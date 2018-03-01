Rassie is the new Bok coach

Yes, astounding I know, especially since this was so unexpected! SA Rugby have confirmed that newly-appointed (former) Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will additionally act as head coach of the national side until 2023.

Erasmus will be aided by right-hand man Jacques Nienaber, who returned alongside him from Ireland to rejoin the SA Rugby ranks. Scrum coach Pieter de Villiers is about the only member of the management team to retain his job, whilst Erasmus has recalled much-maligned Mzwandile Stick as backline coach. Let’s just remember for a second or two quite how much stick (eh he he) was handed out to previous coach Allister Coetzee when he did the same thing two years ago.

Anyway – new broom and all that, so let’s wish Rassie all the best and hope he manages to see out his 6-year contract. He’ll need to win some games, oh yes!

The Springbok management team is:

Head Coach: Rassie Erasmus

Assistant Coaches: Jacques Nienaber, Pieter de Villiers, Mzwandile Stick

Head of Athletic Performance: Aled Walters

Technical Analyst: Lindsay Weyer

Team Doctor: Konrad von Hagen

Head of Operations: Charles Wessels

Physiotherapists: Vivian Verwant, Rene Naylor, Tanu Pillay

Logistics Manager: JJ Fredericks

Media Manager: Rayaan Adriaanse

PR Manager: Annelee Murray