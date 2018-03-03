Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Waratahs

It’s round 3 and time for the Sharks’ first home clash in Super Rugby 2018.
Today’s foes, the Waratahs, haven’t tasted victory in Durban in 9 long years. Let’s hope that record is extended today.
Kick-off at King’s Park is at 15h15.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch.
Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson.
Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome.
Sharrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr……………………………………ks
Nervous but there’s been enough talking by players and coaches about how this is a new Sharks team. Played well against the Lions apart from the scrums so let’s sort that out and give our backs great ball.
Nothing other than a win will suffice today.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 2) : I’d say nothing but a 20 point hiding will suffice today
5 points in the bag for the Sharks. By around the 60th minute I reckon.
@tigershark (Comment 3) : Mate, I’d take a 1 point win. Just need that first win no matter how it comes.
Do people still live in Durban, no one at the rugby, no body at the cricket, maybe time to move the Sharks to CT stadium?
Sharks can’t afford to loose this one.
Poor pass back from Mvovo puts the Sharks under early pressure.
7-0 Tahs lead
Good to know the bloody amateur team has shown up for this encounter
@Tintin (Comment 6) : they would probably get a bigger crowd if the game was in Ballito
Mvovo makes up for the earlier stuffup with an excellent run
Tahs streetsmart as usual and Peyper lets them get away with it. Should have been a yellow
Wtf man
Sharks keep on making crucial mistakes in their own 22
But makes up with good defence and then gaining a penalty
Handling skills non existant, 10 not finding touch on a penalty, seriously
These are the “new” Sharks?
Am scores after good interplay.
Ok you’ve had your settling period, keep this up now, that was beautiful
10-3. Sharks just need to settle down and cut out the stupid mistakes
Much better!
Tahs is actually a useless team with 3 superstars.
Surely Tahs should be getting yellowed?
Sharks managing to put some phases together now but Tahs infringe repeatedly
Getting away with murder these bastards and Peyphol finally has a word
@McLovin (Comment 24) : Peyper is very charitable today
Hyper negative and spoiling from the Tahs.
Hope the Sharks rip them a new one today.
This could have been a try already if beast focussed on the line.
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : Hopefully the TMO steps in.
Should have taken the 3 points there
@Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Jip. Pretty uninspiring attack from the scrum.
Sharks keep on losing the ball in contact
Yoh please replace Vermeulen, he’s having a schoolboy day all round
Period of domination from the Sharks end with 3 points for Foley.
Nkosi the best player for the Sharks so far
Jeez, this is bad.
awful
If Beast had more support from Thomas the Sharks would demolish the Tahs scrum
Scrums look ok
Getting more and more pathetic.
Crucial lineout lost due a skew throw. This Sharks team is not looking close to title contenders
I’m dreading our games against the NZ sides.
Esterhuizen is causing havoc. Sharks need to get him more into the game
That’s a grounding clear as day, the fucking cheat tmo has his way again
Another ball lost in contact another opportunity goes begging
Vermeulen today has been utterly useless.
Oh look, Vermeulen again, piss right off man
Shocking by sharks, dominating and should be up by heaps. Plz not a Stormers result
@sharks_lover (Comment 47) : Unfortunately yes. Time to get Tera on
That’s 3 butchered by my count. Well two since I clearly saw beasts shoulders over that line and a grounding.
Besides scrums forwards very poor today,
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : Maybe if that doos in the tmo box can leave his zol long enough to do his job.
Are we going to hear the old humidity excuse if the Sharks manages to loose this one?
looked like a try from beast to be honest
@Bokhoring (Comment 55) : Well considering that the tahs had to do the traveling, that one won’t fly today.
Vermeulen and Tyler Paul are useless. Where do they get these oke’s?
When last did a Sharks backline outplay our forwards?
TMO’s hands are tied. Needs to see the ball clearly grounded. He can’t. So no try unfortunately.
@tigershark (Comment 58) : KD is fighting the battle on his own today. Vermeulen is having an exceptionally poor game today. He is usually much better
forken HOND kak
@Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Think Terra will put up a better fight.
@tigershark (Comment 58) : T be fairPaul normally a lock, remember you have your first choice loose forwards out injured. Vermeulen has dropped 4 balls and Ruan has not had his best game, Marais today very poor too. Thomas missed 2 tackles too.
The Sharks need to sort out this humidity issue out once and for all. They now its tough – make some adjustments to manage it better
@Bokhoring (Comment 65) : Know
Muir says line outs our problem? gees mate the ball control is utter crap.
Check how Foley picks out Vermeulen for the kickoff. This time he catches the ball
Tahs finding some rythm on attack but Andre makes the crucial turnover
Andre doing a great job today.
@coolfusion (Comment 70) : Backline apart from Shreuder and Du Preez has been very good
Am scores a brilliant try. You beauty
Beautiful pop by Akker straight to the sniper Am.
Am you make me want to kiss you bro!
Brilliant try from AM, his 2nd
Cam and Akker make an immediate impact
What a beautiful move!
Wright and Akker immediate impact.
Andre is making Flo lau his bitch today
Esterhuizen has been brilliant
@sharks_lover (Comment 80) : Amazing performance by both our centres today
Andre once again.
@jdolivier (Comment 81) : Yup for sure.
Nkosi a bit overeager to get rid of the ball in contact today.
Peyper seems to have decided not to award any scrum penalties today
Now Nkosi and Am losing plenty of ball in the carry.
Esterhuizen and Am knocking on Rassie’s door.
Bad idea Keegan. Patience.
KD stuffs badly and the Tahs equalizes
And then Keegan gives them a free try.
No need for that there
Ag no man! Keegan with a brain fart of note.
Lord help us against any Kiwi side.
Keegan has been doing these brain farts his whole career, he obviously thought it’s been awhile so why not
How about the trip on esterhuizen, not even a look to check if it was accidentally done
No man now it’s turning to shit. They need to settle down.
And still they lie all over the breakdowns and nothing is said. How?
Sharks are pathetic
Now things looking shaky all of a sudden.
Finally a scrum penalty
Too Early to say but looks like Meyer is giving beast better support.
Doesn’t look like this team knows how to win
@coolfusion (Comment 101) : Definitely
Beast sold Rob there. Should have protected the ball.
If we cant beat a useless jetlagged tahs team at home,then I dont know. Rob du preez snr may be out of his depth at super level.
@coolfusion (Comment 104) : So easy to read that.
Can’t wait for Bulls v Lions.
No patience with ball in hand. These guys look as if they have not been coached. Not earning the right to go wide. I’m very concerned.
@McLovin (Comment 107) : Same here
@tigershark (Comment 105) : The bye certainly broke our stride, looking like the first game of a season
Sharks get away with deliberate knock.
Too many of our strong defensive players being subbed mvovo for curwin now lewies for hyron now andre.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 108) : Yup agree there is little patience and composure.
OMG I am lost for words.,
Tera not much of an improvement on KD
But who was Mthembu going to pass to? There was no one on his right. This is very concerning.
Tera passing to fucking Casper
The option-taking by Wright is sometimes pathetic! Why pass to Mtembu all on his own when there is a huge lineup left????
Why is peyper not checking skew lineouts anymore
My takeaway is this Andre and Am for sure. Akker is the mean junkyard dog we need. Mvovo way better than Bosch at 15. Keegan needs to play like he’s done this before..no excuse for a veteran like him. Tommie better watch he doesn’t lose TH spot to other men.
@jdolivier (Comment 102) : Unfortunately, the Waratahs do!
I have tried to keep quiet about Peyper but i am not sure this freak has any clue, lying on the floor and he does not do a thing
Clever kick from Louw. Try time
Brilliant by Louw!
24-17
Louw is starting to become the best impact player in the world
@jdolivier (Comment 119) : Everyone except the officials can see they are terribly squiff but silence
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 127) : Toilet peyper doesn’t work on grass
Patience now boys wear them down.
Van wyk pulled back about to get a loose ball fuuuuuuuck
Fuck Sharks
Too much patience by Bosch courteously waiting for the opponent to kick.
These Sharks are shocking.
@Bokhoring (Comment 131) : This whole game giving away soft tries
It’s almost like it’s planned to keep them in the game, I literally am just lost
Level again
Fuck you curwin, you can suck my balls, captain of the most overrated players club
Sharks look unfit
Stormers must be feeling dejavu
@coolfusion (Comment 139) : You mean the Waratahs.
Just give them their last score and be done
@McLovin (Comment 140) : Both
And we thought this team was a winner? nah peeps we only play well in pre season warm up games. we will not make top 6
Absolutely pathetic
Jesus I hate a draw more than a loss
get a proper coach
Wow, this was bad.
Another two sides I don’t have to waste time watching this season.
Peyper is the biggest doos in the world, leave it, they kick it forward and then play on, wake up dick
Not good enough sharks. Not by a long shot. Your own worst enemies.
I’m sorry, but wankers
Lordy that was hondkak from the Sharks. Could have win this one easily. Carry on this why and we will fight the Jags for the wooden spoon in this conference
@McLovin (Comment 147) : I’m assuming the others include the Stormers.
Also thank kako peyper for denying us 4 scrum penalties in kick able range
@coolfusion (Comment 142) : Not sure you understand the meaning of deja vu old boy.
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Why = way
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 152) :
1. Sunwolves
2. Jaguares
3. Stormers
4. Sharks
5. All the Oz teams.
@McLovin (Comment 156) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : If that. They would have done more with the opportunity we gave the tahs jetlagged about 5 really good players in their team collectively. A joke really. Mallet calls it like it is I don’t have the words.
@tigershark (Comment 146) : Unfortunately you cant coach brains. Stupid does as stupid is.
What a useless efforts. No wonder the stands is empty. Pathetic
We played a better game against the lions. Waratahs get away once again.
Every year the same kak. Just shows how far the pre-season games are from reality.
Handling errors 18?
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Jaguares to end last. Next two places will go to Sharks and Stormers.
Lions to end top with Bulls second.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 162) : You hit the nail. Seems reminiscent of last year’s inconsistent kak. Did we actually progress?
@McLovin (Comment 164) : Not sure that us beating the Jaguares is a gimme.
I’m feeling the bulls will upset today.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 162) : Every year the same kak, look how far from reality our coaching staff is
@coolfusion (Comment 165) : Not from what I can see. Great individual touches mixed with mind-boggling ineptitude.
@coolfusion (Comment 167) : Me too.
@jdolivier (Comment 168) : Oh well, there’s always next year.
How the fuck can I enjoy the rest of my weekend now? Geez, the Sharks should open a butchery.
We need a forwards coach please. And Tommy I live you but you are a loosehead. Give someone else the shot now…
@Quintin (Comment 172) : We are a very generous side….
@coolfusion (Comment 167) : I’ll be rooting for them, that’s for sure. I hope they play the same off-loading game as last weekend. It reminded me of how the Sharks played in 2010.
Acccchhhhhhh!!!
At least we’re not as kak as the Proteas. I suppose there’s that.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 177) : Proteas win a series now and then. When last did we get any silverware.
Marnitz Boshoff might bring bulls down.
Oh wow. I couldn’t watch the game and from the comments here, I’m fearly certain that I shouldn’t spend the time. But could you plz help me with 2 questions: 1) what happened at the breakdown? 2) what happened at the scrums, was it an improvement from last week?
@coolfusion (Comment 178) : More then than now. Chokers of note.
We need a forwards coach. The backline is going to waste.
@Rienke36 (Comment 180) : Lots of ball lost in the tackle. Our scrums totally dominated.
Poor captaincy from Botha today. Sharks needed to calm down after getting ahead. Instead they played brainfart rugby
And kick me if you want, but give the guys a break. Nobody goes out to loose. Yes, these guys are professionals. Yes, they get paid to catch the ball and yes, the fans pay a lot to support them. But they are still human. I have no doubt that they too are disappointed, hurting and angry. Get behind the coach, get behind the captain, get behind the team. B&W, we live to fight another day.
@Rienke36 (Comment 185) : Unfortunately this competition is not about barely surviving winnable games
@Rienke36 (Comment 185) : You suggesting that we shouldn’t hold them to higher standards?
@Rienke36 (Comment 185) : I agree, however with 10min left and a 7 point lead why did we not settle down with the ball instead of throw it around like that, everyone knows tahs are great in loose play
Glad our scrums looked good today, so when we had a short arm penalty thanks to a tah knock on should have taken that opertunity to scrum down instead of run like crazy people breaking up our own defensive line.
disappointed but encourage at the same time if there is such a thing.
@revolverocelot (Comment 188) : Actually before Keegan’s blooper we were 7 up. That would have been a good time to do as you suggested.
@coolfusion (Comment 189) : Also Bosch’s clearance kick, which didn’t go out and resulted in the try that levelled the game. Exactly the same thing happened against the Lions last year.
stated here a week ago that cause the stormers only had a 3 week overseas trip they had a much easier schedule, now that I look at it, maybe not that easy, hope they get schooled every week.
https://thestormers.com/fixtures-and-results/
@Rienke36 (Comment 185) : Scrums much better…dominant, in fact! Created a gazillion chances…just finishing and final decision taking WOEFUL!!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 190) : Like I said many good players subbed by lesser ones unnecessarily
@coolfusion (Comment 193) : I thought subbing Esterhuizen was nuts but then Louw pulled a beauty.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 194) : Sure but Bosch Andrews Tera at a critical stage…I don’t know if that was smart. Subbing du toit was a good call should have been earlier. We are not doing him a favor forcing him into TH. Time we built on someone else for that role. Him at loosehead with Meyer at tight would have been better beast is passenger at this stage. A sub.
@coolfusion (Comment 189) : thats what I had hoped abd then keegs lost the plot.
Bosch not finding touch shades of frans steyn in the sr final, these tahs thrive in loose play, why did we give it too them.
glad to see we seem to have attacking intent but a degree of control and taking kickable penalties is a good way to balance things
we sort of play like a lesser saders team now, only we cant get ahead by more than one score
we let the tahs back in 4 times in one game
Aker played well though
Hyron was decent off the bench, tackles we solid, seems to have also gotten bigger
much too work on guys, kill the sunwolves next week.
lions showing there class against the bulls in the second half
@coolfusion (Comment 195) : Beast showed more guts and passion than the rest of the forwards combined today, he is getting older and a hint off the pace, but that enthusiasm needs to rub off on the greenhorns