjies (3).
Sharks (19); Tries R du Preez, Nkosi, Mapimpi. Conversions R du Preez (2).
Congratulations Lions
Congratulations lions, wake the f up sharks, you’re better than what you showed tonight
We could not effectively maul over the tryline on several occasions and to me that is the most concerning.
Was a good game.
Better team won. Not many go to Ellis Park and win these days. Super Rugby that is.
4 months guys. and we still cannot sort out the scrums… come on guys. thomas can be the top loosehead prop in sa rugby but we are playing him out of position…
And still no fetcher.
First and only turnover for the Sharks came in the 80th minute by Tyler Paul. The last time the Sharks team looked any good was when Bismarck still played for us and we actually turned over opposition ball. Without a fetcher the Sharks make tackle after tackle and are unable to turn over possession until the opposition finally make a mistake or decide to kick.
Please let Thomas stay a loosehead, this experiment is clearly doomed to fail.
In my view the scrumming problems were more about the technical side of scrumming than about power, we do not scrum as a unit, we did not always have support when a player got caught etc. Mapimpi missed 6 tackles and as good as he is he is a liability till he can tackle, We had the same problem with Curwin and April last year and they were also good on attack, simply means he has to be taught how to tackle as i cannot even remember seeing him complete a tackle.
Another problem in the scrumming the new rules has kicked in and it did not seem as though Marais had trained for it, because every time it was our ball we got creamed and when it was there we still got creamed
@sharks_lover (Comment 7) : makes you realise just how vital the hooker is to the scrumming effort. Also, in particular, how damn good Marx is as a scrummager. Then again, how good Franco is too, since we held fine on their ball and got p&&sed on our own.
Just me or did the pink oke go past Thomas and bore in on him just about every scrum?
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Rob, the scrum was interesting, the skew lineout and neck rolls in the breakdown was also abysmal, but you play what you’re allowed. Ref didn’t cost us the game, lack of determination did
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Yes he did rob, I was like WTF!!! is the linesman blind?? fact though boet we need another TH, experienced tight heads are going to beat Thomas every time, not Thomas’s fault, As for Akker he scrummed better but his throwing into the lines nowhere near Franco’s.
I also think we got bullied of the ball a bit and I do not mean with dirty play, we need a top forwards coach too, it shows we are behind the 8 ball.
I thought the backline was very good for the most well besides Mapimpi missing tackles, specially Am, Esterhuizen very solid, I would start with Van Wyk and Nkosi as wings,
BTW Rob i thought Wright was very good besides a few bad input’s into the scrum due to pressure coming, I also felt the ref allowed the lions to push before the ball came in and thus they always had the hit. you could see the inexperience in Thomas thus he looked shell shocked. Also Keegan was missed as he has speed to the ball.
Thanks Sharks for a humdinger of a game. While the Tank took some lessons at scrum time Ruan Botha read the Lions’ lineouts like a book.
Having watched the two games today I think it will be up to the Lions and the sharks to protect SA’s honour this this year but I’m glad that, for once, a hyped youngster came good the way Damian Willemse did for the Stormers
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Switching from lh to h seem to take 2 to 3 years. And it depends on the experience of your opposition too.
I thought Dreyer did very well against Schoeman (inexperienced) but as soon as Beast came on it was a different story
Your tighthead is your cornerstone to your team, we all know this. Thomas is a loosehead prop and that is that. Meyer will need to buck up and shore up Number 3. A big worry is our scrum. We need first phase ball to function. Signs of spark, sign of potential and promise, but signs of rust and poor scrums killing us. Beast made a difference. Hope our injuries are not serious, Wright is snappy and really looking good. If we want to be serious title contenders we need to get way better than this. First game down and we must move on. Sorry boys.
@Baylion (Comment 12) : For sure Bay and Congrats mate, your team were the hungrier and it showed.
@Richard (Comment 13) : Exactly Tich, I also thought Rob jr played well, very solid bar I think 1 mistake.
@Baylion (Comment 11) : congrats on your teams victory. Well deserved!
As for flying the SA flag yes I think it will be up to Lions and Sharks that is if the Sharks can cut down on their silly errors and the less said about the Sharks scrum in the first half the better!!!!
@sharks_lover (Comment 15) : Richard.
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : haha! Yeah, our backline is possibly one of the best. Rob looked great and we have some serious firepower out wide, but yeah we need to get settled up front. Beast and Meyer need to start and will have to be our front starting props with Thomas on the bench as a loosehead. A bit worried about injuries now too. Hope they are not serious. We can click, no doubt, we came close and desperately needed this win.
@Richard (Comment 18) : Fully agree, I have said for a long time now our major problem will be at 3, well since last year when we saw Coenie was going to be out for most of SR and then they confirmed all year. Mapimpi seriously needs to be shown how to tackle, his technique is bad bad. I would start Nkosi and Van wyk on the wings with Mapimpi on the bench or maybe drop him for a week or 2 and get coached how to have the right attitude to tackle, bring Marius Louw onto the bench.
The Tank will need some time to learn the #3 position. Took Coenie 3 years.
Well, that is done and dusted an we don’t have to worry about the Sharks for a while
All the best with the rest of your season Sharkies!
During the replay of Mpimpi’s try, the commentator can be heard saying how Robert th Preez stood only 3m behind the scrum.
Is this not off-sides anymore?
Hi guys, first time on the site but as a massive Sharks fan glad I found it.
My thoughts on the game:
1. Lack of a fetcher is very worrying. Making tackle after tackle without many challenges to win the ball off the ground.
2. Scrum is still a major issue and we are never going to go far until we improve in that regard.
3. Lack of ideas yet again when we are close to the line. The three lineouts we had on the Lions 5m at the end of the game were infuriating. No momentum from the lineout drive and no inventiveness. That game was there to grab a draw at the end and to see three attacking lineouts on the opposition try line go to waste is very frustrating.
4. Du Preez as our new 10 was outstanding. Bosch should be starting at 15 instead of Mvovo.
5. Injuries strike yet again. Let’s hope they arnt out too long.
6. Final point, we have the Waratahs and the Sunwolves week 3 and 4. Must win games before the tour.