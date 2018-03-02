Sharks partner with Gagasi FM

The Sharks have just sent out a press release relating to a bold new partnership with a top KZN radio station, Gagasi FM. Well done, Sharks… this is important and groundbreaking.

The Sharks are happy to announce that Gagasi FM have joined our family as an official radio partner. The announcement was made at the official launch for the partnership which was held at KINGS PARK earlier today.

Joining forces with another proudly KZN brand that speaks to a young and vibrant audience through the medium of radio, Gagasi FM is the perfect partner for The Sharks as the sporting brand that also wishes to speak to the youth of KZN. Both brands enjoy strong community awareness within their respective spaces and the partnership provides an opportunity to build synergies and enhance presence in the broader community spectrum.

The Cell C Sharks brand extends throughout the globe, starting with our primary audience within the Province and the rest of Africa, to other countries such as Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Russia, Europe as well as North and South America. Just as Gagasi FM labels itself a proudly KZN radio station, so too are The Sharks a proudly KZN sporting brand.

Commenting on the partnership, The Sharks COO, Eduard Coetzee said: “Their youthful audience, many of whom are between the ages of 18 – 35, is one that The Sharks wishes to engage with in our mirrored quest to continue building a strong presence and also to become the influencer within our communities.”

“Like Gagasi FM, we speak to people throughout KZN, from Jozini in the North to Port Edward in the South, stretching into the Midlands and far-west of the Province. Like the rugby team, the station harnesses a strong local identity and a strong partnership between the two can only prove to be mutually beneficial in terms of speaking to, and creating interest amongst trendy young black adults in KZN.”

“Radio continues to be a powerful medium to communicate and together with our new media partners, we will continue to find innovative ways to actively involve our greater KZN community with their beloved team in black and white”, added Coetzee.

Gagasi FM Managing Director, Vukile Zondi also welcomed the partnership, saying that the partnership came at the right time for the station. “We believe this is a very key brand alignment, especially when you look at the strategic direction that we are taking as the business. As we move towards becoming the media lifestyle brand, the partnership with The Sharks talks precisely to that direction”.

He comments further to say “KZN is such a sports passionate Province and our audience has an appetite for the sport, from here on, ours is to build from that and then add the Gagasi FM touch, the lifestyle and entertainment attributes that resonate with the brand and our audience.”

“We will be coming up with innovative and exciting ways of taking both brands to communities across various corners of KZN using our multi-channels. The two brands also carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of KZN and we want to play our part in building the positive spirit within the Province, we want to impact the culture and the mindset of young people, we want to inspire them, and the power and influence of both brands will help us achieve that,” says Zondi