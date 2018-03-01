Changes for Sharks

Robert du Preez has made seven changes to his starting team as the Sharks face the Waratahs in the first home game of their 2018 Super Rugby campaign on Saturday.

Two of the switches are positional; Jacques Vermeulen moves from blindside flank to the openside this week, with Sbu Nkosi also switching sides of the field to wear his more familiar number 11 jersey.

Further changes in the pack see Beast Mtawarira start at loosehead prop for benched Juan Schoeman, while Tyler Paul comes in at blindside and Keegan Daniel at 8. Daniel was a late withdrawal from the team that played the Lions in Joburg, but now replaces injured Daniel du Preez at the back of the scrum. Vermeulen fills in for Philip van der Walt, also missing through injury.

Louis Schreuder is fit to play again and comes in for Cam Wright at 9 – the latter will play off the bench. Kobus van Wyk replaces rested Makezole Mapimpi in the only other change to the starting backs, necessitating the positional switch for Nkosi.

Tera Mtembu and Marius Louw are the new faces on the bench this week

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch