22 years and 250 players on…

There was a special milestone for the Sharks this past weekend, as unheralded 21-year-old scrumhalf Grant Williams became the 250th player in history to represent the Sharks in Super Rugby. Williams was one of five debutants for the franchise on the day.

Super Rugby started for the Sharks – at least in the professional era – back in 1996, with a game against Western Province on 3 March. The mechanism by which cap numbers were determined seems to have changed a little over the years, but back then, the numbers started with the fullback and then counted down through the team, making Andre Joubert, who wore 15 that day, officially (and fittingly) Sharks Super Rugby player number 1 and Robbie Kempson number 15. By a strange quirk of fate, current CEO Gary Teichmann’s jersey number happened to intersect with his player number and will forever be Shark number 8.

Replacements were far less of a thing in those days, but the handing out of numbers to guys who take the field appears to have been done pretty strictly in order of when in the game they actually came on; John Slade (16) and Dieter Kriese (17) where the only reserves used in that first match. Another surprising feature of the 1996 season is that only 23 players in total played for the Sharks over the course of 13 matches, culminating in a final against the Blues. Current Sharks coaches Dick Muir (4) and Robert du Preez (19) were among that special group.

Fast forward a few years and we have a few more notable milestones. Former CEO John Smit (49) just missed out on a big number, with the special number 50 going to another recently departed staff member, centre Deon Kayser. Both made their debuts against the Waratahs in 1999′s season opener, a game and campaign that Sharks fans would rather forget. Current Chief Operating Office Edaurd Coetzee was player number 75, with other milestones as follows:

100 – Nico Breedt

150 – Fred Michalak

200 – Heimar Williams

250 – Grant Williams (funny little coincidence there)

Very few players in the current squad boast numbers lower than 200 – in fact, there are only five. Stephan Lewies (199) gets in by the skin of his teeth, with Tera Mtembu (181), Lwazi Mvovo (165) and Beast Mtawarira (144) all there too. The lowest number in the current Sharks set up belongs to none other than Keegan Daniel (137), who was the only debutant in a game against the Reds on 1 April 2006.