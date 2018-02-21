Dan out for a month

The Sharks have released an injury report following Saturday’s match against the Lions in Johannesburg and as is usually the case with these things, it’s not as good as we’d hoped for, but certainly far better than we feared it might be.
The most serious casualty coming out of the contest is loose forward Daniel du Preez. The newly-capped Springbok was not even set to start at Emirates Airline Park but was a late addition to the starting team once Keegan Daniel cried off with a dicky tummy. Du Preez suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half and it’s been confirmed that he’s suffered a ligament tear that will keep him out of action for around four weeks. He thus joins brother Jean-Luc on the sidelines, the latter in the final stages of recovery after breaking his ankle last October. The twins should both be back in action sometime in March, perhaps in time for the Sharks’ overseas tour, where their skills will be sorely needed.
Hooker Akker van der Merwe is showing no ill effects after a mild elbow strain sustained late in the match and he has already returned to training. The other injured party was scrumhalf Cameron Wright, who went off after a head knock. Wright will need to follow the required concussion protocols before returning to play, but it doesn’t sound as though a lay-off is expected, given that the Sharks only play again next weekend.
Louis Schreuder will return to training next week as well and the odds have to be good for a return for him against the Waratahs as well; at the very least, the Sharks will be hoping that at least one of their scrumhalves (Wright, Schreduer or Michael Claassens) will be fit enough prevent young grant Williams from having to start a high-pressure match against the Waratahs.
It's at tighthead prop, though, that the Sharks look most in need of an experienced option, making it worrying indeed that Ross Geldenhuys's name has not been mentioned as either fit to play or being close to a return.
As you mention nothing about Geldenhuys or Claasens ? And havnt heard much regarding Zas, Droste,Rhyno Smith(still 7s?), Ward (out till when again?)
Sharks unfortunately are legend when it comes to releasing half an injury report – they forget that the fans have long memories
Ross is back in training this week, so that’s good news. Rhyno is still with 7s. Zas, I don’t know…. he was out for long time so maybe he needs to get fit? Ward will be out for a month or two and Droste should be close, if not already back.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Yeh they seem to just focus on the inuries from the game immediately prior when they make their injury press release. Also not much about our new/returning lock Giedon Koegelenberg….just guessing he isnt cutting it?
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : big squad, not everyone can play?
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Is he more of a number 4 or 5 lock?
@HeinF (Comment 5) : I’d say Koegies is more of a 4.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Okay good, we need one of those. Hopefully he will work hard for a place in the team and add a bit of grunt that we need from the second row. Not that I think our current locks are doing a terrible job, mind you.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : No very true, just hadnt heard anything aftr his few minutes in the first warm up. Suppose its the same for other guys too
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Then there is another massive lock waiting in the wings ???????? a certain JJ van der Mescht ????
Given the bye, at least both twins don’t miss too much action – and thankfully we have great depth.
My loosies for Waratahs.
6. Keegan Daniel
7. Vermeulen
8. Phillip
19. Tera Mthembu
20. Tyler Paul
I still have a sneaky feeling when both twins are fit that one will be employed on the bench to cover number 4 lock – much like we did with Deysel and Alberts – too much muscle to ignore.
Good news on the scrummie front, and I am advocating that Cam fights for top spot with Schreuder deputising, but I think those roles will be reversed.
Beast will be a welcome addition to starting prop, and we know Thomas will be number 3, but the world’s attention is on him, Meyer didn’t do too badly and justifies his replacement spot.
I like Lwazi as a starting Fullback, but he and Curwin will be rotated throughout the season methinks. I do think that our starting backline shouldn’t be tinkered with against the Tahs, and would like to think that what we saw against the Lions is our first team proper amongst the backs.
@sharks_lover (Comment 9) : If they aren’t going to play Koegies or vd Mescht, send them to Cheetahs to play in Pro14, will be good experience for them. See Stormers are looking at sending Moerat to play Pro14
We need a solid 4 lock. We have Visser, JP du Preez but both more 5 locks. Wenger is leaving for Japan, and I think Hugo as well
@sharks_lover (Comment 9) : @KingCheetah (Comment 11) : I really wouldnt get too excited about Van Der Mescht till we have seen him play senior rugby. Like DuToit he is bigger than the other kids his age but does tend to stay in the wider channels and do the fancy stuff not the grunt stuff, will need to change that to make it at senior level
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : van der Mescht is with the Junior Boks and they have quite an intensive schedule over the next few months
Camp 1 – 20-23 February (Stellenbosch)
Camp 2 – 6-9 March (Stellenbosch)
Camp 3 – 27-30 March (Stellenbosch)
Camp 4 – 10-25 April (Stellenbosch) – 2 games vs Georgia
UK Tour – 30 April to 12 May – matches against Scotland, Wales and England
U20 Champs holding camp – 20-25 May (Stellenbosch)
World Rugby U20 Championship – May 30 to June 17 (France)
@Baylion (Comment 13) : Yeh will see how he goes at that level. Definitely huge potential but his game will need to grow from just being the biggest guy on the field. I think he can but after school is a different environment and guys need to be self motivated and not distracted by other things. So yeh looking forward to see how he develops and hopefully stays injury free and we see him in the u21 CC later this year
Looking ahead to our next 4 matches:
1) Waratahs (home) (w)
2) Sunwolves (home) (w)
3) Brumbies (away) (l)
4) Rebels (away) (w)
This is what I predict – The Brumbies present our toughest challenge in the next “block” of 4 matches and is it stands, this is the only team that will get the better of us – bonus point victories against the Sunwolves and Rebels will almost be essential. I think the Brumbies are Australia’s strongest team this season, and had we played them at home, I would have put down a (w) for us there – after this block that would leave us with: Played 5 Won: 3 Lost: 2 with a predicted 15 points on the log: 4 VS Waratahs 5 VS Sunwolves 0 VS Brumbies 5 VS Rebels.
Why am I saying this? Because it is Wednesday, and I am bored and I am trying desperately to create proactive conversation.
@Richard (Comment 15) : Dont judge the Rebels just yet, they have made a couple of acquisitions and at home will be tricky to beat.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Our away games in Australia have always been tough, going over there is not easy at the best of times, the games are usually quite scrappy, with the opposition often reverting to spoiling tactics – not a criticism of Australian rugby, but we tend to either lose messy, or win ugly in Australia – hardly ever champagne rugby, they are a tough lot, and quite underrated – having Will Genia at scrumhalf is a big acquisition – definitely not a walk over… Thereafter Blues and then Hurricanes – there are no easy fixtures in this tournament. Happy to have 15 teams back, but still prefer the league setup vs conference setup. Getting results against our opponents in this next 4 match block is imperative, because if we lose to Brumbies, Rebels, Blues and Hurricanes, that would present a pretty dismal state of affairs and would not make us championship material, if you consider the run of form the Crusaders had last year – you pretty much need to fire from the word go.
I think it’s time Tera left the Sharks to go elsewhere to go get game time
@Simz Cele (Comment 18) : I think Tera has been unlucky with injuries and when he has played he’s been utilized in the wider channels and therefore the illusion is that he’s not pulling his weight which counts against him when the likes of Dan, Jacques Vermeulen, Van Der Walt and even Keegan are available. It’s tough for him but if he can improve his play and be more “confrontational” I think he can start getting more game time. Don’t think it’s time for him to go yet.
@Richard (Comment 17) : Yeh must say i agree. I also prefer the league format and then team on top of the log wins, that rewards consistency, but TV wants a playoff game/s. I think the old adage of win at home and then get as many points as possible on the road is what is key. The for every game dropped at hoe you need to win away from home. Think if a team does that they will be there or thereabluts come the playoffs. As you say no easy fixtures.
@Simz Cele (Comment 18) : The problem is where? He isn’t likely to get a gig in SA, so he would have to get offers abroad. Cheetahs have Neil Jordaan, Jasper Wiese and quite a few young players that can play for them. Kings maybe, but other than that nada.
Stormers have a surplus, Lions seem to be well served, and definitely not the Bulls. Terra is rated by Sharks, but I am afraid not much outside Durban.
@KingCheetah (Comment 21) : Yeh thats my thoughts, unlikely to find a Super rugby team. So perhaps Kings or abroad
@Hulk (Comment 19) : He’s not going to get anywhere without game time, without it he just won’t improve if that’s the case that is counting against him. To go from being Sharks captain last year in the beginning of the season to now not even being able to make the bench especially in the season opener. I reckon the writing is on the wall that he needs to leave to go get regular game time
@KingCheetah (Comment 21) : No choice but to go overseas Europe
@Simz Cele (Comment 24) : I rate Tera very highly and think he is the closest to bringing the “Keegan Dynamic” amongst the loosies we have. Other than Keegan himself, of course, who is getting on in years.
He has been terribly unlucky with injuries, though. It has stopped him from ever really building up a good run of performances.
Pity for Dan, but we still reasonably OK with loose forwards. Glad the injury to Cam is not long term – that could have caused a spot of bother
@robdylan (Comment 25) : I think all Sharks are a big fan of Tera, I know I rate him very, very highly. Whenever he has had the opportunity to play, he has not disappointed. I would like to see him feature more, and given the injuries, we have currently, I would like to see him get a good hit out off the bench against the Tahs. I would like Tera to stay with The Sharks if possible, as he still has a huge amount to offer. I do not consider him surplus to requirements.
@Simz Cele (Comment 18) : We should at least send them on loan. But with Dan and JL out he might get game time soon.
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : Kings not overseas. Being selfish but we won’t see him again if he goes overseas.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : Unless we can broker a loan deal with sarries
@robdylan (Comment 25) : I just don’t see the point of Keegan Daniel being picked ahead of Tera with regards to the present and the future. I think Tera should be starting at 8 Keegan on the bench if necessary maybe a rotation policy should be implemented. In my analysis the twins are both blindside flankers so they should battle it out there. Here’s a team I think would do good –
15. Lwazi Movo
14. Cobus Van Wyk
13. Luke Am
12. Andre Esterhuisen/Marius Louw
11. Sbu Nkosi
10. Curwin Bosch
9. Cam Wright
8. Tera Mthembu
7. Dan is out Tyler Paul
6. Philip Van Der Walt but the Sharks need a fetcher
5. Stephan Lewies
4. Ruan Botha
3. Meyer just not Thomas du Toit
2. Akker Van Der Merwe
1. Beast Mtawarirra
16. Franco Marias
17. Thomas du Toit
18. Hyron Adrews/Jacques Vermuelen
19. Keegan Daniel
20. William Grant
21. Rob Du Preez
22. Marius Louw/Andre Esterhuisen
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : I just don’t think either of those twins are Number 8s I’ve analysed their play and I just see two blindside flankers who should battle each other for the the number 7 jersey. Tera and Keegan are true Number 8s
@Simz Cele (Comment 31) : Keegan is still way ahead of Tera his awareness, versatility,composure , speed to the breakdown. I like Tera but honestly he needs a very extended run to displace Keegan. We must get the Young blood in but realistically I don’t think he is there yet.
@Simz Cele (Comment 32) : And Phillip? You leave out the best man for the job?
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : I would say for now Keegan at 6 Phillip at 8
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : Remember Keegan kanko?