Sharks partner with Gagasi FM

The Sharks have just sent out a press release relating to a bold new partnership with a top KZN radio station, Gagasi FM. Well done, Sharks… this is important and groundbreaking.
The Sharks are happy to announce that Gagasi FM have joined our family as an official radio partner. The announcement was made at the official launch for the partnership which was held at KINGS PARK earlier today.
Joining forces with another proudly KZN brand that speaks to a young and vibrant audience through the medium of radio, Gagasi FM is the perfect partner for The Sharks as the sporting brand that also wishes to speak to the youth of KZN. Both brands enjoy strong community awareness within their respective spaces and the partnership provides an opportunity to build synergies and enhance presence in the broader community spectrum.
The Cell C Sharks brand extends throughout the globe, starting with our primary audience within the Province and the rest of Africa, to other countries such as Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Russia, Europe as well as North and South America. Just as Gagasi FM labels itself a proudly KZN radio station, so too are The Sharks a proudly KZN sporting brand.
Commenting on the partnership, The Sharks COO, Eduard Coetzee said: “Their youthful audience, many of whom are between the ages of 18 – 35, is one that The Sharks wishes to engage with in our mirrored quest to continue building a strong presence and also to become the influencer within our communities.”
“Like Gagasi FM, we speak to people throughout KZN, from Jozini in the North to Port Edward in the South, stretching into the Midlands and far-west of the Province. Like the rugby team, the station harnesses a strong local identity and a strong partnership between the two can only prove to be mutually beneficial in terms of speaking to, and creating interest amongst trendy young black adults in KZN.”
“Radio continues to be a powerful medium to communicate and together with our new media partners, we will continue to find innovative ways to actively involve our greater KZN community with their beloved team in black and white”, added Coetzee.
Gagasi FM Managing Director, Vukile Zondi also welcomed the partnership, saying that the partnership came at the right time for the station. “We believe this is a very key brand alignment, especially when you look at the strategic direction that we are taking as the business. As we move towards becoming the media lifestyle brand, the partnership with The Sharks talks precisely to that direction”.
He comments further to say “KZN is such a sports passionate Province and our audience has an appetite for the sport, from here on, ours is to build from that and then add the Gagasi FM touch, the lifestyle and entertainment attributes that resonate with the brand and our audience.”
“We will be coming up with innovative and exciting ways of taking both brands to communities across various corners of KZN using our multi-channels. The two brands also carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of KZN and we want to play our part in building the positive spirit within the Province, we want to impact the culture and the mindset of young people, we want to inspire them, and the power and influence of both brands will help us achieve that,” says ZondiTweet
First time I’ve heard of the station, but if the Sharks are in partnership with them they must be cool! At least its not the long in the tooth East Coast Radio.
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : you’d be surprised at the listenership of this station, but how broadcast media translates into brand awareness and engagement waits to be seen…
Does this mean that they have broken ties with ECR or are they going to be running with both. Im sure its doable as Im sure they both speak to different target markets with a small crossover footprint.
“From Jozini in the north” what about the good folks of Manguzi / Kosi Bay area? maybe there just is no reception there.
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : Super mega big in kzn infact it’s in the top 10 in south Africa in terms of popularity https://www.channel24.co.za/The-Juice/News/the-10-biggest-radio-stations-in-sa-20161202 this was from 2 years ago .
@Richard (Comment 2) : With this partnership they will be able to fill up any local township stadium if the sharks choose to go back to Kwa mashu and umlazi. Make a day of it invite the local djs and give prizes away.
All that’s left is DYR to capture the market that listens to 5fm because that market feels east coast radio is for ballies
Good development, broaden the Sharks brands awareness within the province to a different demo, team have to be inventive these days, there are so many other leasure activities. Since I started playing tennis again I’ve also found it tougher to keep up with all things rugby.
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Out of curiosity, did you start playing again because the rugby was so bad and just didn’t want to put up with it?
@Poisy (Comment 9) : lol, I got recruited into a club by my neighbour, they needed fresh blood, and I was eager to improve my overall tennis game.