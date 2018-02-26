Stakes are high for Sharks

It’s week 3 of Super Rugby and the Sharks are just about to settle on a starting team for only their second game; already, though, the pressure is on for Robert du Preez and his team as they aim to keep up with the early pace-setters in the South African conference.

With a run of home games, the Lions are opening up a decent lead; they’ve got 9 points from two games and will look to further consolidate when they take on the high-riding Bulls this weekend. The fact that one of those teams has to lose is good news for the Sharks. A double-edged sword for them was the strange result in Sydney that saw a dominant Stormers side somehow lose to the so-so Waratahs. On the one hand, it pegs the Stormers back a little on the log, but on the other, it has given the Waratahs, whom the Sharks play on Saturday, more confidence than would be ideal.

While the Sharks may look at the Stormers’ early tour and see it as an opportunity to get the jump on their coastal rivals, they will know that their own tour is not too far off either and that they will need to bag crucial home points in order to withstand the inevitable “log attrition” that comes with losing games on the road. Any relief that comes from anticipated defeats for the Bulls and Stormers this coming weekend is likely to be short-lived if the Sharks themselves don’t capitalise by soundly beating the Waratahs.

And therein lies the problem. For, if we’re honest, the Sharks really shouldn’t be entertaining any thoughts of losing to this Waratahs team, given what we have in our squad this year compared to them. It should be a one-horse race, that *that* scrum meltdown in Johannesburg has opened up a crack and how they respond to that question will say a lot about the Sharks. It starts with selection – does the coach stick to his guns and pick the same team, or does he react (or panic) and make changes? It’s a catch-22 situation, because there are going to be people slating him either way.

For what it’s worth, I’d go with the “shot at redemption” narrative this week and give (mostly) the same starting team an opportunity to redeem themselves. The Waratahs do not boast the most formidable pack on the planet and I’d certainly back the Sharks tight five to hold their own and perhaps even pick up some confidence in the process. Starting Beast Mtawarira ahead of Juan Schoeman is, I’d think, a no-brainer, but on the other side of the scrum, I’d give Thomas du Toit another go, but be prepared to make an early (and seismic) replacement if it proves necessary.

Whatever the case, though, time is running out for the Sharks to get into the competition and start moving up the log. The time for self-doubt and talking about potential is over; we need to win properly this weekend.