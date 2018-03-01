Changes for Sharks

Robert du Preez has made seven changes to his starting team as the Sharks face the Waratahs in the first home game of their 2018 Super Rugby campaign on Saturday.
Two of the switches are positional; Jacques Vermeulen moves from blindside flank to the openside this week, with Sbu Nkosi also switching sides of the field to wear his more familiar number 11 jersey.
Further changes in the pack see Beast Mtawarira start at loosehead prop for benched Juan Schoeman, while Tyler Paul comes in at blindside and Keegan Daniel at 8. Daniel was a late withdrawal from the team that played the Lions in Joburg, but now replaces injured Daniel du Preez at the back of the scrum. Vermeulen fills in for Philip van der Walt, also missing through injury.
Louis Schreuder is fit to play again and comes in for Cam Wright at 9 – the latter will play off the bench. Kobus van Wyk replaces rested Makezole Mapimpi in the only other change to the starting backs, necessitating the positional switch for Nkosi.
Tera Mtembu and Marius Louw are the new faces on the bench this week
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch
Great looking team. Great that Schreuder is back. Have a feeling we going to give the Ausies a hiding in the tank.
Solid team I am happy with it.
Pretty Solid – we should smack a jet lagged warathas team six love in theory Go Boys!
Its a good team but execution will be key, especially in the phase play where we have to reduce silly turnovers. The Tahs are very streetsmart so how we handle that will be interesting. Tyler Paul was good in the CC so lets see how he fares a step up.
So what happened to the Ninja? It didn’t look too serious?
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Ankle ligament strain, apparently
@robdylan (Comment 6) : So how long? Seems like we won’t see him and Keegan and jldp on at the same time…ever.
Good team but I would have liked to see Meyer start.
Weakest loose trio in years and nothing to sing about on the bench in that department as well, and best news of the week to start the new year we get Jaco fucken toilet Peyper
Bar the loose trio this looks better…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : @The hound (Comment 9) : Yeah the Tahs have a solid loose trio so I’m a bit worried there too. I would like to see Marius come of the bench early as well(if all is going good). He was so good pre-season and CC he deserves his chance.
Stoked about van Wyk and Schreuder too.
why are you guys so worried about that loose trio? I think it looks fine
@robdylan (Comment 12) : I’m not worried. Vermeulen did very well last year. Keegan is a seasoned vet and hasn’t put a foot wrong in a long long time, and I’m betting on Tyler Paul to become a real contender in a very short space of time.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Only slight worry to me is ruck time. Hooper is really good over the ball.
Very happy that KD is back and Tyler gets an opportunity to show what he’s got on the big stage.
@The hound (Comment 9) : I went and checked for myself about Peyphol … that’s how much I didn’t want to believe you Ugh, why him.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : I thought Paul was nothing short of superb against the Lions. A really, really good performance.
Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson.
Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome.
I think this will come down to the forwards. Both teams have good backlines while the Tahs’ forwards are largely unknown,to us Saffers anyway, and the struggled against the Stormers, but they have Hooper at the breakdowns.
Control the ball up front and you win the game
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Vermeulen is a machine but he is out of position though – takes time for an open-side to build the instinct of where to be on the field.
I am more concerned over the scrums though – we really need a much improved performance from last week.
@The hound (Comment 9) : Don’t hold back bru
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Just for info as I am not sure if you are aware of this and chances are you are…..
The Sharks?Verified account
@TheSharksZA
We’re excited to be announcing a new partner tomorrow morning, so stay tuned to our Social Media channels for more info!
@sharks_lover (Comment 20) : oh yeah – the Sharks have bought my website. Didn’t I mention this?
@robdylan (Comment 21) :
@robdylan (Comment 21) : So can I cancel my monthly coffee contribution?
@Culling Song (Comment 23) : Did you stop drinking coffee? Hope all’s well CS.
@Culling Song (Comment 23) : Sharks should pay us too as share holders
@sharks_lover (Comment 25) : Trouble maker!
@sharks_lover (Comment 25) : Besides, how profitable are Sharks’ Shares?
sheesh, I was kidding
@robdylan (Comment 28) : So the underground media arm of the Sharks is still fully operational?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 26) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Agree. It’s nice to build a versatile flanker though. Also agree re scrums we need to keep consistency and also not fall apart when changing key components.
@robdylan (Comment 21) : Umm sharks don’t even have money for a tight head prop how on Earth could that still afford buying your media empire….?
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Yes. Agree. We have a good one. We just need to fix his role and grow him.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : Mr moneybags…Rob…
I still don’t see why we can’t have a big unit also be a fetcher Tyler, jldp it would be bliss…
@coolfusion (Comment 32) : cos I would literally take about R25 for it at this stage
@robdylan (Comment 36) : Well that’s out of my price range then Sorry Rob….
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : I think generally taller players are easier to clear out at the breakdowns. Top fetchers tend to have a lower center of gravity.
@robdylan (Comment 36) : Ja that’s what you’re saying now but if it gets down to it I doubt that you will ever sell “your baby” regardless of the price!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : Philip is out for 4 weeks. Beast fell on his ankle at practise last week.
@Rienke36 (Comment 40) :