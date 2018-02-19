Unproven combinations stunt Sharks

With an opening encounter against a powerful Lions team that some pundits said would be worth two wins if the Sharks could cause the upset, it was surprising to see a number of previously untried combinations from Rob du Preez in a game of such magnitude.

A new writer, Tom, shares his thoughts. You can follow him on Twitter here. Ed.

The most notable of these was of course in the front row, where the switching of Thomas du Toit from loosehead to tighthead looks like a gamble that may not pay off. The injury to Coenie Oosthuizen seems to have confused du Preez slightly – that the Beast wasn’t starting this game at 1 and John-Hubert Meyer at 3 is bizarre. Mtawarira is, arguably, the Sharks’ best player in any position and you do wonder how long he can be content with sitting on the bench in crunch games such as this. The scrum went from embarrassing to dominating when the Beast and Meyer were brought on.

It wasn’t only the front row where du Preez fudged his combinations. The Lions quickly identified new boy Mapimpi as the weakest link in the Sharks back three and went after him horribly; Mapimpi missed as many as five tackles in the game and, for all his pace, looks a concern considering he will be facing the likes of Julian Savea later on in the competition. Cobus van Wyk singlehandedly ran the Sharks out of trouble on numerous occasions last season, and unless he was carrying a niggle, he must have felt aggrieved to have been left out of the starting XV. A back three of Nkosi, van Wyk and Mvovo is a proven one that can provide flair but more importantly, act as a far better defence.

After doing a little too much tinkering pre-game, du Preez was reluctant to change things in the first half despite the scrum woes. This seems to be taboo in all sport (even Jose Mourinho is ridiculed when he substitutes a player in the first half) but there was a sad inevitability about the failed Sharks attacking scrum in the Lions 22 at the end of the first half and the missed points as a result of this.

Having had a dig at du Preez for some questionable combinations, it must be said that the now solid combination of Esterhuizen and Am at 12 and 13 look the real deal. They were brutal on defence and after a year playing together seemed to have formed a great understanding with one another. This only adds to the frustration of not seeing last season’s proven back three start the game.

With the Sharks’ roster capable of mounting a serious Super Rugby championship charge, management can’t afford to dream about what may lie ahead for players in the future. The Sharks had several players on the bench Saturday who have proven themselves at the highest level of this competition, and with injuries mounting up (again), it is these guys who will invariably have the biggest say in how this campaign plays out.