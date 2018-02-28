Mapimpi set for a break?

The Sharks will name their team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs tomorrow, but the early indications are that there could be a number of personnel changes to the team that went down narrowly in Johannesburg in week 1. Try-scoring winger Makezole Mapimpi – who has had no off-season to speak of after joining the team directly from the Cheetahs’ Pro14 campaign – is one man possibly likely to enjoy a rest this week.
Good news for the Sharks comes in the form of a seemingly fit Cameron Wright, but there’s no sign of Philip van der Walt in the mix this week. The big redhead appeared to miss training yesterday for unknown reasons – perhaps an injury niggle? The loose forward unit will be reshuffled in any event, with Dan du Preez also ruled out. Expect Tyler Paul to play a big role this week, with Keegan Daniel returning to the side and Tera Mtembu also likely to feature.
Marius Louw also looks set for a first appearance this season – probably off the bench with Kobus van Wyk coming in for a start. It’s not clear which of Louis Schrueder or Michael Claassens will be the reserve scrumhalf, but my money is on the former.
Don’t expect the Sharks match 23 to differ too wildly from the following:
Probable Sharks (from): Beast Mtawarira, Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Tyler Paul, Keegan Daniel, Tera Mtembu, Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder, Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Sbusiso Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi MvovoTweet
Ja that sounds about right. Can’t see to many changes from that 23.
Excited. Just hope we manage to improve the scrummaging a lot this weekend.
Looking a little bit weak in the loose forwards department. Likely trio of Daniel, Mtembu and Paul… Doesn’t fill me with confidence against a solid Waratahs pack of forwards.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 3) : you wouldn’t start Vermeulen?
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Yeah, my mistake, forgot about him. Vermeulen and Paul with Keegan at 8.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Stormers destroyed the Waratahs scrum last weekend so hopefully we won’t have any major issues.
Our pack as a whole does seem a bit uninspiring. Especially at lock. Ruan is good but lewies doesnt really set the world alight and thats about it. The backs are a different story though. Cant wait to see them in action!
@tigershark (Comment 7) : Yeah, our pack was once a thing of beauty, we had a scary tight 5 and hardcore loose forwards – lost a lot of star quality, but its a young squad and there could be some gems. Lewies and Ruan are both number 5 locks in my mind, we need someone big and aggressive to be a number 4 lock, I still think a Dan Du Preez could be a candidate, that we have 2 Dups on the field and still have a balanced loose trio. Its not as if Dan is silky smooth, refined loose forward.
Interesting resting Mapimpi for the first home game but can fully appreciate he needs to recharge ahead of a tough super rugby campaign. Waratahs are a very clever side, managed to beat the Stormers whilst getting smashed at scrum time, something the Sharks couldn do against the Lions. Think we may see Bosch start at 15 with Mvovo or Van Wyk on the bench. Tyler Paul does a lot of good things and id really like to see Vosloo at this level.
Surely, just coming off a two week break, if we are going to rest players, do it next week against the Sunwolves.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 10) : I don’t have an issue with us resting the winger who doesn’t like to tackle this week
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Agreed.
I feel we need some more mongrel in the tight 5 with Coenie out and EO overseas not a lot of people can add what they added to our pack.
@Richard (Comment 8) : I dont think Dan will add the beef we need at 4 lock. I’ve looked at him next to other players and he doesnt seem to be a full 198 cm tall. He looks more like 195-196 and he definitely doesnt have the bulk of a Eben or RG Snyman. Strong for an eighthman but not a modern day 4. Today’s world standard no 4 locks seem to enter at around 6′ 8″ and 125kg’s.
@tigershark (Comment 13) : Dan is nowhere near 1.98. I have no idea where SuperSport got that stat.
We’re in trouble at 4. No suitable replacement for Oosthuizen. I identified this last year and I’m afraid they’ve done nothing. Jaco Pienaar doesn’t think 4 is a specialist position
@robdylan (Comment 14) : The only one that comes to mind is only 18 I think, JJ, he is a massive unit yet very mobile, other than that? nope no one.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Yeap. The sharks engine room definitely not looking as good as some of the other teams. They will have to make up for it in work rate and collective effort like the lions have done in the past.
JJ van der Mescht is the heaviest @ 130kg and 1cm short of being the tallest @ 200cm at the 2017 Craven Week. JJ was very impressive in the loose as a ball carrier for the Sharks, If only he was a year or 2 older.
Gideon Koegelenberg
Height 1.99 m (6 ft 6 1?2 in)
Weight 118 kg (18 st 8 lb; 260 lb)
School Hugenote Hoërskool
University Sharks Academy
Gideon however I think is also a 5 lock.
Lambo looking very comfortable at 12 great running and scoring for racing.
@sharks_lover (Comment 18) : I thought he was more a 4?
@robdylan (Comment 21) : Did some more research, you are right Rob he is more a 4
@sharks_lover (Comment 26) : no need to research. Just ask me in the first place
@robdylan (Comment 27) :