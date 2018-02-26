Congrats to Thomas and Elaine!

A hearty round of Sharksworld applause to one of our favourite players, big Thomas du Toit.

Big Tom took advantage of a bye weekend (good man!) to pop the question to long-time girlfriend Elaine Heystek. The pair have been together for quite some time, with Thomas further binding himself to the Sharks region by proposing to a product of Durban Girls High School! Confirmed in a tweet, “she said yes”.

She said Yes???? https://t.co/tmaor3Rqnc — Thomas du Toit (@TankduToit) February 24, 2018

Big congrats to both of you and all the best for a wonderful future together.

And in other news, another Sharks prop, Ross Geldenhuys, confirmed that he’s back in training this week. Happy Monday, everyone.