Stakes are high for Sharks

It’s week 3 of Super Rugby and the Sharks are just about to settle on a starting team for only their second game; already, though, the pressure is on for Robert du Preez and his team as they aim to keep up with the early pace-setters in the South African conference.
With a run of home games, the Lions are opening up a decent lead; they’ve got 9 points from two games and will look to further consolidate when they take on the high-riding Bulls this weekend. The fact that one of those teams has to lose is good news for the Sharks. A double-edged sword for them was the strange result in Sydney that saw a dominant Stormers side somehow lose to the so-so Waratahs. On the one hand, it pegs the Stormers back a little on the log, but on the other, it has given the Waratahs, whom the Sharks play on Saturday, more confidence than would be ideal.
While the Sharks may look at the Stormers’ early tour and see it as an opportunity to get the jump on their coastal rivals, they will know that their own tour is not too far off either and that they will need to bag crucial home points in order to withstand the inevitable “log attrition” that comes with losing games on the road. Any relief that comes from anticipated defeats for the Bulls and Stormers this coming weekend is likely to be short-lived if the Sharks themselves don’t capitalise by soundly beating the Waratahs.
And therein lies the problem. For, if we’re honest, the Sharks really shouldn’t be entertaining any thoughts of losing to this Waratahs team, given what we have in our squad this year compared to them. It should be a one-horse race, that *that* scrum meltdown in Johannesburg has opened up a crack and how they respond to that question will say a lot about the Sharks. It starts with selection – does the coach stick to his guns and pick the same team, or does he react (or panic) and make changes? It’s a catch-22 situation, because there are going to be people slating him either way.
For what it’s worth, I’d go with the “shot at redemption” narrative this week and give (mostly) the same starting team an opportunity to redeem themselves. The Waratahs do not boast the most formidable pack on the planet and I’d certainly back the Sharks tight five to hold their own and perhaps even pick up some confidence in the process. Starting Beast Mtawarira ahead of Juan Schoeman is, I’d think, a no-brainer, but on the other side of the scrum, I’d give Thomas du Toit another go, but be prepared to make an early (and seismic) replacement if it proves necessary.
Whatever the case, though, time is running out for the Sharks to get into the competition and start moving up the log. The time for self-doubt and talking about potential is over; we need to win properly this weekend.Tweet
Absolutely well put. This is already a pressure game in the bigger scheme of things, and we need to comprehensively put the hammer down on the Waratahs, anything less and the “faithful” will be out in droves baying for blood.
High stakes indeed, I agree with your selection, my personal selection being very similar with Beast coming in, and the Keegan for Dan, and Tera on the bench.
@Richard (Comment 1) : oh yeah of course. I meant to say that Keegan would naturally start.
There’s no way I would start with the tank again.There’s no room for error this saturday. Id start meyer and beast with thomas coming on for the last 20.
@tigershark (Comment 3) : it’s also a completely defensible position
Hey Rob. How good of a tighthead is Hubert Meyer? Dont know much about him but he seems like quite a big oke. Why wasnt he the first choice any way?
Wouldn’t it serve The Tank better to play him off the bench for a few games scrumming against the “second choice” props? Although the Tahs don’t have a great front row and Rob Simmons isn’t touring which means they are down to their second choice #5 lock.
But just a question
According to the experts it can take 2-3 years to switch from LH to TH. So for me the qeustion isnt how fast we can get thomas settled but rather to have a look what we have in the other tightheads.
@tigershark (Comment 3) : I wonder if Akker will start as well?
@tigershark (Comment 7) : Which we have to do anyways. Coenie won’t last forever
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : I personally think they will go with Franco as he is a more settled choice with Beast. Akker seems to be more of a energy infusion in the last quarter.
@tigershark (Comment 10) : Depends on who settles first with the “new” rules. Personally think Akker brings more urgency and intensity.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Either one should do okay. We just need a proper scrum so we can get that backline going. Man they were looking dangerous before the scrums started affecting the whole game.
@tigershark (Comment 7) : But, is that a yes then for Thomas to be made a TH or to rather look at other “settled” THs?
If it takes 2-3 yrs, then as much game time in that position is necessary in my opinion. If the goal is to make Thomas a pure TH. It took a while but eventually Percy Montgomery became an excellent FB…..if I am allowed to compare apples with pears.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 13) : Its a difficult one. What should have been a short term solution might well become a long term project for the coaches on this one. I think he’ll do okay against the weaker srumming sides but he will definitely struggle against the better ones.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 13) : Percy went overseas and came back a different player. TtT needs game time yes but not thrown in against the first choice looseheads