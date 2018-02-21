Dan out for a month

The Sharks have released an injury report following Saturday’s match against the Lions in Johannesburg and as is usually the case with these things, it’s not as good as we’d hoped for, but certainly far better than we feared it might be.

The most serious casualty coming out of the contest is loose forward Daniel du Preez. The newly-capped Springbok was not even set to start at Emirates Airline Park but was a late addition to the starting team once Keegan Daniel cried off with a dicky tummy. Du Preez suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half and it’s been confirmed that he’s suffered a ligament tear that will keep him out of action for around four weeks. He thus joins brother Jean-Luc on the sidelines, the latter in the final stages of recovery after breaking his ankle last October. The twins should both be back in action sometime in March, perhaps in time for the Sharks’ overseas tour, where their skills will be sorely needed.

Hooker Akker van der Merwe is showing no ill effects after a mild elbow strain sustained late in the match and he has already returned to training. The other injured party was scrumhalf Cameron Wright, who went off after a head knock. Wright will need to follow the required concussion protocols before returning to play, but it doesn’t sound as though a lay-off is expected, given that the Sharks only play again next weekend.

Louis Schreuder will return to training next week as well and the odds have to be good for a return for him against the Waratahs as well; at the very least, the Sharks will be hoping that at least one of their scrumhalves (Wright, Schreduer or Michael Claassens) will be fit enough prevent young grant Williams from having to start a high-pressure match against the Waratahs.

It’s at tighthead prop, though, that the Sharks look most in need of an experienced option, making it worrying indeed that Ross Geldenhuys’s name has not been mentioned as either fit to play or being close to a return.