Win with Sharksworld and Pan Roasted Coffee Company

A huge thank you to regular Sharksworld contributor Pierre McLeod, who has put up a great prize in our Sharksworld Super Rugby 2018 SuperBru pool.

Pierre and his business partner Derrick have turned their love of coffee – a passion that I’m sure many of share – into a business venture and have proudly started the Pan Roasted Coffee Company, based in George. The pair’s aim is to share all that coffee can be, with you. Providing you with the freshest possible beans, roasted in small batches, to order.

Check out the website, or follow them on Twitter or Facebook to find out more.

Pierre and Derrick have put up an awesome prize for the winner* of our Sharksworld Super Rugby SuperBru pool this year. They’ll provide a hamper of delicious coffee, to the value of R500, for whichever brave/knowledgeable/lucky Sharksworldian emerges as king/queen of the tipping game this season. Get playing and get those picks in – there’s some truly fantastic coffee at stake.

Here are the pool details:

https://www.superbru.com/superrugby/pool.php?p=11772073

Pool name: Sharksworld – SuperRugby 18

Pool code: boxymoat

*Note that due to shipping costs, the prize is only available to winners based in South Africa. Further terms and conditions available on request.